For a chic and ethereal scent, Parfums de Marly is the Parisian perfumery to invest in

Want to prove yourself as a true fragrance connoisseur or a gift-giver with seriously refined taste? Presenting someone with one of these Parfum de Marly perfumes, or adding just one of their many elegant, masterfully-crafted blends to your rotation, will do the trick...

Inspired by 18th-century France, and specifically the Château de Marly, a palace where King Louis XIV and his inner circle would retreat from the constraints of the royal court, Parfums de Marly seeks to capture a sense of French opulence within its blends. As a result, there's a luxury, heritage feel to the brand and its ornate packaging, but it's not stuffy or old-fashioned. Quite the opposite, in fact, with several of the brand's scents touted as some of the chicest long-lasting perfumes on the market and best perfumes for women in general, thanks to their fresh, elegant, and unique notes.

The collection spans everything, from timeless powdery perfumes to juicy and trendy peach perfumes - there's even some gourmands and woody floral fragrances to be found. So, if you're on the hunt for a luxe signature or perhaps a premium gift for fragrance lovers, these are the six Parfums de Marly scents to get acquainted with - along with some limited-edition, festive sets to consider...

The 6 chicest Parfums de Marly perfumes to gift this season

We're of the mind that you never really need an excuse to treat yourself to a new perfume, and the fact that you can't go wrong with gifting one to someone else. When it comes to the former, if you're already a fan of luxe French perfumes, like the best Diptyque perfumes and Chanel scents, then you're sure to find something to love among Parfums de Marly's collection. Equally, if you find yourself gravitating towards the luxury feel of Penhaligon's perfumes, with their bow-clad bottles and storied scents, again, this is the brand for you.

Scents like Valaya and Delina are already beloved among fragrance buffs and celebrities alike - in fact, both Demi Moore and Amal Clooney have been known to wear Parfums de Marly hair mists on the red carpet. So, if you're blind buying, you can rest assured that you're investing in crowd-pleasers. That said, having tried quite a few of the brand's best-sellers, these are our six top picks...

Our Parfums de Marly gift set picks

If you're on the hunt for a luxe gift, Parfums de Marly has several very elegant, limited-edition festive sets to offer, including a calendar and Delina scent duo, housed in the most gorgeous packaging.

Parfums de Marly Countdown Calendar View at Parfums de Marly RRP: £305 If you have a Parfums de Marly fan in your life, or just someone who really appreciates luxe scents, this calendar will make a lovely gift. Inside, it features 12 dreamy products, including a 30ml bottle of Delina, as well as a Valaya scented body cream and so much more. Parfums de Marly Coffret Delina Exclusive Festive Set View at Liberty RRP: £390 For a Delina lover or fan of the best rose perfumes, this set affords them with both a 30ml and 75ml bottle of the Delina Exclusif Eau de Parfum, housed in a very luxe, decorative box. Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum 75ml Set View at Fenwick RRP: £340 Calling all powdery and fruit perfume fans, as well as anyone who already loves and wears Valaya (or is desperate to try it), this set features a 75ml bottle of the parfum, as well as the Valaya hair mist and scented body cream - meaning you can layer them all together to envelope yourself in Valaya's delicate peachy-floral notes.

How we tested and selected the top Parfums de Marly scents

(Image credit: Future/ Naomi Jamieson)

As with all our fragrance guides, our beauty team has sniffed, spritzed, and worn a selection of scents from the brand. We've monitored how the notes project on our skin and the overall aroma they create, to be able to articulate their overall feel and how well they linger.

Many of the scents featured are also personal favourites of ours, which we've worn for months, if not years, which also speaks volumes to their quality.

How to shop Parfums de Marly for less

Parfums de Marly is definitely on the premium side, with its scents costing upwards of £175, but there is a way to enjoy their blends for less. As mentioned, several celebs are known to wear the hair mist iterations of the brand's most iconic scents - Amal Clooney's fragrance of choice is Delina, while Demi Moore has previously worn Valaya on the red carpet.

The hair mists boast the same premium aroma and can be layered with the parfums or worn on their own, for a more subtle but still lingering and chic scent, but for £70.

Parfums de Marly's discovery sets are also a good way to go; the Feminine Discovery Set features five 10ml bottles of the most popular blends for £40.

How to choose a Parfums de Marly perfume

When it comes to choosing a new perfume, and especially if you're blind buying online, opting for scents that share a similar blend of notes to your other favourites is always a good guide. Reviews can also be very helpful, or investing in a discovery set, rather than splashing out on a full bottle straight away.