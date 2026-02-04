Coffee and cream - 4 pick-me-up puds to add a caffeine kick to your day

There’s nothing quite like the comforting aroma of fresh coffee – and these indulgent coffee and cream puddings are the perfect way to take your mid-morning ritual to the next level. From creamy, nutty tiramisu to a rich espresso cheesecake and a no-churn caramel ice cream, these recipes turn your favourite cup of coffee into something special.

Whether you’re hosting a catch-up with friends or simply want to elevate your everyday brew, these desserts promise an instant pick-me-up. And if you needed another reason to indulge, research shows coffee has some surprising health benefits – especially when brewed well. So for your smoothest sip yet, take a look at our guide to the best coffee machines and make every cup (and every dessert) taste that bit better.

1. Amaretti tiramisu

(Image credit: Unknown)

A nutty twist on the Italian classic, you’ll love the layers of Frangelico cream and crunchy almond biscuits. For a stronger coffee flavour, swap the Frangelico for a coffee liqueur, or swap the amaretti for classic savoiardi biscuits. It’s a no-cook dessert that looks impressive yet takes just 30 minutes to prepare – ideal for effortless entertaining

Serves 6-8

Prep 30 mins, plus chilling | No cook

30 mins, plus chilling | No cook Per serving (based on 8): 567 cals, 39g fat, 20g sat fat, 37g carbs

Ingredients

3 medium free-range eggs, separated

120g soft light brown sugar

4tbsp Frangelico (hazelnut liqueur)

500g mascarpone

1tbsp vanilla bean paste

150ml strong espresso coffee, cooled

300g hard amaretti biscuits

2-3tbsp cocoa powder

You will need:

6-8 serving glasses, or

1 large dish

Method

1 Using an electric mixer, beat the egg yolks, half the sugar and 2tbsp Frangelico in a large bowl until thick and pale. Add the mascarpone and vanilla bean paste, and beat again until smooth.

Using an electric mixer, beat the egg yolks, half the sugar and 2tbsp Frangelico in a large bowl until thick and pale. Add the mascarpone and vanilla bean paste, and beat again until smooth. 2 In a separate clean bowl, whisk the egg white and remaining sugar to firm peaks, then fold this into the mascarpone mixture in 2-3 additions.

In a separate clean bowl, whisk the egg white and remaining sugar to firm peaks, then fold this into the mascarpone mixture in 2-3 additions. 3 Mix the coffee and remaining Frangelico in a bowl. Dip half the amaretti in the coffee mixture, turning to soak, then arrange in the bottom of the glasses (2-3per glass), or large serving dish. Spoon over half the mascarpone mixture; dust liberally with cocoa powder. Repeat with the remaining amaretti and mascarpone mixture, then cover and chill for at least 2 hrs, or ideally overnight.

Mix the coffee and remaining Frangelico in a bowl. Dip half the amaretti in the coffee mixture, turning to soak, then arrange in the bottom of the glasses (2-3per glass), or large serving dish. Spoon over half the mascarpone mixture; dust liberally with cocoa powder. Repeat with the remaining amaretti and mascarpone mixture, then cover and chill for at least 2 hrs, or ideally overnight. 4 When ready to serve, dust the tiramisus with more cocoa powder and enjoy.

2. Espresso cheesecake

(Image credit: Unknown)

This baked dessert is a triple-layered treat for coffee lovers – a mocha biscuit base, a creamy latte-style filling, and an espresso syrup to drizzle over just before serving. It’s make-ahead friendly (up to two days in advance), and slowly cooling the cheesecake gives you that perfect, crack-free finish. It’s a no-cook dessert that looks impressive yet takes just 30 minutes to prepare – ideal for effortless entertaining.

Serves 10-12

10-12 Prep 20 mins, plus chilling | Cook 1 hr 30 mins, plus cooling and chilling

20 mins, plus chilling 1 hr 30 mins, plus cooling and chilling Per serving (based on 12): 541 cals, 37g fat, 22g sat fat, 41g carbs

Ingredients

For the base:

200g dark chocolate digestives

1tbsp ground coffee

1tbsp cocoa powder

1tbsp caster sugar

60g butter, melted

For the filling:

1tbsp instant espresso powder

1tbsp cornflour

500g ricotta

500g cream cheese

250g golden caster sugar

4 medium free-range eggs

2tbsp vanilla bean paste

For the syrup and topping:

80ml strong brewed coffee 80g soft light brown sugar, plus

1tbsp

300ml double cream, chilled

2tbsp vanilla bean paste

You will need:

22cm loose-bottom/springform cake tin, greased, the base lined with baking paper

Method

1 For the base, whizz the digestives, coffee, cocoa powder and sugar in a food processor, to fine crumbs. Add the melted butter and whizz again to combine. Firmly press the mixture into the lined tin in an even layer, then chill for 15 mins.

For the base, whizz the digestives, coffee, cocoa powder and sugar in a food processor, to fine crumbs. Add the melted butter and whizz again to combine. Firmly press the mixture into the lined tin in an even layer, then chill for 15 mins. 2 Heat the oven to 160C Fan. Bake the chilled base for 20 mins until dry to the touch then set aside to cool completely. Reduce the oven to 140C Fan.

Heat the oven to 160C Fan. Bake the chilled base for 20 mins until dry to the touch then set aside to cool completely. Reduce the oven to 140C Fan. 3 For the filling, in a small bowl, mix the coffee powder and cornflour with 2tbsp just-boiled water. Put the ricotta, cream cheese, sugar, eggs and vanilla bean paste in a clean food processor bowl, and whizz until smooth and creamy.

For the filling, in a small bowl, mix the coffee powder and cornflour with 2tbsp just-boiled water. Put the ricotta, cream cheese, sugar, eggs and vanilla bean paste in a clean food processor bowl, and whizz until smooth and creamy. 4 Add the coffee mixture and whizz again to combine, then pour the mixture over the cooled base and level the top. Put the tin on a baking tray and bake for 1 hr 10 mins, until set around the edges, with a slight wobble in the centre. Turn off the oven and leave the cheesecake to cool inside for 1 hr, with the door slightly ajar, then transfer to the fridge and chill for at least 4 hrs, or overnight.

Add the coffee mixture and whizz again to combine, then pour the mixture over the cooled base and level the top. Put the tin on a baking tray and bake for 1 hr 10 mins, until set around the edges, with a slight wobble in the centre. Turn off the oven and leave the cheesecake to cool inside for 1 hr, with the door slightly ajar, then transfer to the fridge and chill for at least 4 hrs, or overnight. 5 Meanwhile, for the syrup, combine the strong coffee and 80g brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves, then increase the heat and boil for 3-4 mins, until the mixture thickens to a syrupy consistency. Set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, for the syrup, combine the strong coffee and 80g brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves, then increase the heat and boil for 3-4 mins, until the mixture thickens to a syrupy consistency. Set aside to cool. 6 When ready to serve, whip the chilled cream, the 1tbsp brown sugar and the vanilla bean paste to soft peaks. Pile on to the cheesecake and drizzle over some of the coffee syrup. Slice and serve with the remaining syrup.

3. Coffee and caramel ice cream

(Image credit: Unknown)

Proof that indulgence can be effortless. With just five ingredients, this no-churn ice cream swirls together espresso and salted caramel for a luscious, marbled finish. The double cream and condensed milk create a velvety texture without the need for an ice cream maker, while a splash of cream liqueur adds a decadent touch. For a slightly fancier finish, top with broken shards of nutty praline.

Serves 6-8

Prep 10 mins, plus freezing (no cook)

10 mins, plus freezing (no cook) Per serving (based on 8): 581 cals, 49g fat, 30g sat fat, 29g carbs

Ingredients

600ml double cream

397g tin sweetened condensed milk

3tbsp instant espresso powder

3tbsp cream liqueur such as Baileys or Amarula (optional)

150g salted caramel spread (we used Bonne Maman)

Waffle cones, to serve (optional)

You will need:

1.5l-capacity freezer-safe container

Method

1 Put the cream, condensed milk, espresso powder and liqueur, if using, into a large chilled bowl. Using an electric mixer, whisk to soft billowy peaks.

Put the cream, condensed milk, espresso powder and liqueur, if using, into a large chilled bowl. Using an electric mixer, whisk to soft billowy peaks. 2 Pour half the cream mixture into the container, then drizzle over half the salted caramel. Use a blunt knife to lightly marble, then top with the remaining cream mixture. Dollop over the remaining salted caramel and lightly swirl to create a marbled effect.

Pour half the cream mixture into the container, then drizzle over half the salted caramel. Use a blunt knife to lightly marble, then top with the remaining cream mixture. Dollop over the remaining salted caramel and lightly swirl to create a marbled effect. 3 Cover and freeze for at least 4 hrs, or overnight, before scooping to serve.

4. Chocolate affogato

(Image credit: Future)

A scoop (or two) of rich chocolate ice cream meets a shot of hot espresso and a dash of amaretto, melting into a smooth, mocha-like pool. Ready in five minutes, it’s perfect for an after-dinner pick-me-up or a solo afternoon treat.

Serves 1

Prep 5 mins (no cook)

5 mins (no cook) Per serving: 176 cals, 9g fat, 5g sat fat, 13g carbs

Ingredients

1-2 scoops chocolate ice cream

1tbsp amaretto (or your favourite liqueur)

50-80ml strong coffee

You will need:

1 heatproof glass

Method

1 Put 1-2 scoops of ice cream in the glass, then return to the freezer while you prepare the coffee – a large shot of espresso or strongly brewed percolator coffee is ideal.

Put 1-2 scoops of ice cream in the glass, then return to the freezer while you prepare the coffee – a large shot of espresso or strongly brewed percolator coffee is ideal. 2 Pour the amaretto over the ice cream, then pour in the hot coffee. Mix and serve immediately, while the ice cream is still a little frozen, and the coffee is warm.

The golden rules of a great brew

You don’t need to be a barista to make great coffee at home.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1 Pick your bean (and roast)

As a general rule, if you take your coffee black, go for a light-medium roast, or a medium-dark roast if you prefer a drop of milk. The bean variety and origin also influence the flavour, so check the tasting notes. We like buying from small-batch roasters, who tend to offer better quality and a fresher product.

As a general rule, if you take your coffee black, go for a light-medium roast, or a medium-dark roast if you prefer a drop of milk. The bean variety and origin also influence the flavour, so check the tasting notes. We like buying from small-batch roasters, who tend to offer better quality and a fresher product. 2 Fresh is best

Beans go stale quite quickly, and ground coffee even faster, losing those rich flavours and aromas within weeks of roasting. Store it in an airtight container, use within a month of the roasting date, and if you have a grinder, prepare it as needed.

Beans go stale quite quickly, and ground coffee even faster, losing those rich flavours and aromas within weeks of roasting. Store it in an airtight container, use within a month of the roasting date, and if you have a grinder, prepare it as needed. 3 Mind your grind

The coarseness of the grounds affects the strength and flavour of your brew, so pick according to your equipment. Choose finely ground coffee for espresso-style machines, a coarse grind for a cafetière, and something in-between for filter methods.

The coarseness of the grounds affects the strength and flavour of your brew, so pick according to your equipment. Choose finely ground coffee for espresso-style machines, a coarse grind for a cafetière, and something in-between for filter methods. 4 Watch the water temperature.

Most coffee machines will take care of this for you, but if you use a cafetière or filter method, the sweet spot is about 90-95C, so let the water cool for a minute before brewing to avoid an overly bitter flavour. Also, heat your milk and warm your cup with a splash of hot water while your coffee brews – this helps it stay hotter for longer, and improves the aromas and flavour.

Most coffee machines will take care of this for you, but if you use a cafetière or filter method, the sweet spot is about 90-95C, so let the water cool for a minute before brewing to avoid an overly bitter flavour. Also, heat your milk and warm your cup with a splash of hot water while your coffee brews – this helps it stay hotter for longer, and improves the aromas and flavour. 5 Take time choosing your equipment.

When it comes to brewing, there’s a perfect machine for every budget and level of enthusiasm.

Recipes and food styling; Jess Meyer

Photos: Kate Whitaker

Props: Davina Maji