If you’re a sweaty person like me, you'll want to invest in these innovative new ‘whole body deodorants’ before summer

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always been of the sweaty variety. Girls back at school could simply pop their school uniforms back on post-P.E. lessons, whereas I would need about a can's worth of deodorant just to mask the body odour, secretly longing for a shower to properly refresh. Years later, I still get sweaty walking up a hill, am an oil-slick on a summer’s day, and even get hormonal night sweats aplenty (even when I’m sleeping, it never ends!)

So learning that all-over body deodorant was hitting the mainstream in a big way allowed me to breathe a small sigh of relief; finally, there was a product on the market not only designed to target lower back, boob and inner-thigh sweat, but there was finally something beginning to normalise this problem. We’re so used to talking about body odour as it refers to underarm sweat, but we shy away from going further to discuss what causes excessive sweating in those other "taboo" areas.

Since then, I've tried several body deodorants, as well as spoken to some experts about their benefits. Here, I share what I’ve learned over the past year or so.

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What is full body deodorant?

A specially-designed body deodorant is as it sounds, a product that can be used across the body on areas that tend to get sweaty, outside of the obvious. “All-over body deodorants are essentially products designed to control odour caused by sweat and skin bacteria in areas beyond the underarms,” explains Consultant Dermatologist Dr Sidra Khan.

They contain ingredients that curb sweating, while also being safe to use all over and in many cases, replenish the skin. They can be used on areas such as between the breasts, on the lower back, between the thighs and across the chest.

How are they different from 'regular' deodorant?

Of course, primarily, these formulas differ because of the areas in which you can use them. According to Jennifer Blanco-Barcia, Dove Marketing Manager, Dove’s all-over products differ from underarm deodorants because they can be used “across the entire body, including sensitive skin areas like folds and intimate zones.” She also notes that the make-up of the brand’s formulas sets them apart from "regular" deos: “Their skin-nourishing ingredients help keep skin soft while providing long-lasting odour protection, making them suitable for areas that traditional deodorants aren’t designed for.”

To truly understand the difference, Dr Khan says it’s essential to know how deodorants and antiperspirants work in their own unique ways. “They do slightly different things,” she notes. “Deodorants primarily work by reducing the bacteria that cause odour, whereas antiperspirants contain aluminium salts that temporarily reduce sweat production by blocking sweat glands.”

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She continues: “Many ‘all-over’ products are designed as deodorants, rather than strong antiperspirants, because they’re intended for more sensitive body areas, like under the breasts or inner thighs. Their focus is therefore on odour control and comfort, rather than significantly reducing sweating.”

What are the best full body deodorants?

I’ve tested several of these formulas over the past year or so– here are my picks of the best buys.

Sure Women Rio Coconut 72hr Whole Body Deodorant Spray View at Boots.com RRP: £5.25 Perfect for reaching difficult areas, this spray covers ground and tackles sweat at the source. Made to be used pretty much everywhere you sweat but the face, the product also features a fragrance that will have you going back for more continuously. Think: sun cream and coconut coladas on the beach. Dove Lavender & Camomile Whole Body Deodorant Cream View at Boots.com RRP: £4.20 Dove’s all-over body deo range is pretty extensive: there are sprays, sticks (more on these later) and creams, meaning a formula that’ll work for any area and preference. My favourite is the cream; it’s easy to spread and absorbs well, plus it's the most versatile. Luna Daily The Cooling All Over Deodorant View at Boots.com RRP: £14 Luna’s product was created for use all over, from boobs to armpits, inner thighs to backs. It not only boasts a natural, pH-balanced ingredients lineup that manages sweat and odour, but also feels cooling on the skin and smells great (like water lily and fresh citrus). AKT The Deodorant Balm in SC.05 EXT. COLUMBIA ROAD View at Space NK RRP: £17.85 AKT’s deodorant balms have won awards aplenty for their natural formula, stylish design and decadent scents. But did you know they could be used all over? The cream formula is easy to spread across the body in areas prone to excess sweat. My favourite scent is this amber, violet and tonka bean edition. Dove Sea Mist & Peony Whole Body Deodorant Stick View at Boots.com RRP: £4.20 Another great buy from Dove’s body range, this stick is ideal for more precise areas – and particularly works a dream on inner thighs during the summer!

When is a full body deodorant most useful?

There are lots of situations in which body deodorant can come in handy, and many people who can benefit from using one. As mentioned, those who generally tend to get sweaty in everyday life in areas other than the underarms will get a lot from using these. And as someone who experiences nighttime sweating, a body deo is a godsend for this, also.

But equally, they can be brilliant for specific circumstances, such as during menopause or peri-menopause, when periods of hot flushing are common, and for psychological reasons as well as practical ones. “While they won’t prevent the hormonal changes driving hot flushes, they can be a practical coping tool, and feeling prepared can help reduce some of the anxiety or self-consciousness that can accompany these episodes,” explains Dr Khan. “Additionally, there will always be groups of people who cannot, or choose not to, take tablet medications to control their symptoms, so having tools like this is important.”

In general, body deodorants can be an effective tool in managing body sweating and odour, as well as the stigma around it. “From a dermatology perspective, they can be helpful for people who experience sweating or friction in body folds. The key benefit is improving comfort and confidence, provided the product is gentle and well tolerated on sensitive skin,” Khan concludes.