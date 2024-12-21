How to get wax out of a carpet: cleaning experts share their foolproof methods

If you've ever experienced it you'll know that seeing candle wax pour onto your expensive carpet sends you into a panic like no other spillage. Luckily after speaking to experts we've discovered how to fix it and treat a possible wax stain with ease.

It's all well and good knowing how to clean your carpet but when you're met with a dramatic spill like candle wax it's hard not to worry. While cleaning with vinegar would usually be our go-to, a wax spill comes with its own set of challenges.

So you don't have to worry about replacing your carpet, cleaning experts have shared their foolproof method for wax removal and more.

How to get wax out of carpet: tried & tested expert tips

Witnessing one of your best-scented candles pool over its stand or tumble off your mantlepiece onto your cream carpet is difficult to endure. Aside from wasting your favourite candle, the clean-up is nothing short of a nightmare.

Or it used to be, before now. From here on you can follow these simple steps for a successful and safe wax removal that will leave your carpet as good as new.

Here's what you'll need...

Ice cubes/Ice pack

Freezer bag/sandwich bag

Blunt knife or spoon

Microfibre cloths

Iron

Paper towel or paper bag

Rubbing alcohol

Vacuum

1. Harden the wax

With luck, you've found your spill earlier rather than later, always best when removing stains from carpets, then the wax might still be soft or liquid.

Paul Brewster, flooring expert at Flooring Hut advises, "Begin by placing a few ice cubes in a freezer bag and pressing them against the wax stain for a few minutes."

He explains that this step with harden the wax and make it easier to break off without spreading further on your carpet. He adds, "But you should avoid placing ice directly on the carpet to prevent water stains and mould growth, it can even weaken the fibres."

2. Scrape off the excess wax

Once the wax is hard it's time to start scraping and perhaps wondering how scent-scaping your home led to this elbow-grease cleaning job.

"Use a blunt knife or spoon, to gently scrape off as much wax as possible. The goal here is to remove the large pieces without damaging the carpet fibres. Be careful not to dig too deep, as this could unravel or pull up the carpet’s fibres," explains Catherine Green, cleaning expert at Smol.

Whilst it might be rather sad to see your favourite candle in pieces you can always save the larger bits to use in a wax melter and continue to enjoy the scent.

3. Use heat to remove the remaining wax

Now you've removed the largest parts of the wax, it's time to tackle whatever is left over. Your carpet will no doubt have held onto some smaller particles of wax or perhaps there's some deeper in the fibres.

Paul says, "Place a paper towel or a paper bag over the wax stain, then gently press a warm iron over the area. But make sure the iron isn’t too hot, or you will melt the carpet fibres! The heat will transfer the remaining wax from the carpet fibres onto the paper."

"Keep lifting the paper every so often to check progress and replace it if it becomes too saturated. This step makes it possible to fully lift out wax particles embedded in the fibres," he adds.

Make sure you're very careful with the heat on your iron or you might be figuring out how to clean your iron next.

4. Blot with rubbing alcohol

Similar to how you clean a mirror for a streak-free shine, the next step requires the cleaning power of rubbing alcohol. If your candle was coloured or if the iron hasn't managed to get every little spot then this last step should remedy that.

Catherine advises, "After removing the wax, any remaining residue or colour may need to be treated. Dampen a clean cloth with rubbing alcohol, which helps lift oils and residue, and blot the area gently- being careful not to scrub, as this could spread the stain! Finally, allow the spot to air dry, and repeat if needed."

5. Vacuum the carpet to restore the texture

Before you can go back to making your home feel cosy, your carpet might still need a little TLC to make it look as it did before.

"Finally, once the area is dry, vacuum over it to fluff up the carpet fibres and help them blend back in with the surrounding area," says Catherine.

FAQs

What dissolves dried wax?

When it comes to spills on your carpet it's always best to know what products will work quickly and efficiently. From getting rid of make-up stains on your bedroom carpet to pasta sauce accidents in the dining room, timing is key for a thorough clean.

Sarah Dempsey, a cleaning expert at MyJobQuote says, "Dried wax can be dissolved with solvents such as turpentine or white spirit, although these can be harsh on your carpet so you need to be cautious if using them."

Should you want to keep chemical use to a minimum Sarah also says you can use vegetable or olive oil. She explains, "Simply pour a little oil onto the dried wax and leave it for a few minutes, then use a wet cloth to remove the dissolved wax."

Any oily residue on your carpet can be cleaned up with some warm water, mild detergent and a clean cloth.

Do candle wax stains come out?

Spilled wax is one thing but spilled dyed wax is another challenge in itself. Whether it's one of your favourite autumn candles coloured spiced brown or a bright red Christmas candle, the dye can add a lot more work to your cleaning process.

"While you may successfully remove the wax from your carpet, any colouring present can sometimes leave a stain. The best way to remove it is with a spot cleaner specifically for carpets and rugs. However, you should always test an inconspicuous area first," says Sarah

After you've tested it apply the carpet spot remover to the area where the wax has stained the surface and leave it to work for a few minutes.

"Using a white cloth, rub the area gently. A white cloth lets you see if the colouring from the wax is being successfully removed and ultimately when there is no colour staining left," adds Sarah.

Once all the stain has been cleaned off, let the area dry out naturally then lightly vacuum the carpet to lift flattened fibres.

We are also big fans of cleaning carpets with baking soda, which we recommend trying as a natural alternative to chemical cleaners.

Aside from carpets knowing how to clean your hardwood floors properly is key to keeping your home looking its best, even though spills are less damaging.