The lightweight texturising mist behind Sienna Miller's iconic and effortlessly wavy strands
The key to effortless hair styling, this A-lister approved texturising spray boosts lift and volume of strands for long-lasting hold
Ever wondered how Sienna Miller achieves her 'perfectly imperfect' tousled waves? Well, wonder no more as her hairstylist has shared his styling secret to the look – and it all lies with this one hair mist.
While many of us know that the best shampoo and conditioner are the crooks of a stellar haircare routine, the key to salon-worthy strands is in the styling products. Aside from the best heat protection spray or the best hair products for humidity, you might want to invest in a texturising spray – as per, Sienna Miller's recommendation.
Whether you're looking how to add volume to fine hair or perhaps wanting to enhance your curls, the actress' renowned hairstylist, Sam McKnight, has given us an insight into the Miller's sought-after hair regime – including the exact styling mist behind her iconic tousled tresses...
You can currently snap up Sienna Miller's favourite texturising hair mist while it has 15% off at Sephora.
The texturising hair mist behind Sienna Miller's iconic effortless waves
Having amassed impressive star ratings and an abundance of rave reviews across different retailers, it seems that Sienna Miller isn't the only fan of this hair styling spray. One shopper hailed the formula for its effect on finer strands: "This is the best product I know of to give fine hair a boost of volume without stiffness or stickiness." While another review revealed the customer to be "on my third bottle now."
Sienna's hair mist
RRP: £28 for 250ml
Say hello to natural tousled hairstyles thanks to Sienna Miller's favourite Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Hair Mist. A spritz of this lightweight spray onto dry strands works to effortlessly boost lift, volume and hold, while leaving the hair soft and shiny. What's more, it also boasts Sam McKnight's well-loved, distinctive fragrance of frankincense, water lily, and juniper wood, which leaves a trail of aroma as you enter any room.
The hairstylist behind Sienna's enviably styled strands, and the creator of her go-to texturising formula, Sam McKnight gave us a rare insight into the actress' hair routine as he posted a collection of behind the scenes photos with Sienna to Instagram. The caption stated: "BTS with Cool Girl, using our iconic #CoolGirlTextureMist".
As for exactly what the texturising spray does, it's designed to be spritzed through the crown, mid lengths and ends of your hair to deliver a lifted and volumised appearance all day long. Alternatively, the brand suggests throwing your hair upside down and spraying liberally throughout your strands and into the roots. The outcome? Effortlessly natural-looking styled tresses that makes it look like you've just woken up with salon-worthy strands.
For those wanting to recreate Miller's iconic undone hairstyle, fortunately Sam McKnight lifted the lid on his top tips in an interview with British Vogue: "Truly tousled hair is cool and effortless, it doesn’t try too hard. So creating a texture in hair that feels natural and not over-styled is key – whether it’s created with styling tools, or your natural hair is enhanced with styling products, it’s all about movement."
While McKnight recommends adding a slight wave to your tresses, "Try waving it in different directions for that signature cool girl hair texture," he also stresses the importance of using styling products to elevate the look of your locks: “Your styling products should both enhance and control your look. If your hair needs more body and texture, a dry texturiser should be your go-to."
More of Sienna Miller's favourite beauty buys
If you want to take a further delve into Sienna Miller's beauty bag, we've got you covered with a trio of her favourite formulas – from skincare-infused bronzing drops to a French pharmacy retinol cream.
Sienna's bronzing drops
RRP: £32
If you've ever wondered how the actress gets her sun-kissed glowing complexion, look no further than Sienna Miller's bronzing drops – the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Tinted Serum. Influenced by her teenage daughter, Miller hails the serum for its ability to "give you a slight bronzed glow."
Sienna's foundation
RRP: £35
Speaking of her complexion, we've also got the intel on Sienna Miller's Magic Blurring Foundation. Introducing, the Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick. This formula boasts a sheer yet buildable coverage and the ability to hydrate, blur and smooth the skin for a soft-focus glow – making it one of the best lightweight foundations on the market.
Sienna's retinol cream
RRP: £17.49
You'll be pleased to know that the actress' beauty kit also makes home to some very affordable buys, such as Sienna Miller's go-to French retinol product. Introduced to this cream by none other than Alexa Chung, Miller dubs Pharma Développement's A313 Retinol Cream the “French girl secret to great skin”. Although slightly more under the radar over on UK shores, this A-lister approved best retinol cream is worth knowing about.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
