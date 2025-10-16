These warm and aromatic coffee perfumes promise an instant hit of chicness this autumn

If you love the rich and earthy scent of ground coffee beans and the ritual of sipping on a hot, milky latte first thing in the morning, one (or more) of these six perfume blends needs a spot on your dresser, especially with winter on the way...

When it comes to the best long-lasting perfumes, classic notes like jasmine, sandalwood, and vanilla are abundant, but it may surprise you to know that there's another, slightly underrated note that can be found in many of the best perfumes for women - take YSL's Opium, for instance - that shares something in common with your favourite caffeinated beverage. Coffee is, for many of us, a non-negotiable first thing in the morning and throughout the day, thanks to its stimulating effect. Aside from its ability to ward off sleepiness, though, it also boasts a distinctively rich taste and scent, which, we coffee-drinkers can agree, is delicious and very moreish.

So bold and recognisable is its aroma that coffee is also a popular fragrance note and one that is proving increasingly popular, with brands like Diptyque, Maison Margiela and Floral Street, all offering their fragrance interpretation. And if this sounds like your dream signature, we've rounded up six, in particular, that celebrate the roasted, earthy nature of coffee beautifully...

6 rich and deliciously creamy coffee perfumes to spritz day and night

If your morning starts with a cup of coffee, why not also chase it with a spritz of a café-inspired fragrance to your skin, to double up on its invigorating powers.

Personally, we think few things are as chic as carrying a coffee to work, or just out and about, especially when paired with a crisp white shirt or tailored trouser outfit. So, just pictured the levels of sophisticated, if you were also trailing a luxe coffee-gourmand scent on top of everything else. With that image in mind, we've rounded up six perfumes that feature notes of espresso or seek to capture the atmosphere of a cosy coffee shop in their notes...

What do coffee perfumes smell like

Like with milk perfumes and tea perfumes, coffee is very nuanced and depending on what other notes it is paired with, it can smell slightly different from blend to blend.

Floral Street founder, Michelle Feeney, explains that coffee notes, "bring warm, sophisticated richness to a fragrance. They can range from earthy deep smokiness to a bitter sweetness." Feeney adds that, "coffee complements other notes like cocoa, patchouli, vanilla, rose and jasmine. It’s a really versatile ingredient that makes it so popular with perfumers because of the balance it brings to sweeter notes. Jerome Epinette created a Tiramisu accord just for FLORAL STREET, which brings an addictive element to the fragrance."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for who coffee fragrances might strike all the right notes with, Feeney says they're for those who are "looking for a statement scent that’s a unique, rich, sophisticated fragrance and love gourmands. We describe Ylang Ylang Espresso as spirited, fearless, audacious and mystical."

Why are coffee perfumes popular?

"Coffee notes are popular with perfumers because it’s such a versatile ingredient that can bring feelings of comfort, like a lazy morning or an energy boost to pick you up," notes Feeney. "It’s used in men's, women's and unisex scents and is becoming more and more popular with the growth of gourmand fragrances."

When to wear a coffee perfume

As we always say, scent is subjective. So really, it's each to their own when it comes to where and when you decide to spritz a coffee-centric blend. That said, we do think they're great autumn and winter perfume options, as they bring intensity and warmth, which is usually exactly what we're craving in the cold - much like the hot beverage itself.

"Coffee perfumes are perfect when the seasons change, the nights draw in, and the weather cools. They can make you feel nostalgic, cosy and help you feel warm and help as a mood-boosting stimulant," says Feeney.