Smeg's sparkling new product launch is sustainable and stylish - and I've got a sneak preview for you

I’m a firm believer that there are two types of people in this world: the still and the sparkling. And no, that’s not a metaphor. I mean it quite literally — and with no judgement whatsoever — I am unapologetically Team Sparkling. If that’s you too, then brace yourself for some effervescently exciting news. If you’re more of a still soul, I’d still urge you to stick around. The Smeg Soda Maker has officially entered the chat, and it’s an icon in both form and function.

Picture this: the sun’s out, the garden furniture has made its annual debut, the barbecue is sizzling away, and you’re hosting a few friends. The food’s sorted — but drinks? You could do the usual: shop-bought lemonade, a jug of water, maybe a classic English Garden cocktail. Or you could serve something dazzlingly different. With your very own sparkling soda maker, the possibilities aren’t just endless — they’re entirely on-demand.

True to form, Smeg — ever the expert in blending retro style with modern brilliance — has launched a soda maker that’s both beautifully designed and refreshingly innovative. Available in four timeless hues and completely cordless (no plug, no fuss), it’s the ultimate outdoor dining essential for anyone aspiring to be the hydrated hostess with the mostest.

As someone who’s explored the sparkling scene thoroughly, I was lucky enough to test this out the moment it launched. I floated between wellness stations offering turmeric tonics and fruity cocktail corners — each sip different, but every drink had one common ingredient: the consistently impressive sparkle created by the Smeg Soda Maker.

What do you need to know about the Smeg Soda Maker?

For context, I’ve been carbonating my water since long before it became chic. My first love was a classic SodaStream, then I graduated to the Sage InFizz, seduced by its ability to carbonate juices. Yet through all these innovations, one thing was missing: style. And that’s precisely where Smeg shines.

Let’s start with the looks — it's gorgeous. But it’s also packed with clever little details. For example, the base tray is magnetic. I know, it sounds minor, but if you’ve ever flipped a soda maker upside down to clean or change the gas insert, you’ll know how annoying it is when the tray clatters to the floor. With Smeg, it stays put. Tucked beneath that drip tray is a discreet QR code linking you to recipes and fizz-friendly inspiration. And the fizz control itself is all contained within simple, elegant twist of the dial — no faffing, no guesswork.

Smeg Soda Maker: £149.50 at smeg.com Available in a matte finish of blue, green, black, or white, this looks perfect in any and every home. Right now, the best place to pick it up is from Smeg themselves.

Smeg Soda Maker Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally RRP £149.95 Dimensions 42(H) x 13.5(W) x 24.5(D) Weight 1.6 kg Capacity 60L Colourways Storm Blue, Emerald Green, Matte Black, and Matte White Accessories 800ml Tritan renew bottle

I spoke to the wonderful Home Economist team at Smeg, who’ve been living with the machine behind the scenes for months. Claire told me, “I’ve tried so many carbonators, but the dial on this one is a game-changer. I love that I can tailor the fizz to suit everyone in the family — it’s incredibly versatile.”

Julia added, “Yes, it’s technically excellent, but I adore it for the aesthetics. Kitchens can be so utilitarian — brands often forget to design with beauty in mind. This is hands-down the most stylish one out there.” And honestly, I couldn’t agree more. No one adds a pop of personality to a practical appliance quite like Smeg.

You’ll also hear a lot about sustainability when it comes to this launch — and rightly so. The sparkling bottle is made from Tritan™ Renew, a premium material composed of 80% recycled plastic that’s both BPA-free and dishwasher safe. Many brands don’t allow you to pop their bottles in the dishwasher, which means they quickly become grimy. Smeg’s bottle stays fresh, clean, and easy to love.

Beyond the design, there’s also a huge environmental — and financial — payoff. Each gas cartridge can produce up to 60 litres of sparkling water. If you were to buy that much in plastic bottles, you’d end up with a mountain taller than the Eiffel Tower (Smeg’s words, not mine — though I’m inclined to believe them). Or, if you prefer the retro fridge metric, that’s enough to fill three of their iconic fridges to the brim. Fewer trips to the shop, fewer bottles in the bin, and far more fizz for your buck.

So yes, I’m utterly smitten. The Smeg Soda Maker is chic, smart, and makes flawless fizz. As a bit of a carbonation connoisseur, I can confidently say this is the sparkling upgrade your kitchen didn’t know it needed — but absolutely deserves.

Alternatives to the Smeg Soda Maker

If you're feeling inspired by the fizz on offer from Smeg, it's worth knowing a little more about the competition. These are the different soda makers that I've used and loved for very different reasons. They've still got their own strengths, but Smeg will always have style covered.

Whether you’re hosting a summer soirée, planning a casual weekend brunch, or simply want to sip something a little more celebratory on a Tuesday afternoon, this clever little machine adds just the right amount of sparkle. Twist, fizz, enjoy — and let your countertop shine.