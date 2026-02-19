The lightweight texturising mist behind Sienna Miller's iconic and effortlessly wavy strands

Ever wondered how Sienna Miller achieves her 'perfectly imperfect' tousled waves? Well, wonder no more as her hairstylist has shared his styling secret to the look – and it all lies with this one hair mist.

While many of us know that the best shampoo and conditioner are the crooks of a stellar haircare routine, the key to salon-worthy strands is in the styling products. Aside from the best heat protection spray or the best hair products for humidity, you might want to invest in a texturising spray – as per, Sienna Miller's recommendation.

Whether you're looking how to add volume to fine hair or perhaps wanting to enhance your curls, the actress' renowned hairstylist, Sam McKnight, has given us an insight into the Miller's sought-after hair regime – including the exact styling mist behind her iconic tousled tresses...

The texturising hair mist behind Sienna Miller's iconic effortless waves

Having amassed impressive star ratings and an abundance of rave reviews across different retailers, it seems that Sienna Miller isn't the only fan of this hair styling spray. One shopper hailed the formula for its effect on finer strands: "This is the best product I know of to give fine hair a boost of volume without stiffness or stickiness." While another review revealed the customer to be "on my third bottle now."

Sienna's hair mist Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist 250ml View at Space NK UK RRP: £28 for 250ml Say hello to natural tousled hairstyles thanks to Sienna Miller's favourite Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist. A spritz of this lightweight spray onto dry strands works to effortlessly boost lift, volume and hold, while leaving the hair soft and shiny. What's more, it also boasts Sam McKnight's well-loved, distinctive fragrance of frankincense, water lily, and juniper wood, which leaves a trail of aroma as you enter any room.

The hairstylist behind Sienna's enviably styled strands, and the creator of her go-to texturising formula, Sam McKnight gave us a rare insight into the actress' hair routine as he posted a collection of behind the scenes photos with Sienna to Instagram. The caption stated: "BTS with Cool Girl, using our iconic #CoolGirlTextureMist".

As for exactly what the texturising spray does, it's designed to be spritzed through the crown, mid lengths and ends of your hair to deliver a lifted and volumised appearance all day long. Alternatively, the brand suggests throwing your hair upside down and spraying liberally throughout your strands and into the roots. The outcome? Effortlessly natural-looking styled tresses that makes it look like you've just woken up with salon-worthy strands.

A post shared by Hair By Sam McKnight (@hairbysammcknight) A photo posted by on

For those wanting to recreate Miller's iconic undone hairstyle, fortunately Sam McKnight lifted the lid on his top tips in an interview with British Vogue: "Truly tousled hair is cool and effortless, it doesn’t try too hard. So creating a texture in hair that feels natural and not over-styled is key – whether it’s created with styling tools, or your natural hair is enhanced with styling products, it’s all about movement."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While McKnight recommends adding a slight wave to your tresses, "Try waving it in different directions for that signature cool girl hair texture," he also stresses the importance of using styling products to elevate the look of your locks: “Your styling products should both enhance and control your look. If your hair needs more body and texture, a dry texturiser should be your go-to."

More of Sienna Miller's favourite beauty buys

If you want to take a further delve into Sienna Miller's beauty bag, we've got you covered with a trio of her favourite formulas – from skincare-infused bronzing drops to a French pharmacy retinol cream.