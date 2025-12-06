For a chic and ethereal scent, Parfums de Marly is the Parisian perfumery to invest in
If you're searching for a luxe gift or a signature that feels that little bit more exclusive than other fragrance houses, Parfums de Marly is the brand to explore...
Want to prove yourself as a true fragrance connoisseur or a gift-giver with seriously refined taste? Presenting someone with one of these Parfum de Marly perfumes, or adding just one of their many elegant, masterfully-crafted blends to your rotation, will do the trick...
Inspired by 18th-century France, and specifically the Château de Marly, a palace where King Louis XIV and his inner circle would retreat from the constraints of the royal court, Parfums de Marly seeks to capture a sense of French opulence within its blends. As a result, there's a luxury, heritage feel to the brand and its ornate packaging, but it's not stuffy or old-fashioned. Quite the opposite, in fact, with several of the brand's scents touted as some of the chicest long-lasting perfumes on the market and best perfumes for women in general, thanks to their fresh, elegant, and unique notes.
The collection spans everything, from timeless powdery perfumes to juicy and trendy peach perfumes - there's even some gourmands and woody floral fragrances to be found. So, if you're on the hunt for a luxe signature or perhaps a premium gift for fragrance lovers, these are the six Parfums de Marly scents to get acquainted with - along with some limited-edition, festive sets to consider...
The 6 chicest Parfums de Marly perfumes to gift this season
We're of the mind that you never really need an excuse to treat yourself to a new perfume, and the fact that you can't go wrong with gifting one to someone else. When it comes to the former, if you're already a fan of luxe French perfumes, like the best Diptyque perfumes and Chanel scents, then you're sure to find something to love among Parfums de Marly's collection. Equally, if you find yourself gravitating towards the luxury feel of Penhaligon's perfumes, with their bow-clad bottles and storied scents, again, this is the brand for you.
Scents like Valaya and Delina are already beloved among fragrance buffs and celebrities alike - in fact, both Demi Moore and Amal Clooney have been known to wear Parfums de Marly hair mists on the red carpet. So, if you're blind buying, you can rest assured that you're investing in crowd-pleasers. That said, having tried quite a few of the brand's best-sellers, these are our six top picks...
Musky, with hints of peach
RRP: from £175 for 30ml | Notes: Bergamot, mandarin, white peach, orange flower, nympheal, vetiver, akigalawood, ambrofix and musk
Opening with a burst of juicy peach and mandarin, before softening into a delicate blend of white florals, woods, and musks, Valaya is truly angelic and ethereal. It's elegant, rich, and sweet, but not shouty or sickly. Its fresh, powdery scent reminds me of the fuzzy, velvet-like softness of a peach's skin, while its hints of akiagalawood and ambrofix add a luxe layer of warmth and intimacy. Despite its fruity top notes, it's definitely the sort of fragrance you can wear anytime and especially when you want to radiate sophistication.
Who should buy it: those who favour clean and fresh scents that smell expensive but aren't overpowering.
Soft & powdery
RRP: from £175 for 30ml | Notes: Mandarin, bergamot, pear, violet petal, lavandin, floral bouquet, sandalwood, patchouli, musk and vanilla
"Inspired by a floral bouquet, Palatine boasts fresh, fruity and powdery notes for a fragrance that is delicately feminine and sophisticated, yet empowering," says Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett. "Its opening notes of mandarin, bergamot and pear are complemented by its modern floral heart of violet petal, before drying down to reveal creamy base notes of musk, sandalwood and vanilla. Together, the blend of aromas is incredibly likeable, oozing confidence, opulence, and luxury. If, like me, you typically find yourself opting for gracefully soft scents over those that pack a punch, this is the perfume for you. Although it makes an effortless daytime fragrance, it also layers incredibly well with other musky and fruity perfumes to bolster its impact."
Who should buy it: those who prefer very soft, feminine, powdery perfumes.
Dewy rose
RRP: from £175 for 30ml | Notes: Lychee, rhubarb, bergamot essence, Damascena Rose, vanilla, cashmeran, musk and vetiver
For an exquisite and modern portrayal of rose, Delina is the scent for you. It's floral, yes, but there's also a delicious, dewy sort of sweetness to it, thanks to hints of lychee and rhubarb. Then, as the scent develops on the skin, warm notes of vanilla, cashmeran, and musk emerge, softening that classic rose aroma, adding a layer of sensuality and spice. This, in my opinion, makes the blend feel so much more wearable and versatile compared to other traditional rose-centric fragrances. It's the perfect combination of luminous florals, juicy fruits, and comforting musks, ideal for anyone seeking a very chic, all-occasions signature. I also recommend Delina Exclusif for those seeking an even richer and spicier evolution on the original.
Who should buy it: fans of the best rose perfumes and floral fragrances in general, seeking a very luminous blend
Creamy sweetness
RRP: from £175 for 30ml | Notes: Mandarin, bergamot, grapefruit, orange blossom, blackcurrant, raspberry, marshmallow, ambrette, Chantilly cream and musk
I truly believe Oriana would sway even the most gourmand-adverse shoppers among us. It really subverts what you might think of a sweet floral scent. It's delicate and almost dewy, with its juicy blend of mandarin, grapefruit, blackcurrant and raspberry, while sugary notes of marshmallow and cool Chantilly cream add a silky sort of smoothness to it. It's airy and delicate like an intricate artisan dessert, not sickly or overpowering, which are so often the complaints levelled at sweet scents. I find that it also lingers close to the skin, with those fruity notes melting into a creamy, musky-sweet base that reminds me a little of soap, or scented body lotions in the best way.
Who should buy it: those seeking a subtle, gourmand, or dainty patisserie-like perfume.
Iris & rich amber
RRP: £270 for 75ml | Notes: Bitter orange, incense, orange blossom, iris, cashmeran, musk, vanilla and amber
If you, like me, are a fan of iris perfumes, Athalia could swiftly become your new go-to, especially in the winter months, thanks to its spiced, powdery wood blend. It opens with a burst of tangy orange, followed by rich incense, which combines beautifully with iris, orange blossom, and that warm base of amber and musk, to create a fragrance that is effortlessly chic and mysterious.
Who should buy it: those seeking a rich, powdery sort of scent that is warm and perfect for autumn/winter wear.
Juicy fruits
RRP: £270 for 75ml | Notes: Red currant, Bulgarian Rose, transparent white flowers, plum accord, mimosa absolute, plumeria, petalia, sandalwood, tonka beans and vanilla pod
Fans of the best fruity perfumes need to become acquainted with this juicy number from Parfums de Marly. Cassilia combines red currant and plum with Bulgarian Rose, powdery white florals, and a creamy base of tonka beans and vanilla pod, for a signature that is deliciously moreish but refined. It's subtle and elegant, unlike some very punchy fruit scents, and like all of the fragrances on this list, can be worn anytime and place - and is sure to collect compliments like no other.
Who should buy it: those who love juicy, fruit-centric scents above all others.
Our Parfums de Marly gift set picks
If you're on the hunt for a luxe gift, Parfums de Marly has several very elegant, limited-edition festive sets to offer, including a calendar and Delina scent duo, housed in the most gorgeous packaging.
RRP: £305
If you have a Parfums de Marly fan in your life, or just someone who really appreciates luxe scents, this calendar will make a lovely gift. Inside, it features 12 dreamy products, including a 30ml bottle of Delina, as well as a Valaya scented body cream and so much more.
RRP: £340
Calling all powdery and fruit perfume fans, as well as anyone who already loves and wears Valaya (or is desperate to try it), this set features a 75ml bottle of the parfum, as well as the Valaya hair mist and scented body cream - meaning you can layer them all together to envelope yourself in Valaya's delicate peachy-floral notes.
How we tested and selected the top Parfums de Marly scents
As with all our fragrance guides, our beauty team has sniffed, spritzed, and worn a selection of scents from the brand. We've monitored how the notes project on our skin and the overall aroma they create, to be able to articulate their overall feel and how well they linger.
Many of the scents featured are also personal favourites of ours, which we've worn for months, if not years, which also speaks volumes to their quality.
How to shop Parfums de Marly for less
Parfums de Marly is definitely on the premium side, with its scents costing upwards of £175, but there is a way to enjoy their blends for less. As mentioned, several celebs are known to wear the hair mist iterations of the brand's most iconic scents - Amal Clooney's fragrance of choice is Delina, while Demi Moore has previously worn Valaya on the red carpet.
The hair mists boast the same premium aroma and can be layered with the parfums or worn on their own, for a more subtle but still lingering and chic scent, but for £70.
Parfums de Marly's discovery sets are also a good way to go; the Feminine Discovery Set features five 10ml bottles of the most popular blends for £40.
How to choose a Parfums de Marly perfume
When it comes to choosing a new perfume, and especially if you're blind buying online, opting for scents that share a similar blend of notes to your other favourites is always a good guide. Reviews can also be very helpful, or investing in a discovery set, rather than splashing out on a full bottle straight away.
