Our skin needs these Sienna Miller-approved bronzing drops - and they're 25% off
Achieve Sienna-level radiance with this affordable skincare-fuelled serum...
With dreary January coming to a close, you might be of the opinion that your skin is looking (and feeling) as dull as the weather. Thankfully, this niacinamide-infused serum promises hydration, with a healthy dose of sun-kissed radiance - and it's even Sienna Miller-approved...
While the best hyaluronic acid serums and best face moisturisers can ward off dry winter skin, sometimes the occasion calls for something more - like a bronzy gleam, for example. If you're not quite ready to slap on your best fake tan for your face, there is another, more low-maintenance option that, while adding life back into your complexion, also doubles as a primer and highlighter.
Brought to us by Glow Recipe, Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops are a social media favourite but they also just so happen to be a fixture in Sienna Miller's makeup bag. And unlike most celebrity-backed products, they're refreshingly inexpensive.
With a blend of niacinamide, Centella Asiatica, hyaluronic acid and a shimmery bronze tint, this serum hydrates your skin, leaving it radiant and refreshed. Oh, and it's currently 25% off at Sephora.
The £32 serum Sienna Miller loves for a bronzed glow
Aside from being our beachy hair muse, Sienna Miller's makeup routine and red carpet looks are always a hot topic amongst our beauty team. After all, few people achieve such effortless glamour. Thus, on the rare occasions when Sienna shares a product or application tip she loves (take Sienna Miller's mascara trick, for example), we're all ears
And share she has. In a video with Harper's Bazaar, the actor revealed two of her go-to glow-boosters: the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter and the less-expected choice, Glow Recipe Watermelon Sun Glow drops.
RRP: £32 | Featuring a blend of niacinamide, which reduces hyperpigmentation and minimizes the look of pores, Centella Asiatica - a calming antioxidant - and hyaluronic acid, this tinted serum offers hydration and a sunkissed gleam. It's multipurpose, working as both skin and makeup, where it also triples as a primer, foundation-booster and highlighter.
Funnily enough, it was actually Miller's daughter who put her on to this trendy serum. "She told me to get this, Glow Recipe - I think it's very trendy," Miller said, before applying a drop to the back of her hand, adding "it's got a kind of tint to it," and "gives you a slight bronzed glow."
Like Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter, these drops can be applied before your foundation and concealer, as something of a primer. Or you can mix them with your foundations and other base products, to add radiance.
How to use the Glow Recipe Hue Drops?
You can apply Hue Drops over your entire face like any glow serum, to prime your skin ready for makeup. Or, you can blend it with your favourite foundations and tints to boost radiance. You can also use it as a highlighter, by gently dabbing it across the high points of your face (i.e. your cheekbones and nose bridge). The original Watermelon Dew Drops are also a great option for this if you like a glassy sheen as opposed to a shimmer. Alternatively, you can wear it on its own, for a natural sunkissed gleam.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
