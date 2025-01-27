These 6 scents are like palate cleansers in fragrance form - ideal for a fresh start in 2025
If your signature scents feel overworn or too heavy, these fresh and delicate perfumes are the perfect swap...
While the point of having a signature scent (or five), is so you can spritz it daily and rely on it for every occasion, there is such a thing as wearing a fragrance too much. In cases like this, you might find yourself craving something new, even temporarily, to clear your head - or more accurately, your nose - and these six fresh and lightweight perfumes offer just that.
Finding the best long-lasting perfume that smells distinctly you and lends itself to every occasion is akin to finding the perfect skincare routine or pair of jeans that fits like a glove. That said, while having a signature fragrance is a great premise, this doesn't necessarily mean you'll gravitate towards it, or any scent in your collection, all the time. It is normal to go through phases with your perfumes. If you wore one of your best perfumes for women to every gathering in December, you no doubt woke up one January morning sick to death of the scent - like you couldn't bear to wear it for one more second. This doesn't mean you now have to toss that particular blend but rather, take some time away from it.
If going perfume-less is not an option for you, a fresh perfume or daintier aroma could be just the ticket - and we already have six chic and unobtrusive fragrances in mind.
6 airy and lightweight perfumes to spritz in 2025
Wearing anything - be it a fragrance or even the same hairstyle - daily can lead to fatigue and boredom. Several members of our beauty team have reported feeling weary with even our most precious scents because we wore them too much in 2024, or perhaps they're on the headier, wintery side and our noses are ready for lighter and airy smells.
Thus, we've been rotating in some softer alternatives and if you'd like to do the same, here are six chic and timeless options to consider - varying from subtle skin scents to clean, laundry-like concoctions...
Breezy & powdery
RRP: £150 for 50ml | Notes: aldehyde, Rose Centifolia, peony, violet, musks and sandalwood
Fresh doesn't even begin to encapsulate this scent. With notes of peony, rose, musk and aldehyde, Blanche draws on the delicate soapiness of washed linens, swinging in a chilled spring breeze. It's floral but not heady, with this subtle saltiness that smells like clean skin, as opposed to being overtly perfumey. Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson isn't typically a lover of rose but has a soft spot for this blend: "It smells like you've just pulled on freshly laundered clothes, with the scent of detergent clinging to your skin and hair. It's so pleasant without being too there."
Soft & creamy
RRP: £62 for 50ml | Notes: sweet violet, Palo Santo, frankincense, myrrh, ambrette and ambrox
For a similar skin-like feel but with added creaminess, Glossier Doux is the perfect pick. Playing on the iconic ambrette and ambrox notes that made the original Glossier You such a favourite, Doux also welcomes hints of sweet violet, Palo Santo and myrrh. It's soft and almost milky, with this delicate warmth that makes it very wearable for every day. It's unusual but not overpowering - ideal if you're looking for a change from your regular perfumes.
Soapy-clean
RRP: £39 for 30ml | Notes: grapefruit, neroli, patchouli, sea spray and orange blossom
As the name suggests, this perfume smells like a soapy shower and it's Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett's go-to for when she wants a soft and fresh impression. Its citrusy hints of grapefruit and neroli meld with salty sea spray and a floral touch of orange blossom, for a fragrance that seeks to capture that post-shower feeling.
Aquatic
RRP: from £62 for 30ml | Notes: bergamot, rose, pink pepper essence, aquatic accord, moss, pine tree and patchouli
Bottling the scent of dewy grass and rain-soaked earth, this Maison Margiela perfume offers an almost aftershave-y impression. It's fresh and aquatic, with hints of verdant moss and pine trees, while pink pepper and patchouli bring an element of warmth. Like rain in the UK, this perfume isn't seasonal, it can be worn anytime and suits every setting.
Woody & calming
RRP: £160 for 75ml | Notes: Italian cypress, ambergris, sandalwood, cedar, amber, Brazilian rosewood and white musk
For fans of woody florals, Tam Dao is the scent Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar has been reaching for lately, thanks to its warm and spicy blend of cypress, sandalwood, amber and white musk. It's calming and creamy, with a slight powderiness, which lends itself to all seasons and settings.
Sparkling floral
RRP: £55 for 30ml | Notes: orange blossom, water lily, orris and balsamic vetiver.
Fresh and sparkling, this floral scent will blow the cobwebs away. It's bright but warm, with a hint of powderiness that is gentle and perfect when you don't know what else to wear. Orange Blossom is also great for layering with many of the other best Jo Malone perfumes, meaning you can update and almost create a new scent - whilst maintaining some familiarity.
If none of these scents offer enough of a reprieve, we would also recommend trying a hair perfume - like any of the Gisou hair perfumes. They can be less overpowering than a traditional perfume and can be layered with your other signatures, to add a new and unique twist.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
