These warm and aromatic coffee perfumes promise an instant hit of chicness this autumn

From rich and creamy gourmands to sultry, date-night blends, these coffee-centric fragrances are seriously addicting...

A collage of Coffee perfumes featured in this piece, including Floral Street&#039;s Ylang Ylang Espresso, Maison Margiela&#039;s Replica Coffee Break, Diptyque&#039;s Bois Corsé and YSL&#039;s Black Opium, on a neutral background with coffee beans scattered across it.
(Image credit: Floral Street/ Maison Margiela/ Diptyque and YSL)
If you love the rich and earthy scent of ground coffee beans and the ritual of sipping on a hot, milky latte first thing in the morning, one (or more) of these six perfume blends needs a spot on your dresser, especially with winter on the way...

When it comes to the best long-lasting perfumes, classic notes like jasmine, sandalwood, and vanilla are abundant, but it may surprise you to know that there's another, slightly underrated note that can be found in many of the best perfumes for women - take YSL's Opium, for instance - that shares something in common with your favourite caffeinated beverage. Coffee is, for many of us, a non-negotiable first thing in the morning and throughout the day, thanks to its stimulating effect. Aside from its ability to ward off sleepiness, though, it also boasts a distinctively rich taste and scent, which, we coffee-drinkers can agree, is delicious and very moreish.

6 rich and deliciously creamy coffee perfumes to spritz day and night

If your morning starts with a cup of coffee, why not also chase it with a spritz of a café-inspired fragrance to your skin, to double up on its invigorating powers.

Personally, we think few things are as chic as carrying a coffee to work, or just out and about, especially when paired with a crisp white shirt or tailored trouser outfit. So, just pictured the levels of sophisticated, if you were also trailing a luxe coffee-gourmand scent on top of everything else. With that image in mind, we've rounded up six perfumes that feature notes of espresso or seek to capture the atmosphere of a cosy coffee shop in their notes...

What do coffee perfumes smell like

Like with milk perfumes and tea perfumes, coffee is very nuanced and depending on what other notes it is paired with, it can smell slightly different from blend to blend.

Floral Street founder, Michelle Feeney, explains that coffee notes, "bring warm, sophisticated richness to a fragrance. They can range from earthy deep smokiness to a bitter sweetness." Feeney adds that, "coffee complements other notes like cocoa, patchouli, vanilla, rose and jasmine. It’s a really versatile ingredient that makes it so popular with perfumers because of the balance it brings to sweeter notes. Jerome Epinette created a Tiramisu accord just for FLORAL STREET, which brings an addictive element to the fragrance."

As for who coffee fragrances might strike all the right notes with, Feeney says they're for those who are "looking for a statement scent that’s a unique, rich, sophisticated fragrance and love gourmands. We describe Ylang Ylang Espresso as spirited, fearless, audacious and mystical."

Why are coffee perfumes popular?

"Coffee notes are popular with perfumers because it’s such a versatile ingredient that can bring feelings of comfort, like a lazy morning or an energy boost to pick you up," notes Feeney. "It’s used in men's, women's and unisex scents and is becoming more and more popular with the growth of gourmand fragrances."

When to wear a coffee perfume

As we always say, scent is subjective. So really, it's each to their own when it comes to where and when you decide to spritz a coffee-centric blend. That said, we do think they're great autumn and winter perfume options, as they bring intensity and warmth, which is usually exactly what we're craving in the cold - much like the hot beverage itself.

"Coffee perfumes are perfect when the seasons change, the nights draw in, and the weather cools. They can make you feel nostalgic, cosy and help you feel warm and help as a mood-boosting stimulant," says Feeney.

Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...

