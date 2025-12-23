The Royal Family's divisive Christmas dinner revealed - they miss out a top-tier side dish

Nothing gets a debate going quite like asking what people simply *have* to have on their Christmas dinner plate. Everyone has different ideas about what dishes are non-negotiable, but I suspect the Royal Family’s take will seriously divide the crowd.

When they sit down to eat in the dining room at Sandringham House, there’s one side dish that isn’t served - even though for many of us, it’s what makes a Christmas dinner different to a standard roast. Former royal chef Darren McGrady once talked through the festive spread he used to make for the royals and didn’t mention pigs in blankets!

"[T]he roast turkey, traditionally from local butcher Scoles in Dersingham, takes centre stage," he claimed, before elaborating that it’s "served with mashed and roast potatoes, chestnut or sage and onion stuffing, cranberry sauce and bread sauce".

(Image credit: Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

There are several vegetables included in the Royal Family’s Christmas dinner too. Darren said that they eat brussels sprouts, carrots and roasted parsnips, and whilst altogether he described eight sides, I personally think there’s always room for some sausages wrapped in bacon.

Since the former royal chef didn’t list them alongside everything else, it seems pigs in blankets aren’t on the menu. This is controversial, as these tasty treats - as well as sprouts and cranberry sauce - are something you don’t tend to get with a general roast dinner.

(Image credit: SGAPhoto via Getty)

They transform it into something more special and seasonal. It’s additions like these that so many people look forward to at Christmastime and it’s been suggested that pigs in blankets as a dish can be traced back to a written record in 1957. Food writer Delia Smith has also been credited for popularising them as a Christmas side in Britain in the 1990s.

Perhaps pigs in blankets are seen as too much of a modern addition and not traditional enough to be included on the royals’ Christmas dinner. They have quite specific yuletide customs after all, and not one, but two more meals to enjoy after the roast at 1pm.

After eating Christmas turkey and all the trimmings they have a short pause for a few hours before tea is served. We’re not talking about a cup of tea and a mince pie, either, but something a little more elaborate.

"There will be Christmas cake, a chocolate yule log, mince pies with brandy butter, scones and more sandwiches," alleged Darren. "All the Royals are remarkably disciplined with food. Most simply graze. This is just as well, because the dinner buffet is a further feast."

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

He explained that when he worked for the royals the Christmas evening meal was very traditional, featuring "a stuffed boar’s head on platters, ox tongue and boiled and roasted hams, salmon and game". This might well have changed since then, especially with so many young royals celebrating the festive season in Norfolk too as I can’t imagine Prince George, Charlotte and Louis piling plates high with ox tongue.

I could be wrong, though, and at least they get plenty of sweet treats to enjoy throughout Christmas Day too. After the roast, Christmas pudding is served and chocolates are put out in the evening as well as the traditional fare. It could be seen as their very own royal version of grazing boards and a tin of Quality Street or Roses!