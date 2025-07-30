How often should you clean a dishwasher? We asked appliance and cleaning experts for the answer

Having a dishwasher makes mealtimes easier and post-party clean-ups a breeze, but what happens when it stops washing your dishes properly? Well, it may mean you're not cleaning it as regularly as you should be.

While you'll no doubt know how to clean your dishwasher, it's all too easy to leave the cleaning schedule for too long. With busy households and even busier kitchens, sometimes cleaning our appliances is the last thing on our to-do list.

And although it needn't be added to your daily cleaning habits, keeping up with your dishwasher's cleanliness will have your dishes sparkling and your kitchen smelling good. So with that, we asked the specialists how often it is necessary.

How often should you clean a dishwasher?

Similarly to how you need to clean your washing machine so that it can do its job properly, your dishwasher won't function as well if it's not maintained. Cleaning the appliance is a part of that maintenance, and it needs doing more often than you may think.

"Although it’s tempting to think of your dishwasher as a self-cleaning machine, it does need regular care to keep running efficiently," starts Catherine Green, sustainable cleaning expert at Smol.

"A proper clean every four to six weeks is ideal and helps to tackle the buildup of grease, limescale and food debris that gradually collects inside, even if you can't always see it," she continues.

If you leave the cleaning too long, then it can lead to unpleasant smells, reduced performance and even blockages in both the filter and spray arms.

How do you know if your dishwasher needs cleaning?

You'll know when your washing machine needs cleaning by the stains on the seal or even by the sudden wonder of why it smells so bad. Your dishwasher is pretty similar, but there are a few other things to look out for.

"If you are finding your dishes are coming out unclean, it could be that the spray arms are blocked with debris and leftover food waste," points out Ian Palmer-Smith, appliance repair expert at Domestic & General.

"Another culprit of dirty dishes is often a clogged filter. Other warning signs of this include a bad smell coming from the machine and gurgling noises," he continues.

You might also see visible grime, mould and mildew on the inside of the machine around the rubber seals. Catherine says that in some cases, you might notice water pooling at the bottom of your machine; this is a sure sign that it needs a little TLC.

What is the best thing to clean the inside of a dishwasher?

To avoid making any common kitchen cleaning mistakes, it's best to know exactly what you should be using on your machine. Some chemicals will be too harsh, and you'll need to be careful with what you use, as it'll be in contact with your tableware.

"The best way to clean your dishwasher is by using a couple of household items combined. First, remove the filter and soak this in hot soapy water before scrubbing off any lingering gunk," says Gwilym Snook, dishwasher expert at AO.com.

“Next, wipe down the door seals and edgers with vinegar and a cloth before pouring a cup of white vinegar into a bowl and leaving this on the bottom rack. Run your dishwasher on a hot empty cycle, and be careful not to put in any detergent," he continues.

“Afterwards, sprinkle bicarbonate of soda across the bottom and run this again for a short hot cycle to help freshen up your dishwasher and remove any vinegary smell. This simple trick of using vinegar and bicarbonate of soda works wonders on your dishwasher and wallet,” finishes Gwilym.

Dishwasher cleaning essentials

Should I run my dishwasher empty to clean it?

If you want to keep your dishwasher fresh in between deep cleans, then you can do a less-thorough cleaning by running an empty cycle.

"Running a hot cycle with no dishes inside and the full bowl of white vinegar helps flush out any lingering residue and keeps your machine smelling clean. Just make sure you’ve cleaned the filter and wiped down the interior first," instructs Catherine.

"You can either use a shop-bought dishwasher cleaner or follow the vinegar and bicarbonate of soda method above. I recommend aiming to do this every month or so for the best results and to keep your machine in the best working order," she adds.

Should you still be experiencing some strange smells in your kitchen, then it might also be time to clean your kitchen sink drain. Much like your dishwasher, blockages and food build-up can create odours and stop your sink from draining as it should.