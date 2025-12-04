Clodagh McKenna's cottage-style Christmas decorations belong in a storybook – with charming garlands and thoughtful personal touches

It's no secret that celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna knows a thing or two about interior design, but her Christmas decorations this year have cemented her as one of our favourite styling inspirations.

The best Christmas decorating ideas are those that complement your home and make your space feel cosy and welcoming during the festive period. Whilst it's all down to personal style, there's something about more traditional, red and green Christmas decor that will also be a favourite.

Which is exactly what Clodagh has mastered in her Irish cottage turned pub that she showed off in a recent Instagram reel (@clodagh_mckenna). From the roaring log burner to the double tree display at the front door, there's so much to love.

Clodagh McKenna's cottage-style Christmas decorations

If you're looking for inspirational Christmas tree themes or festive tablescaping ideas, Clodagh's home pub has plenty to offer. There's not a surface in the cottage that hasn't been touched by the magic of Christmas, with either a pinecone or string light marking the spot.

The tree itself is covered in charming Christmas tree decorations, with purples, deep greens and the odd novelty ornament – one being the fantastic glass of red wine which Clodagh spotlights. We're seeing a huge rise in the popularity of these fun pieces this festive season, and we are big fans. Unique ornaments like this are a great way to add personality to your home this month and keep things fun.

The festivity, though, really begins at the front door as Clodagh shows us how to take on the Christmas bow trend in a sophisticated fashion. Using a single large bow on your entryway can be a great alternative to a Christmas wreath if you want something a little more on-trend and pared back.

Once you're inside, though, the merriment only increases with garlands of dried oranges, red knitted stockings and twinkling Christmas lights as far as the eye can see. It's truly a picture from a Christmas storybook, all helped by the picturesque backdrop of her English cottage, complete with charming wooden beams.

The bar itself is covered in festive touches, with fresh holly adorning the draught pumps and a Nollaig sign, which translates to Christmas in Irish. This isn't the only gaeilge touch, we also spotted a charming boucle cushion with 'I like Santa' in the language too. A cosy personal addition that also adds a pop of untraditional colour to the room.

Clodagh is also up to date on her Christmas hosting tips as the table is set ready for guests with a stunning striped tablecloth and matching candy-striped napkins tied with a velvet bow. Again, she's chosen richer, moody colours with dark berry hydrangeas and matching taper candles.

What's clear, though, is that comfort and cosiness have been prioritised. It's a space filled with warmth, familial accessories with meaning and a whole lot of festive foliage. We'll be eagerly awaiting an invite round for a glass of mulled wine

If you're a big fan of this cosy, traditional holiday look, then the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend will be right up your street. With charming tartan, heirloom ornaments and warm lighting, it's the ultimate festive style.