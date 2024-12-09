'Like Turkish Delight' - why our beauty team can't get enough of this hair perfume
Offering a luxe scent and shine, Gisou hair perfumes are a seemingly decadent buy that our team finds *very* necessary...
With their nourishing, honey-infused formula and enchanting floral notes, Gisou's hair perfumes have endeared themselves to our beauty team - and for more than just their scents...
Perhaps not deemed as essential as one of the best long-lasting perfumes in your beauty stash, there is always a time and place for a hair perfume. Whether to double-up on your favourite signatures and push their longevity or simply refresh your strands with a chic aroma. They come in handy on those days when you're not in the mood for a heavy fragrance or aren't actually leaving the house - so don't want to waste a spritz of your best perfume for women but you do want to smell nice.
Indeed, there's one hair mist, in particular, that sits on the dressers of several members of our team. If you're not yet familiar with Gisou's range of honey and argan oil-infused hair perfumes, here's why our team can't get enough - and how they incorporate them into their routines.
Why Gisou hair perfumes help our team push hair-wash day
What originally began as one honey perfume for the hair - encased in a glass bottle with a pastel pink lid - has now branched out into two floral editions; Wild Rose and Lavender Berry, all boasting luxe notes and hair-loving ingredients.
The latter is what sets Gisou apart from many other hair mists on the market, as they are designed to nourish your strands, whilst also boosting shine. And naturally, our team have spritzed them all.
Original
RRP: £34
Marrying hydrating Mirsalehi Honey and argan oil with the soft scent of dewy florals, this perfume is designed to enhance shine, whilst nourishing your hair and imparting a luxurious fragrance that will trail you all day long.
Rose
RRP: £34
Offering a rosy twist on the original formula, the Gisou Wild Rose hair perfume again blends Mirsalehi Honey and argan oil with classic florals - but boasting wild rose as its standout note. The smell is akin to that of Turkish Delight, it's irresistibly sweet and fragrant but despite being a rose perfume, doesn't overpower the senses. It melts beautifully into your hair, affording a very chic and expensive waft of honeyed rose whenever you move.
Lavender & blackberry
RRP: £34
The newest addition to the Gisou hair perfume family, Lavender Berry is a go-to for our two beauty writers and as the name suggests, blends the comforting floral scent of lavender with a hint of juicy blackberry. It's warm and ever-so-slightly more subtle than Wild Rose, making it a great option for layering with your other floral fragrances. Again, this boasts nourishing honey and argan oil ingredients to boost shine and softness.
As mentioned, a hair perfume, aside from just scenting your strands, can be useful for a multitude of reasons. Perfume layering, for instance, is a key reason to invest in one. In fact, many of the best Diptyque perfumes and the like, are available to buy in hair mist form, so that you can spritz the toilette or parfum on your skin, and the mist over your hair. But that's not the only benefit of having one in your arsenal.
Our verdict on the Gisou hair perfumes
So, if you're tempted by the idea of a hair perfume but can't quite see its merit, our team have shared exactly how Gisou's scents factor in and earn their place in our regimes...
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar's go-to of the three is Gisou's original honey perfume, which she swears by on days when she needs her hair to smell good - for an event or social outing - but doesn't have the time to wash it. Just a few spritzes of this hair perfume could fool anyone into thinking your strands are squeaky clean.
Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett was initially unconvinced by the need for such a product: "I always thought hair perfumes were one of those unnecessary beauty buys that no one ever really needs in their kit, that was until I tried Gisou’s Lavender Berry. The scent is the perfect concoction of fruity and floral, leaving a lasting impression without being too overpowering."
How we use Gisou hair perfume
Sennen says, "Usually I choose to spritz it through my locks after styling, however, I sometimes mist it onto damp hair after washing to give my tresses that moreish ‘just left the salon’ scent. It’s also great for adding another layer of depth to your signature perfume as it’s subtle enough to complement many fragrance notes."
Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson takes a similar route to Aleesha, reaching for either the Lavender Berry or Wild Rose scents before the gym or heading out on an errand, to revive her not-so-fresh strands: "I have quite long and thick hair, so washing and drying it is quite the time commitment and one I am sometimes guilty of procrastinating on. Luckily these scents pack a punch. They're by no means overpowering but they do cling to my strands and linger there so that every time I flick my hair - especially when it's in a gym-ready ponytail - I'm enveloped in their sweet, nectar and softly floral notes."
Aside from an emergency hair refresh, Naomi - like Sennen - also loves to layer a hair perfume with her signature perfumes: "Most of my favourite fragrances fall into the woody-floral category, which these Gisou mists complement beautifully. On office days, or just when I want to leave a lingering impression, I always follow up my parfums with a spritz of hair perfume. I spray it underneath my hair and do a quick mist over the top of my head, to coat every strand - then I shake my hair out, to help diffuse the particles, for a more subtle, airy scent. I switch between Lavender Berry, Wild Rose and Diptyque's Fleur de Peau hair mist (on days when I'm wearing the matching parfum)."
Costing just £34, these hair perfumes are definitely a worthy buy for fellow fragrance lovers as they not only nourish and scent your locks but help to prolong hair wash days, add shine post-styling and look simply adorable on your beauty shelf. Not to mention they also make great gifts, thanks to their luxe notes and chic packaging...
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
We're shopping Gillian Anderson's stylish navy jumper and black pleated skirt for the festivities ahead
This combination offers the perfect outfit formula for sophisticated winter dressing
By Molly Smith Published
-
Amanda Holden's cosy high street co-ord and classic Gucci handbag made the perfect blend of affordable and luxury
Amanda's head-to-toe cream look featured some gorgeous high street pieces
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
So long golden tones, 'Heritage Blonde' is winter's effortless and grey-loving alternative
Combining subtlety with low-maintenance, the Heritage Blonde hair trend offers a more casual approach to going lighter this season - and it's so chic...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Katie Holmes reveals her clever beauty trick that can 'wake up' your skin in one simple step
She also shared the one product she 'always keeps' in her handbag
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I tried 8 of PHLUR's most popular scents and yes, their niche notes are worth the acclaim
From sheer skin scents to fresh bursts of citrus, these PHLUR perfumes are as varied as they are chic - and worth their trending status...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Mulled wine or icy nude? 9 Christmas nail designs to see you through party season
Offering luxe wearability, these holiday-ready manicure designs are perfect for the festive month ahead...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Will one versatile makeup stick do your entire party look? We think these can
You only need one product in your bag this party season...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
I'm gifting this mascara to a beauty lover for Christmas - and she's going to love it
Both a lengthening mascara and tinted brow gel in one, I've got a hunch this nifty buy is going to be very happily received...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Whenever people compliment my glow, I'm invariably wearing this Chanel highlighter
Want to enhance your makeup in 10 seconds flat? Chanel's Baume Essentiel glow stick is my go-to for reviving dull winter skin...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Merry spritz-mas! These 6 perfumes bottle up nostalgic notes of the festive season
From warmed orange to the scent of green fir trees, these festive perfumes will wrap you up in cosiness...
By Naomi Jamieson Published