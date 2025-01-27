These 6 scents are like palate cleansers in fragrance form - ideal for a fresh start in 2025

While the point of having a signature scent (or five), is so you can spritz it daily and rely on it for every occasion, there is such a thing as wearing a fragrance too much. In cases like this, you might find yourself craving something new, even temporarily, to clear your head - or more accurately, your nose - and these six fresh and lightweight perfumes offer just that.

Finding the best long-lasting perfume that smells distinctly you and lends itself to every occasion is akin to finding the perfect skincare routine or pair of jeans that fits like a glove. That said, while having a signature fragrance is a great premise, this doesn't necessarily mean you'll gravitate towards it, or any scent in your collection, all the time. It is normal to go through phases with your perfumes. If you wore one of your best perfumes for women to every gathering in December, you no doubt woke up one January morning sick to death of the scent - like you couldn't bear to wear it for one more second. This doesn't mean you now have to toss that particular blend but rather, take some time away from it.

If going perfume-less is not an option for you, a fresh perfume or daintier aroma could be just the ticket - and we already have six chic and unobtrusive fragrances in mind.

6 airy and lightweight perfumes to spritz in 2025

Wearing anything - be it a fragrance or even the same hairstyle - daily can lead to fatigue and boredom. Several members of our beauty team have reported feeling weary with even our most precious scents because we wore them too much in 2024, or perhaps they're on the headier, wintery side and our noses are ready for lighter and airy smells.

Thus, we've been rotating in some softer alternatives and if you'd like to do the same, here are six chic and timeless options to consider - varying from subtle skin scents to clean, laundry-like concoctions...

If none of these scents offer enough of a reprieve, we would also recommend trying a hair perfume - like any of the Gisou hair perfumes. They can be less overpowering than a traditional perfume and can be layered with your other signatures, to add a new and unique twist.