This £34 hair perfume is a spring evening in scent form - and it's great for layering

The new Gisou Wild Rose hair perfume smells like golden hour, bottled and is as much a treat for your senses as it is for your tresses - here's why it's set to be a spring/summer go-to...

Hair perfumes can be true game-changers when it comes to curating an enduring scent, whether you're looking to bolster your signature long-lasting perfumes by layering with a complimentary fragrance, or you just love the way your hair, in general, distributes the good-smelling molecules around you. That's why so many of the best perfumes for women are actually available in coordinating hair scents (as well as body lotions) to help extend the lifespan of the precious aromas.

And if you've found yourself in the market for a radiant fragrance, one that mists your hair in notes that evoke the spring and summer months - whilst simultaneously refreshing and boosting shine - we have the perfect £34 recommendation for you...

Why the new Gisou Wild Rose Hair Perfume is a spring/summer go-to

This latest edition, joining the brand's original honey-infused scent, features the same minimalistic packaging we've come to expect from Gisou but with a few key differences; the brighter pink lid and cute floral label that promises the rosy glow within.

Warm rose GISOU Honey Infused Hair Perfume Floral Edition - Wild Rose View at Sephora $44 at Amazon $44 at Sephora RRP: £32 for 50ml Blended with warm, decadent honey and luxe notes of rose, this hair fragrance smells like sun-on-skin and warm evenings spent sipping wine, with an ocean view - well, to me anyway. The formula is infused with Mirsalehi honey and argan oil, which help to boost hydration and shine - making it perfect for a quick hair refresh.

Ordinarily, I'm not actually a lover of rose perfumes, or sweet florals in general (my signature is the woody and musky Diptyque L'eau Papier, to give you some indication), but after one whiff of this, I found myself hooked. Because it's a hair perfume, it's not too overpowering or in your face, in fact, it diffuses nicely but still clings to the ends of my hair - offering a reminder every time it swishes around me.

The honey really balances out the more heady rose, offering a comforting warmth that just smells so summery. For me, it's the perfect option for those days when I'm not in the mood to wear a full-on perfume and instead, just want to refresh my hair and have it waft good-smells - as if I've just washed it with deliciously scented shampoo (even though in reality, it's 3-day-old hair).

What does the new Gisou Honey-Infused Hair Perfume it smell like?

As the name suggests, this floral edition of the Gisou Honey Infused hair perfume smells like rose but thanks to the inclusion of honey, there's a syrupy sweetness and irresistible warmth to it.

While the first few spritzes are quite strong the scent does dry down, leaving a more subtle fragrance. It's definitely an accompanying perfume - ideal for layering with similar scents - or one to wear when you just want your hair to smell fresh and clean.

(Image credit: Future/ Naomi Jamieson)

What are the benefits of the Gisou Wild Rose perfume?

This hair perfume features Mirsalehi honey and argan oil which are said to refresh your hair by adding hydration and shine to your locks. I found this helped to smooth some of my flyaways but be careful not to use too much, as it can make your hair look a little oily and flat.

Who should buy the Gisou Wild Rose perfume?

As mentioned, if you're a lover of floral fragrances, particularly rose-centric scents, I can see you loving this hair perfume. I would also recommend this to anyone who is on the hunt for an easy and affordable travel scent for your next summer getaway - after all, it costs just £34 for 50ml.

And if your signature perfume falls in the sweet rose category but you're finding that it fades, Gisou's Wild Rose Hair Perfume could be a welcome addition to your arsenal, to compliment and boost the rose aura around you.