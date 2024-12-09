'Like Turkish Delight' - why our beauty team can't get enough of this hair perfume

With their nourishing, honey-infused formula and enchanting floral notes, Gisou's hair perfumes have endeared themselves to our beauty team - and for more than just their scents...

Perhaps not deemed as essential as one of the best long-lasting perfumes in your beauty stash, there is always a time and place for a hair perfume. Whether to double-up on your favourite signatures and push their longevity or simply refresh your strands with a chic aroma. They come in handy on those days when you're not in the mood for a heavy fragrance or aren't actually leaving the house - so don't want to waste a spritz of your best perfume for women but you do want to smell nice.

Indeed, there's one hair mist, in particular, that sits on the dressers of several members of our team. If you're not yet familiar with Gisou's range of honey and argan oil-infused hair perfumes, here's why our team can't get enough - and how they incorporate them into their routines.

Why Gisou hair perfumes help our team push hair-wash day

What originally began as one honey perfume for the hair - encased in a glass bottle with a pastel pink lid - has now branched out into two floral editions; Wild Rose and Lavender Berry, all boasting luxe notes and hair-loving ingredients.

The latter is what sets Gisou apart from many other hair mists on the market, as they are designed to nourish your strands, whilst also boosting shine. And naturally, our team have spritzed them all.

As mentioned, a hair perfume, aside from just scenting your strands, can be useful for a multitude of reasons. Perfume layering, for instance, is a key reason to invest in one. In fact, many of the best Diptyque perfumes and the like, are available to buy in hair mist form, so that you can spritz the toilette or parfum on your skin, and the mist over your hair. But that's not the only benefit of having one in your arsenal.

Our verdict on the Gisou hair perfumes

So, if you're tempted by the idea of a hair perfume but can't quite see its merit, our team have shared exactly how Gisou's scents factor in and earn their place in our regimes...

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar's go-to of the three is Gisou's original honey perfume, which she swears by on days when she needs her hair to smell good - for an event or social outing - but doesn't have the time to wash it. Just a few spritzes of this hair perfume could fool anyone into thinking your strands are squeaky clean.

Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett was initially unconvinced by the need for such a product: "I always thought hair perfumes were one of those unnecessary beauty buys that no one ever really needs in their kit, that was until I tried Gisou’s Lavender Berry. The scent is the perfect concoction of fruity and floral, leaving a lasting impression without being too overpowering."

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, holding her Gisou Lavender Berry Hair Perfume (Image credit: Future)

How we use Gisou hair perfume

Sennen says, "Usually I choose to spritz it through my locks after styling, however, I sometimes mist it onto damp hair after washing to give my tresses that moreish ‘just left the salon’ scent. It’s also great for adding another layer of depth to your signature perfume as it’s subtle enough to complement many fragrance notes."

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson takes a similar route to Aleesha, reaching for either the Lavender Berry or Wild Rose scents before the gym or heading out on an errand, to revive her not-so-fresh strands: "I have quite long and thick hair, so washing and drying it is quite the time commitment and one I am sometimes guilty of procrastinating on. Luckily these scents pack a punch. They're by no means overpowering but they do cling to my strands and linger there so that every time I flick my hair - especially when it's in a gym-ready ponytail - I'm enveloped in their sweet, nectar and softly floral notes."

(Image credit: Future)

Aside from an emergency hair refresh, Naomi - like Sennen - also loves to layer a hair perfume with her signature perfumes: "Most of my favourite fragrances fall into the woody-floral category, which these Gisou mists complement beautifully. On office days, or just when I want to leave a lingering impression, I always follow up my parfums with a spritz of hair perfume. I spray it underneath my hair and do a quick mist over the top of my head, to coat every strand - then I shake my hair out, to help diffuse the particles, for a more subtle, airy scent. I switch between Lavender Berry, Wild Rose and Diptyque's Fleur de Peau hair mist (on days when I'm wearing the matching parfum)."

Costing just £34, these hair perfumes are definitely a worthy buy for fellow fragrance lovers as they not only nourish and scent your locks but help to prolong hair wash days, add shine post-styling and look simply adorable on your beauty shelf. Not to mention they also make great gifts, thanks to their luxe notes and chic packaging...