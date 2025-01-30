Our skin needs these Sienna Miller-approved bronzing drops - and they're 25% off

With dreary January coming to a close, you might be of the opinion that your skin is looking (and feeling) as dull as the weather. Thankfully, this niacinamide-infused serum promises hydration, with a healthy dose of sun-kissed radiance - and it's even Sienna Miller-approved...

While the best hyaluronic acid serums and best face moisturisers can ward off dry winter skin, sometimes the occasion calls for something more - like a bronzy gleam, for example. If you're not quite ready to slap on your best fake tan for your face, there is another, more low-maintenance option that, while adding life back into your complexion, also doubles as a primer and highlighter.

Brought to us by Glow Recipe, Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops are a social media favourite but they also just so happen to be a fixture in Sienna Miller's makeup bag. And unlike most celebrity-backed products, they're refreshingly inexpensive.

The £32 serum Sienna Miller loves for a bronzed glow

Aside from being our beachy hair muse, Sienna Miller's makeup routine and red carpet looks are always a hot topic amongst our beauty team. After all, few people achieve such effortless glamour. Thus, on the rare occasions when Sienna shares a product or application tip she loves (take Sienna Miller's mascara trick, for example), we're all ears

And share she has. In a video with Harper's Bazaar, the actor revealed two of her go-to glow-boosters: the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter and the less-expected choice, Glow Recipe Watermelon Sun Glow drops.

GLOW RECIPE Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops in Sun Glow View at Sephora RRP: £32 | Featuring a blend of niacinamide, which reduces hyperpigmentation and minimizes the look of pores, Centella Asiatica - a calming antioxidant - and hyaluronic acid, this tinted serum offers hydration and a sunkissed gleam. It's multipurpose, working as both skin and makeup, where it also triples as a primer, foundation-booster and highlighter.

Funnily enough, it was actually Miller's daughter who put her on to this trendy serum. "She told me to get this, Glow Recipe - I think it's very trendy," Miller said, before applying a drop to the back of her hand, adding "it's got a kind of tint to it," and "gives you a slight bronzed glow."

Like Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter, these drops can be applied before your foundation and concealer, as something of a primer. Or you can mix them with your foundations and other base products, to add radiance.

How to use the Glow Recipe Hue Drops?

You can apply Hue Drops over your entire face like any glow serum, to prime your skin ready for makeup. Or, you can blend it with your favourite foundations and tints to boost radiance. You can also use it as a highlighter, by gently dabbing it across the high points of your face (i.e. your cheekbones and nose bridge). The original Watermelon Dew Drops are also a great option for this if you like a glassy sheen as opposed to a shimmer. Alternatively, you can wear it on its own, for a natural sunkissed gleam.