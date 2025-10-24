Can't function without a coffee? It's ok, your caffeine habit isn't necessarily bad news

I expect you’re reading this with a little trepidation. Perhaps you’re thinking I’m going to suggest we beat ourselves with the holistic stick and stop our caffeine intake in its tracks. How could I? [slurps coffee], that’s unnecessary... and cruel!

But let's pledge to improve the quality of the blood running through our veins. We can aim to do this by exercising and eating mainly nourishing whole foods punctuated by moderate amounts of what we fancy.

If you're wondering how much caffeine is too much, the same applies to caffeine as it does to our favourite red wine, those chocolate-covered mini bites from M&S and our must-have crisps. Nothing is banned. They’re there to be savoured, just not all the time. So, while trying Sober October could help you to feel healthier and reduce your waistline, I'm not going to advise you give up coffee. Phew!

Caffeine has some benefits

Let’s have a closer look at caffeine. A mug of brewed coffee contains an average of 110mg of caffeine, a cup of instant coffee about 60-70mg and a cup of standard tea around 75mg. Official guidance is that up to 400mg caffeine per day is considered a safe level for most adults (halve that for pregnant women), but everyone’s tolerance levels are different.

Indeed, The British Heart Foundation says that a moderate amount (four or five cups a day) of coffee and tea should not be detrimental to heart health, and that there is actually a link between caffeine and living longer, although more research needs to be done.

So, exactly how does it put a spring in our step? Caffeine is absorbed into the body via the gastrointestinal tract and up into the brain, where the release of cortisol and adrenaline steps up, and we become focused and alert.

In terms of energy, concentration, motivation and getting things done, a shot of caffeine is good for a little shove.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Obviously, the effects we feel after drinking caffeine will depend on our own tolerance levels. For some, mornings are unthinkable without a fresh coffee, and these people claim it brings with it a welcome jolt.

Personally, I haven’t quite decided if it’s the caffeine, the early dose of heat or just the creaminess of the oat milk (try the barista version, it’s a game changer) that makes me spring into life at 5.30am, ready to train clients.

For others, though, it simply brings on feelings of anxiety, palpitations, migraines and disturbed sleep.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to make tea and coffee 'healthier'

As well as moderating your intake of caffeinated drinks, check how you take your beverage. To keep it benefiting your health, rather than robbing you of it, check its sugar and fat content. The type of milk, how much sugar you have, the use of syrups and flavourings, the biscuits that must go with it... these can all increase cholesterol and calories.

And of course, pay attention to whether your body can take it. Tossing and turning all night, then ignoring the hand tremors, dizziness and headaches while you’re necking back 10-15 cups a day may only result in something more serious.

Lack of sleep affects so many other areas of our life (relationships, productiveness at work, and weight-loss success), so don’t push it. Swap to decaffeinated coffee and find a herbal hot drink you like (like mint tea) to see if you feel better – even if that's just a swap in the afternoon.

Finally, put that caffeine-related energy to good use by striding for a 30-minute walk while listening to your favourite book through your exercise headphones. You’ll feel so energised and positive!

3 yoga moves to lift brain fog

If you, like many people, turn to your coffee habit as a way of helping to clear brain fog, why not try giving these beginner-friendly yoga stretches a try instead.

1. Cobra pose

(Image credit: Future)

Lie flat on your front. Place your hands next to your chest with your elbows in. Push through the heels of your hands and lift your chest up. Drop your shoulders down and push your ribcage forwards. Breathe and hold for a few seconds.

Repeat five times.

2. Child's pose

(Image credit: Future)

Then, push yourself into child’s pose. With your toes touching, open your knees wide and sit back into the pelvis. Lie your forehead on your best thick yoga mat and walk your fingers forwards.

Hold once for 20-30 seconds. This stretches your upper body and pelvic muscles.

3. Downward-facing dog

(Image credit: Future)

From all fours, lift your hips up and press your heels down. Aim your chest towards your thighs and hold for five seconds.

Return to all fours and repeat five times. This stretches the whole back of your body and works the core.