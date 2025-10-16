These warm and aromatic coffee perfumes promise an instant hit of chicness this autumn
From rich and creamy gourmands to sultry, date-night blends, these coffee-centric fragrances are seriously addicting...
If you love the rich and earthy scent of ground coffee beans and the ritual of sipping on a hot, milky latte first thing in the morning, one (or more) of these six perfume blends needs a spot on your dresser, especially with winter on the way...
When it comes to the best long-lasting perfumes, classic notes like jasmine, sandalwood, and vanilla are abundant, but it may surprise you to know that there's another, slightly underrated note that can be found in many of the best perfumes for women - take YSL's Opium, for instance - that shares something in common with your favourite caffeinated beverage. Coffee is, for many of us, a non-negotiable first thing in the morning and throughout the day, thanks to its stimulating effect. Aside from its ability to ward off sleepiness, though, it also boasts a distinctively rich taste and scent, which, we coffee-drinkers can agree, is delicious and very moreish.
So bold and recognisable is its aroma that coffee is also a popular fragrance note and one that is proving increasingly popular, with brands like Diptyque, Maison Margiela and Floral Street, all offering their fragrance interpretation. And if this sounds like your dream signature, we've rounded up six, in particular, that celebrate the roasted, earthy nature of coffee beautifully...
6 rich and deliciously creamy coffee perfumes to spritz day and night
If your morning starts with a cup of coffee, why not also chase it with a spritz of a café-inspired fragrance to your skin, to double up on its invigorating powers.
Personally, we think few things are as chic as carrying a coffee to work, or just out and about, especially when paired with a crisp white shirt or tailored trouser outfit. So, just pictured the levels of sophisticated, if you were also trailing a luxe coffee-gourmand scent on top of everything else. With that image in mind, we've rounded up six perfumes that feature notes of espresso or seek to capture the atmosphere of a cosy coffee shop in their notes...
RRP: £125 for 100ml | Notes: Coffee, red apple, lemon essence, lavender essence, orange flower absolute, spearmint essence, milk mousse accord, sandalwood and cedarwood
If you're a fan of gourmand or milk perfumes, this scent is definitely one to pick up. Like all of Maison Margiela's Replica perfumes, Coffee Break seeks to capture a moment in time, taking you back to an afternoon spent in a cosy cafe, sipping on a hot latte. It blends crisp notes of coffee, red apple and lemon, over soft florals and warm, milk-mousse and wood base. It's creamy, invigorating and incredibly familiar. Ideal for everyday wear, or as a gift for a fellow coffee-lover.
Who should buy it: those who are seeking an easy, unisex scent that smells like coffee, but isn't overpowering - making it ideal for everyday wear.
RRP: £255 for 100ml | Notes: Café arabica, sandalwood and tonka bean
If you're looking for a luxe take on coffee, this French perfume is a must-have. While you might already be familiar who most of the best Diptyque perfumes, the brand's newer collection of 'Essences' may have yet to cross your radar. This scent in particular is all intense coffee hints, mingled with sandalwood and rich tonka beans. It was concocted as a tribute to tree bark and uses smoky, roasted notes of coffee to add to the earthy warmth of the wood base.
Who should buy it: those seeking a premium and woody take on a coffee scent, that is modern and a little unexpected.
RRP: from £70 for 30ml | Notes: Pear accord, mandarin essence, vanilla, orange blossom, white flowers, black coffee accord, cedarwood essence, white musk and patchouli
A true classic, YSL's Opium is perhaps one of the most well-known fragrances to house coffee within its notes. The scent itself is very sultry and sweet, with opening hints of citrus melting into luxe white musks and florals, followed by black coffee accord and cedarwood. It's heady, warm and smooth, with many on our team counting it among the best autumn fragrances because of it.
Who should buy it: fans of vanilla scents and those wanting a distinctive but well-loved coffee perfume.
RRP: £74 for 50ml | Notes: Tangerine, Sichuan pepper, rose, jasmine, tiramisu accord, patchouli, ylang ylang, espresso beans, cocoa beans and guaiacwood
Say hello to your new favourite gourmand. It was the mention of tiramisu accord that initially piqued our interest about this scent, but we stayed for its luxe intensity. Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson describes Floral Street's Ylang Ylang Espresso as, "bold and deliciously creamy, with classic and elegant florals like rose and jasmine layered with sharp espresso beans, fresh cream and a dash of Sichuan pepper. It's multi-faceted and interesting, but strong, making it a great option for those who love to turn heads. I've truly never smelt anything quite like it, it's so rich and intriguing."
Who should buy it: those who love bold fragrances, especially of the sweet and gourmand description.
RRP: £225 for 50ml | Notes: Cardamom, mocha coffee and vanilla
Inspired by a smooth cup of Turkish Coffee, this Kilian perfume is spicy and sweet, with swirls of fresh, green cardamom over warm, steamy coffee and silky smooth vanilla. True to its name, this scent is intoxicating and bold, much like a freshly-brewed espresso. It's a very chic option if you prefer quite versatile, unisex perfumes over very seasonal or one-dimensional blends.
Who should buy it: lovers of very warm fragrances with a sweet and spicy edge.
RRP: from £9.99 for 30ml | Notes: orange blossom, coffee notes, peach and raspberry
Ranked among the best ZARA perfumes, Gardenia combines fruity pops of peach and raspberry with white florals and a hint of rich, mood-boosting coffee. It is sweet, soft and juicy with a hint of richness from the coffee, which adds a touch of complexity and interest to this otherwise lightweight scent. Plus, with peach perfumes also proving very popular this year, you've got quite the trendy blend on your hands with this one.
Who should buy it: fans of fruity perfumes on the hunt for an affordable and easy-to-wear signature.
What do coffee perfumes smell like
Like with milk perfumes and tea perfumes, coffee is very nuanced and depending on what other notes it is paired with, it can smell slightly different from blend to blend.
Floral Street founder, Michelle Feeney, explains that coffee notes, "bring warm, sophisticated richness to a fragrance. They can range from earthy deep smokiness to a bitter sweetness." Feeney adds that, "coffee complements other notes like cocoa, patchouli, vanilla, rose and jasmine. It’s a really versatile ingredient that makes it so popular with perfumers because of the balance it brings to sweeter notes. Jerome Epinette created a Tiramisu accord just for FLORAL STREET, which brings an addictive element to the fragrance."
As for who coffee fragrances might strike all the right notes with, Feeney says they're for those who are "looking for a statement scent that’s a unique, rich, sophisticated fragrance and love gourmands. We describe Ylang Ylang Espresso as spirited, fearless, audacious and mystical."
Why are coffee perfumes popular?
"Coffee notes are popular with perfumers because it’s such a versatile ingredient that can bring feelings of comfort, like a lazy morning or an energy boost to pick you up," notes Feeney. "It’s used in men's, women's and unisex scents and is becoming more and more popular with the growth of gourmand fragrances."
When to wear a coffee perfume
As we always say, scent is subjective. So really, it's each to their own when it comes to where and when you decide to spritz a coffee-centric blend. That said, we do think they're great autumn and winter perfume options, as they bring intensity and warmth, which is usually exactly what we're craving in the cold - much like the hot beverage itself.
"Coffee perfumes are perfect when the seasons change, the nights draw in, and the weather cools. They can make you feel nostalgic, cosy and help you feel warm and help as a mood-boosting stimulant," says Feeney.
