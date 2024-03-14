The styling tricks the pros swear by for achieving thicker-looking hair in moments

A voluminous, bouncy finish is something many of us are chasing but when it comes to styling thin hair, this can feel like an impossible feat. Thankfully though, the pros have shared some of their root-lifting, thickness-boosting tricks that might just change the game...

While the best hair dryers for fine hair and the best hair dryer brushes can work wonders for flat and fine hair - by blustering life back into your locks - often the "blown out" effect they give can be short-lived. Within hours you can find yourself back at square one, with all traces of volume deflated.

There are, however, a few simple styling tricks and products you can incorporate into your haircare routine to maintain that coveted bounce and create the appearance of thicker-looking tresses - all of which, are hairdresser-approved...

5 pro styling tricks to give the appearance of thickness

Of course, it goes without saying that the condition of your hair is crucial to achieving healthy and thicker-looking hair. Scalp care and adding the most nourishing shampoos and conditions to your routine are instrumental for this but, for those who are looking to achieve the appearance of fullness quickly, there are a few known, volume-boosting steps to try...

The styling-products pros recommend for fuller hair

Root spray Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray View at Look Fantastic RRP: £21.50 To add volume and the appearance of thickness right at the root, Celebrity Hairstylist, Edward James recommends this spray from Color Wow. It works to add lift, without any stickiness or stiffness and its formula is lightweight.

Heat protection Oribe Balm D’Or Heat Styling Shield View at Liberty RRP: £52 Investing in a good quality heat protectant is so important for your overall hair health, especially if you use heat tools. James recommends Oribe's Styling Shield as it's enriched with cassis, sandalwood and maracuja oil, as well as tannic acid and lemon peel extract to nourish the hair, whilst providing heat protection and smoothing frizz.

Color Wow Style On Steroids Performance Enhancing Texture Spray View at Amazon RRP: £26.50 For a finishing flourish of volume and hold, James also recommends Color Wow's texture spray, for long-lasting fullness - without stickiness or crunch.

1. Start with a root sprays

Starting with the root of the problem, having minimal lift at your roots can accentuate the look of thin and flat hair. Thus, adding texture here is a key trick for achieving a more voluminous effect, all over.

Celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult, Edward James recommends products like Color Wow's Raise the Roots spray, "to enhance volume and body."

James adds that this spray can, "be blow-dried into the hair for added lift at the roots and layered for extra volume. This product provides instant volume and body, making it easier to achieve a fuller appearance." Using a root spray in tandem with a round brush - to again lift the root - can also help to maximise volume.

2. Apply a lightweight heat protector

While we all have our go-to hair serums, oils and styling heroes, using too much product or heavier formulas can weigh down our hair, giving the appearance of flatness. But equally, hair damage in general can be really detrimental to achieving healthier and fuller-looking hair.

So, to strike a balance, James recommends adding a lightweight heat-protectant to your styling routine: "Start with a lightweight heat protector like Oribe’s Balm D’Or, which shields hair from heat damage without weighing it down."

If your hair is feeling especially damaged, we'd also recommend investing in one of the best hair masks to use weekly, to supercharge your locks with hydration - especially if you use a lot of heat to style your hair.

3. Use velcro rollers for added body

For lovers of the '90s blowout, or anyone just looking to achieve a lasting, voluminous finish, James recommends the humble velcro roller.

"To build volume at the root when hair is damp, applying a volumising product and using velcro rollers can create lasting lift and body." These Drybar Self-grip rollers (at Look Fantastic) are a good option.

4. Finish with a texture spray

If maintaining volume and texture is your main gripe, adding a texture spray can be very transformative.

For hold and the appearance of fuller-looking hair in moments, James recommends Color Wow’s Style on Steroids performance-enhancing texture spray, as it, "offers flexible hold that supports volume and can be re-styled throughout the day, making it ideal for adding thickness and texture."

5. Try a hair dryer brush

For those with naturally straight or thin-looking hair, implementing all of these steps - from a heat spray to velcro rollers - and using them in tandem with a hot dryer brush, like that of the Revlon One-Step or Shark FlexStyle, can help to create the ultimate bouncy look.

In fact, w&h Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson swears by this for a voluminous and lasting hairstyle: "After applying a heat spray and a volume mousse to my roots, I blow dry my hair until it's almost dry (this is really important to avoid hair damage - don't use your hair dryer brushes on wet hair!). Then I take my Shark Flex, complete with the large brush attachment and use it to curl my strands up - to the root - and facing outwards. I have layers, so this helps to flick them out, creating the appearance of fullness straight off the bat. I work in sections, to ensure I'm actually getting to my roots and the base of my hair. I then finish with a texturising salt spray, which helps to hold that volume for hours afterwards."

Naomi also adds: "For those with face-framing strands or bangs, instead of placing the brush head under my hair and curling down, I place it over my front pieces and curl up - which is my go-to trick for quick bouncy volume."