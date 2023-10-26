18 of the best non-alcoholic spirits to enjoy this season

With so many of the best non-alcoholic spirits now on the market, there has never been a better time to cut down or even give up drinking completely. From big distilleries like Gordons producing alcohol-free versions of classic gins to small-batch brands with a focus on unique flavours, there's plenty of choice out there.

In years gone by, the alcohol-free spirit options were mixer-only drinks. These days, the best non-alcoholic spirits can become alcohol-free versions of your favourite tipples. So if you've decided to learn how to cut down on alcohol or given up drinking completely, you can still enjoy your favourite drink.

But of all the best non-alcoholic spirits to pick from now, which should you choose? Whether you like your spirit as part of a cocktail, with a mixer, or just over ice, we've got a replacement for you. Here, we round up the top alternatives to alcohol from Amazon and other online retailers and speak to two nutritionists to reveal what you need to know about making the swap.

The best non-alcoholic spirits

Non-alcoholic gin

Most like the real thing Sipsmith Free Glider Non Alcohol Spirit, 70cl View at Amazon London-based Sipsmith produces some of the best gins around. Deliciously unique in flavour and packaged with a premium wax seal, the Free Glider is no different - it has a wonderfully light, dry, and slightly bitter taste with a refreshing hint of citrus. However, it also has 0.0% alcohol. Perfectly paired with tonic, a slice of lemon, and ice. £18 for 70cl on Amazon. Cheapest non-alcoholic gin Gordon's Alcohol Free Spirit, 70cl View at Amazon Even outside of the sales season, Gordon's Alcohol Free Spirit is the cheapest zero-alcohol gin alternative around. While Sipsmith's Free Glider is a unique non-alcoholic gin in its own right, Gordon's spirit is a non-alcoholic version of the classic gin we know and love. And sip by sip, it (almost) tastes exactly the same. £14 for 70cl on Amazon. Best flavoured non-alcoholic Gin Whitley Neill Rhubarb & Ginger Alcohol Free 0.0% Gin, 70cl View at Amazon Whitley Neill's award-winning flavour, rhubarb and ginger, is also available as a non-alcoholic option. This sweet-yet-subtle gin will be a winner even amongst those who claim that flavoured gins just 'aren't for me'. Some of Whitley Neill's other varieties, including Raspberry, are also available without alcohol. £16 per 70cl bottle at Amazon.

Non-alcoholic rum

Most like the real thing Dead Man's Fingers Spiced Alcohol Free 0.0 percent Rum, 700ml View at Amazon Dead Man's Fingers is a Cornish-born producer of rum, famous for unusual and delicious flavour combinations. The alcohol-free version of their spiced rum is no different with a subtle flavour, smooth texture, and kick to finish. £20 for 700ml on Amazon. Best white rum alternative Lyre's White Cane Non-Alcoholic Spirit, 700ml View at Amazon Lyre's has one of the most extensive ranges of non-alcoholic spirits around - and they're some of the best as well, so even if you give up drinking alcohol, you can enjoy your favourite drink. The White Cane Spirit is totally alcohol-free and most resembles an aged white rum with flavours of oak, marzipan, orange and coconut, finished off with a peppery hue. Ideal for a mojito or rum punch. £23.50 for 700ml from Amazon. Best dark rum alternative Caleño Dark & Spicy Tropical Non-Alcoholic Rum, 500ml View at Amazon Smooth, fruity, and a little spicy, rum and coke fans will likely be pleased with what this small distillery has to offer. Caleño's Dark & Spicy Tropical Non-Alcoholic Rum has notes of pineapple, coconut, kola nut, and black cardamom. It's also one of the cheapest and best non-alcoholic spirits on the list, coming in at just £13 for 500ml on Amazon at the time of publishing.

Non-alcoholic tequila

Most like the real thing Alcohol Free Tequila by ISH, 50cl View at Amazon ISH's range of non-alcoholic alternatives are among the best generally but tequila takes the top spot in the brand's range. If you love the classic bite of a tequila then this is a great option, although tasters report the flavour can be a little too bitter on its own. Best served in a cocktail. £19 for 50cl on Amazon. Best for cocktails CleanCo Clean T Non-Alcoholic Tequila Replacement, 700ml View at Amazon Designed specifically to replace tequila in cocktails, making for the perfect low-calorie cocktail option, CleanCo's Clean T spirit is a gentle blend of oak and light olive flavours, combined with fresh green agave and sweet melon. It might not sound like it has the tequila kick you need in a margarita, but it does have a peppery, dry finish to round off the flavour. The bottle makes for a great shelf accessory too. £16 for 700ml at Waitrose. Best premium tequila alternative SOLDADERA Blanco Non-Alcoholic Tequila Alternative, 50cl View at Amazon If you like your tequila in a cocktail then this is the alternative for you. It has notes of black pepper and citrus with vanilla and coconut, pairing perfectly with the sharpness of the lime in a margarita or grapefruit in a Paloma. At £29.45, it's one of the more expensive options - but still significantly cheaper than a traditional high-quality tequila.

Non-alcoholic whisky

Best to relax with Three Spirit Non-Alcoholic Alternative Spirit - The Nightcap, 50cl View at Amazon With notes of wood, spice, rich vanilla, and hazelnut, The Nightcap is our choice of the bunch for a relaxing end to the day. Drop by drop, it's not an exact replica of a whisky and doesn't claim to be - but it offers many of the same flavours and the gingery, peppery kick at the end leaves a suitable burn to make up for the difference in taste. Plus, ingredients like valerian and lemon balm can help induce a relaxing effect. It's not healthy alcohol, but it's the closest you can get. £24.99 for 50cl from Amazon. Best for mixing Lyre's American Malt - Non-Alcoholic Spirit, Bourbon Style, 700ml View at Amazon Adding to Lyre's impressive range is the Bourbon Style American Malt. For those who prefer their whiskey neat, it's perhaps not the best option with critics saying it's a little bland - but with a mixer, they say it really brings out the mellow flavour. £32.75 for 700ml at Amazon. Most interesting flavour Abstinence Epilogue X Alcohol Free Whiskey inspired Botanical Spirit, 750ml View at Amazon If you're a fan of intense flavours and want your alcohol-free beverage to taste a little special, this could be the whisky alternative for you. Distilled in South Africa, this special spirit has flavours of smoked malt, sweet honeybush, and toasted wood, with sweet chocolate and spice elements. £19.99 for 750ml from Amazon.

Non-alcoholic cocktails

Most like the real thing Pentire Margarita, 6 x 200ml View at Amazon Pentire's margarita is an excellent ready-to-drink margarita alternative. It's got just the same sharp lime-heavy bite that the classic cocktail does, complete with the soothing agave undertone. This one has a dash of Mexican chilli in the mixture too, for that added kick. Though it is delicious, it's safe to say this is the most expensive alternative on our list at £12 per 200ml bottle (£60 for six 200ml bottles at Amazon). However, if you've got the money to spare, it's definitely worth a try. Best cocktail alternative in a can Savyll Collection Non Alcoholic Cocktails, 250ml each View at Amazon Looking for one of the best low-calorie, non-alcoholic drinks in a can? This collection by Savyll includes cocktails such as a Paloma, Moscow Mule, Bellini, and Mojito, but they're all alcohol-free. Perfect for a party if you're not drinking or served at home in your glass of choice. 4 x 250ml for £9.99 at Amazon. Best cocktail alternative in a bottle Mocktails Non-Alcoholic Cocktails, 200ml each View at Amazon Mocktails' collection of non-alcoholic cocktails include some tasty, glass-bottle stored options. These are perfect for storing in the fridge, either as an alternative or non-alcoholic mixer for your drink. With unique cocktails like 'Sansgria', 'Mockarita', and 'Mockapolitan', these are what you're probably thinking of when you hear the word 'mocktail'. 12 x 200ml for £29.99 on Amazon.

Non-alcoholic aperitifs

Most like the real thing Crodino 1965 Aperitivo, 175ml View at Amazon When it comes to alcohol alternatives that actually taste as good as the real thing, in my eyes, it doesn't get much better than Crodino. This classic Italian non-alcoholic aperitif is made from an infusion of roots and herbs, rested for six months to create a sharp, refreshingly crisp flavour when served with ice. Three 175ml bottles for £4.95 at Amazon. Bitter spritz alternative Pentire Coastal Spritz, 50cl View at Amazon Summer might be going out the door but it can be spritz season year-round with Pentire's delicious Coastal Spritz. The botanical aperitif most resembles Campari, Aperol's less-sweet, sharper sibling, and it's the perfect alternative to the aperitif. Serve with plenty of ice and tonic water. £22.80 for 50cl from Amazon. Smooth spritz alternative Strykk Not Aperitivo, 700ml View at Amazon If Aperol spritz is your drink of choice, Strykk's Not Aperitivo is a great non-alcoholic option. It has the same smooth citrus flavour with an orangey sweet finish as the alcohol version, so serve with some no- or low-alcohol wine or Prosecco and you'll have yourself a tangy cocktail. £11 for 700ml from Amazon.

Is alcohol free really alcohol free?

When a product is labelled as 'alcohol-free', it often means it contains an extremely low or negligible amount of alcohol, says certified nutritionist Adele Johnston. "They are [often] never 100% free of alcohol as it can be challenging to completely remove all alcohol during the manufacturing process," she explains. "The specific definition of 'alcohol-free' can vary by country and regulations, but it often means the product contains less than 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV)."

Some beverages, such as those designed specifically to be alcohol-free like aperitifs made from distilled herbs, for example, will be totally alcohol-free as they never had alcohol in them to begin with. Others, where alcohol has been removed by various processes from the spirit, may still contain trace amounts.

But these, the nutritionist says, "are designed to have minimal or no intoxicating effect."



Adele Johnston Social Links Navigation Certified Nutritionist and Menopause Expert Adele Johnston is a certified nutritionist, leading perimenopause and menopause expert, positive psychology coach, and advanced trauma informed breathwork facilitator. Combining her personal experience and her expertise in nutrition, hormones, women’s health and menopause, she started The Menopause Coach to help others to navigate menopause and turn the whole experience into a positive, vibrant phase of life full of opportunity.



Who are non-alcoholic spirits made for?

Alcohol-free drinks are generally suited to most people, says Lauren Johnson Reynolds, a certified nutritionist who is also known as the London Wellness Coach. "Whether it’s a short-term detox or a longer lifestyle choice, they can be a great alternative that still gives the experience of drinking alcohol," she says.

However, there are a couple of things to bear in mind. While the best non-alcoholic spirits may not take away your morning with a hangover, they can leave a surprising dent in your bank account. Being premium spirits more often than not, you could end up paying the same price for your alcohol-free beverage as you would for an alcoholic one. The cheapest and some of the best non-alcoholic spirits tend to sit among the low-calorie non-alcoholic drinks in a can, or be the alcohol-free versions of in-demand spirits made by big distillers like Gordons and Diageo USVI (Captain Morgan's Spiced Rum).

There are also some people who non-alcohol spirits won't be suitable for. This includes those with a drinking problem, an issue around alcohol generally where even the look, bottle design, and vaguely similar taste of the drink may be a problem.

"These drinks can still be a concern for individuals who need to avoid alcohol completely, such as those in recovery from alcohol addiction, individuals with certain medical conditions, or people whose religious beliefs prohibit alcohol consumption," says Johnston.

If you have any concerns about your relationship with alcohol, it's always best to just consult your doctor.

Lauren Johnson Reynolds Social Links Navigation Registered Nutritional Therapist Lauren Johnson Reynolds is a fully-qualified, registered nutritional therapist, and PCOS expert. After years of working as a backing singer, Lauren turned to natural medicine to manage debilitating PCOS symptoms and heal ailments caused by a busy lifestyle on the road.

