Could trying Sober October help you feel healthier?

This summer was a right cracker, wasn't it. The long, sun-filled days gliding seamlessly into evening get-togethers in the garden or at the pub. The popping, the glugging, the chinking, the hearty chat, the ‘one more won’t hurt’ – all of it makes us think that the drinks should continue through autumn and into the festive season.

I love a G&T – I also love a large glass of rosé, but, wow, my ageing body isn’t quite in tune with my brain.

Alcohol is a toxin, and so that it can be removed from the body pretty sharpish, the liver produces enzymes to break it down. Trouble is, as we get older, we produce fewer of those enzymes and the alcohol hangs around (or hangs over!) longer in our blood.

The upshot is that 20 years ago, one large glass of white wine was just for starters, but these days it may be all I can cope with.

With the booze lingering in our bloodstream, the warm, fuzzy, dopamine hit we’re getting lasts much longer and the ultra-processed spread of crisps, dips, nuts and carby offerings before us, which we might usually have been so good at resisting, suddenly seems desperately alluring, and we tuck in.

Our judgement calls on portion size are long gone and our appetite cues are totally numb.

Hence, it’s not purely the extra calories in the booze itself that might affect the fit of our trousers, but also how much we’re eating alongside it.

But, look, I don’t want to be some kind of ‘Fun Police’, so here are some choices and tips for sensible socialising.

1. Try doing Sober October

It might sound a bit drastic, but it could be a good idea to stop drinking dead in its tracks (with or without doing the official sponsored-for-charity Sober October).

Try drinking alternatives to alcohol and see how fabulous you feel because the liver can now concentrate on its proper job of fighting infection, and metabolising our carbs, proteins and fats for the body to use properly, instead of bailing us out of a hangover.

2. Stick to the ‘healthier’ forms of alcohol

For example, one medium glass of red wine or cider. The polyphenols (antioxidants) from the long fermentation process and skin of the fruit do actually benefit the health of our gut, according to Tim Spector and his team at Zoe.

Plus, having a jug of water (with added mint and cucumber) to hand during get-togethers will help hydrate your guests and ease the morning-after effects.

3. Save your alcohol for weekends only

But join in with weekday socials with something from the huge choice of low-calorie non-alcoholic drinks in a can, alcohol-free spirits or low-alcohol wines and beers on offer in bars and supermarkets.

4. Go lower calorie

Opt for a lower calorie alcoholic drink such as slimline tonic with a shot of gin, vodka or silver tequila, or a low-calorie beer. A cleaner alcohol may suit you better, especially with the added hydration of a mixer.

Remember every body is different

Take care not to compare your experience with others because we are all different in how we metabolise alcohol.

I have friends who need bed rest and a cold compress at the mere whiff of booze, and others who can happily knock it back without a care in the world.

One thing is certain, though. Despite the merriment it might bring, alcohol is empty calories. If we can ‘spend’ at least some of those calories elsewhere for the benefit of our future health and pride in our body, then let’s do that – together!

3 moves with a resistance band

A short-looped resistance band is a very handy little gadget to have in one’s fitness toolbox, and is perfect for boosting the strength of our glutes.

1. First, try a glute push

On your forearms and with a band over your knees, drive one leg upwards (imagine the sole of your shoe trying to touch the ceiling!), then back to the start. Do 20 reps. Repeat on other leg.

2. Next up, a glute bridge

Lie on your back with knees hip-distance apart, heels tucked under knees. Push out slightly against the band and hold that position, then slowly lift your hips up and down. Do 20 reps.

3. Finally, the fire hydrant

Lean down on your left forearm and lift your right leg out to the side, taking your knee as high as you can, ensuring it is level with your foot if possible. Perform 20 reps per leg. Ouch!