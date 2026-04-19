Can you ever get carpet as clean as the professionals do by doing it yourself – or is it a waste of time and effort?

If there is one spot around the home that everyday life can really take its toll, it has to be the flooring. Not only does it get trampled daily, but it is also subjected to heavy items of furniture, and even if you are a strictly shoes-off household, dust and dirt will inevitably settle on such a large surface area over time. In the case of a soft flooring such as carpet, keeping it looking pristine without knowing exactly how to deep clean carpet can be a tricky task.

In my own home, the living room is the only carpeted space on the ground floor, but given that this room is also the main route through to the rest of the house from the entrance hall, it soon looks as though it needs a good clean. Add to the mix a dog that seems to shed year-round and two teenagers who think nothing of traipsing through in muddy trainers, not to mention the open fire we light throughout the colder months – you can see why carpet cleaning is a necessity in our household.

In the past, we have called a professional carpet cleaner once a year to deep clean, but lately, given that it is just one room we are dealing with, I have been wondering whether this is a task I could tackle myself. I asked the experts for their thoughts – will the results be as good, or am I just wasting my time?

DIY carpet cleaning vs professional cleaning – which is better?

I feel pretty confident that I know how to clean a house, but I have always been amazed at the results our professional carpet cleaner achieves, watching with a mixture of fascination and mild disgust as the dirty water is sucked out and away. Without this specialist know-how and equipment, could I achieve the same results?

Michael Bogoyavlenskiy, CEO at Cleaning Express, thinks not. "The short answer is that DIY carpet cleaning won’t be able to achieve the same quality of results as a professional job. However, there are some caveats to this statement that, in my opinion, make DIY carpet cleaning the more sensible choice for most people."

However, Benjamin Hirst, director and owner of Smart Cleaning, feels that a DIY route can work in some cases. "With the right techniques and products, you can deep clean your carpets yourself, saving money while keeping them fresh."

With this in mind, I dug a little deeper, comparing the pros and cons of DIY carpet cleaning vs professional cleaning.

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Michael Bogoyavlenskiy Social Links Navigation CEO at Cleaning Express Michael is CEO of Cleaning Express, a domestic cleaning cleaning company and a professional facilities management provider servicing luxury offices, business centres, retail companies, schools, entertainment venues, private and NHS clinics. They company is also well known as a domestic cleaning company that offers services to people across the capital.

Benjamin Hirst Social Links Navigation Director and owner at Smart Cleaning Starting out as a carpet cleaner, Benjamin Hirst has led Smart Cleaning for over a decade. Since then, reliability trustworthiness and honesty have been the cornerstone of the business to enable it to grow into a multi-service company with regular commercial contract cleaning being the company's largest service.

Can you save money cleaning your own carpets?

While it might seem like a no-brainer that cleaning your carpets yourself will be the cheaper route, there are actually a few factors to consider here – after all, the pros come equipped with everything they need to get the job done, whereas even if you are aware of the best cleaning hacks around, your own cleaning cupboard is unlikely to contain all the right tools for the job.

"First, let’s consider the cost and functionality of a carpet cleaning machine. You can pick up a decent option for less than £200," says Michael Bogoyavlenskiy. "While this might sound like a lot of money, you can expect to pay this and more for a thorough, professional carpet clean. In theory, your machine will pay for itself pretty quickly."

Carpet cleaning rates vary widely but, according to Checkatrade, the average price for a three-bedroom property is £250, making investing in a carpet cleaning machine a worthwhile investment.

(Image credit: Brintons)

Are domestic carpet cleaners as good as industrial machines?

Before you rush out to buy a carpet cleaner, it is important to realise that, similar to searching for the best vacuums, not all are created equal. Even at the top-end of the market, these machines may well not produce the same results as an industrial model your pro might come armed with.

"Domestic carpet cleaners aren’t as powerful as professional models, and you won’t have access to the same cleaning products," points out Michael Bogoyavlenskiy. "That said, a domestic machine with counter-rotating brushes and a decent detergent will do a good job. Make sure your carpet cleaner comes with a brush attachment and, ideally, a hoover-style attachment too. These will do pretty much any cleaning job you need.

"In terms of cleaning products, it’s up to you what you buy," continues Michael. "You can’t go wrong with HG Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner from Amazon – inexpensive and very good quality for the price. Failing that, something like Rug Doctor Carpet Detergent with SpotBlok will work well."

Shop carpet cleaning machines

Eliminates odours Shark CarpetXpert HairPro Pet Carpet Cleaner £149.99 at Argos Promising to deliver three times more pet hair removal than any other upright carpet cleaner, this offering from Shark requires no pre-treatments and anti-tangle technology to ensure it won't clog up. Multiple attachments Vax Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design Carpet Cleaner Machine £199 at Amaon If you have pets, this is a brilliant choice when it comes to keeping your carpet looking fresh and clean. It comes with all the deep-cleaning solutions and attachments you could wish for, yet is still easy to manoeuvre. Lightweight Penguin Gtech Penguin Spot Cleaner £129.99 at Lakeland If you are after a spot cleaner to deal with spills and stains and don't have space for a large carpet cleaner, this handy little tool is ideal. Weighing just 2.7kg, it is easy to carry around and works brilliantly on upholstery too.

How do you use a carpet cleaning machine for pro results?

If you do decide to buy or hire a carpet cleaner to deep clean your home, you should first familiarise yourself with the best techniques to make sure you are getting the most from it.

"There isn’t really a special technique for cleaning carpets other than to work methodically," explains Michael Bogoyavlenskiy. "Clean in straight lines up and down the room, and replace the water often.

"It is really important that you keep cleaning until the water is completely clear," continues Michael. "A professional might not do this, but good ones will. Sadly, you might find that some pros rush the job and just give each room a once over – by doing it yourself you could get a better result in this way."

(Image credit: VonHaus)

What is the best way to clean a carpet by hand?

Of course, you don't have to use a carpet cleaning machine – in some cases, such as when tackling a single stain, good old-fashioned hand cleaning as part of your spring cleaning routine might be enough. Knowing the best techniques for this will not only ensure you get the results you are hoping for but also avoid damaging the carpet.

Benjamin Hirst has some useful tips here...

" Before any wet cleaning, remove as much loose debris as possible with a vacuum. Vacuum slowly and in multiple directions to lift ground-in dirt – a sprinkling of bicarbonate of soda before vacuuming will help neutralise odours.

with a vacuum. Vacuum slowly and in multiple directions to lift ground-in dirt – a sprinkling of bicarbonate of soda before vacuuming will help neutralise odours. "Dry carpet cleaning powder also works well," continues Benjamin. "Brush in, leave to absorb, then vacuum. For big stains, try steam cleaning to lift dirt and kill bacteria, but avoid this on wool or natural fibres."

Fresh scent McKLords Dry Clean Carpet Powder £11.99 at Amazon

The verdict – can DIY carpet cleaning produce the same results as professional?

It seems that this very much depends on the state of the carpet in the first place. If you are dealing with a fairly new carpet and have kept on top of maintenance, it might be unnecessary to bring in the pros. On the other hand, if you have ground-in stains or even wax in your carpet, taking on the task yourself might not be the best route.

"Deciding whether to clean your carpet yourself or hire a professional depends on its condition," picks up Jodie Hatton, design manager at Brintons. "Regular cleaning is essential to prevent long-term damage, but some stains may be too stubborn or large to tackle on your own. Professionals have access to more powerful equipment, allowing them to effectively remove deep dirt and difficult stains that standard home cleaning tools may struggle with.

"The key to effective, regular carpet maintenance is cleaning regularly and with a proper technique," continues Jodie. "Vacuum cleaning often is the most important thing you can do, and acting quickly on spills with a damp cloth is essential for preventing stains. Be sure to blot spills, as rubbing the carpet can 'burst' the pile, leading to carpet that looks fluffy and discoloured."

"Professional carpet cleaners certainly have their place," adds Michael Bogoyavlenskiy. "For example, when you’re moving home, or you haven’t had your carpets cleaned in years. But if you want something more regular and want the option of spot-treating stains, buying your own carpet cleaner is the right move."

Jodie Hatton Social Links Navigation Design manager at Brintons Jodie Hatton is design manager at Brintons, the heritage carpet company. A design researcher specialising in sustainable solutions and natural materials, she holds an MA in Sustainable, Regenerative and Environmental Design and a BA in Textile Design. With over 15 years of experience, including a decade in carpet design and leadership roles, she has built a reputation for crafting bespoke design solutions for the hospitality sector.

(Image credit: Future)

FAQs

How often should you clean your carpets?

Even if you vacuum regularly as one of those daily habits to keep your house clean, having them deep-cleaned, whether you choose to do that yourself or call in a professional, will ensure they last longer and look fresher – but how often should this task be carried out?

"Professional cleans only need to happen once a year or so," says Michael Bogoyavlenskiy. "However, if you have your own carpet cleaner, consider doing it every 3-6 months. This will keep your carpets at a higher level of cleanliness and should mean you don’t need to call in the pros."

Jodie Hatton feels that, with proper maintenance, a professional clean might not be necessary at all. "Regular vacuuming and spot cleaning immediately after spills will go a long way in keeping your carpet looking its best. With proper, regular maintenance, there should be no need for a professional clean."

In some cases, even the professionals might not be able to get an old carpet looking fresh again, in which case it might be time to look into replacing the carpet altogether. While the average carpet will need to be replaced around every seven years, with proper maintenance, this can often be extended.