What's the stylish way to stay cool at home? Why not ask Shark and this iconic British designer

Shark Shark TurboBlade Multi-Directional Cooling Fan: £249.99 at Shark UK Available in a modern Charcoal finish, the £249.99 TurboBlade is a design-led solution that meets the growing demand for home appliances that are both functional and visually striking.

What happens when the biggest innovators in home appliances team up with iconic British designer, Henry Holland? Something close to magic, just a lot cooler.

Shark have announced the launch of their new TurboBlade Multi-Directional Cooling Fan and it couldn't have come sooner. Complete with 360 degree rotation, a sleek blade design, and a special function that feels like a natural breeze, this is one appliance that promises to keep you cool in the heat.

I was lucky enough to snatch some time with the fan, as well as with Henry Holland and the faces behind Shark's innovative designs. So, if you want to shoot the breeze with Henry Holland, here are his exclusive tips for staying cool in style as well as all the details about the new Shark TurboBlade.

What you need to know about the Shark TurboBlade Multi-Directional Cooling Fan

The Shark TurboBlade is a sleek, bladeless fan that redefines what a household cooling appliance can be. Designed with 360-degree cooling coverage, the TurboBlade pivots, twists, and oscillates to direct airflow wherever it's needed, while remaining impressively quiet. And, having seen many in person, I have to say, it's not quite like anything else. The arms are slim and slick, moonlighting as a sculptural silhouette rather than your classic, boxy white fan.

You'll enjoy ten different speed settings, as well as a quiet Sleep Mode (with muted chimes, dim lights, and a fan setting called AirBlanket Mode that promises horizontal, widespread cooling power for when you're sleeping). Its telescoping pole also adjusts in height to suit different settings—whether you're lounging, working out, or sleeping. And, finally, you've got the Natural Breeze mode, which emulates organic wind patterns, as if you had a window open in your home. Gorgeous.

In addition to its elegant design, the TurboBlade delivers exceptional performance. Its multi-directional arms project air up to 20 meters in Boost mode. I sat in a sunlit room with one of these going and I could feel refreshing wafts of air coming across the table towards my face. It was a big conference room and a hot day. Just imagine what this could do in a home.

There's also special DustDefence technology that helps maintain peak performance, trapping the big bits of dust that might blow across the floor and sit inside your fan to be blown back across the room when it's running. They've really thought about everything.

The fan is completely remote controlled. You turn it off and on using the station and then the nifty remote lets you choose fan speeds, temperatures and settings. "We wanted to go for something simple," says head designer at Shark, XXX, "We didn't want people faffing and fiddling with apps when they wanted cold air. This is a press and go appliance."

What did Henry Holland do with the Shark TurboBlade Multi-Directional Cooling Fan?

So what's Henry Holland got to do with all this? Well, the launch of the Shark TurboBlade has been a collaboration between the British designer and ceramicist and Shark. When I saw Holland demonstrating the fan, he was describing how much he loves products that "bring joy to the everyday. It's how I've approached my fashion, ceramics, and interiors and this is another great way to explore it."

Holland describes how appliances are graudally becoming becoming instagrammable. "Fans have never really looked this good have they? I remember those white cage fans that kept you up all night," Holland laughs, "but this is a fan that's got beautiful design, form, and function down. And, as an allergy sufferer, I was really pleased to hear about the DustDefence at the back."

When asked how he would style it in a space he said, "I love textures at home and this is a great place to start. The TurboBlade are these stunning metallic blades on a pedestal in a gorgeous charcoal colour. It's success being handed to you."

How Henry Holland recommends keeping cool in style this summer?

As summer heats up, keeping your home cool can be as much about smart styling as it is about airflow. Henry Holland shares his top tips for beating the heat without sacrificing style, starting with texture: “Beat the heat with natural textures like linen, rattan, and terracotta,” he says, noting that these breathable materials “evoke a summer calm.” Lighting also plays a role—he advises ditching harsh overheads in favour of soft, indirect lighting to “create a cooler atmosphere and add mood without adding heat.” When it comes to decorating, less is more: “Declutter surfaces and choose key standout pieces that really connect,” Holland suggests. He also recommends rearranging your space to promote airflow, repositioning furniture near windows or breezy spots to “allow cross-ventilation to do its thing.” Finally, make your cooling appliances work harder stylistically—Holland champions “statement pieces that double as décor,” such as ceramic vases, shapely side tables, and bold fans like Shark’s new TurboBlade, which blends sculptural simplicity with powerful, quiet performance.

The gift of style, simplicity, and an icy cool breeze doesn't come around often, which is why the Shark TurboBreeze is such a treat. They're available at plenty of retailers, but let me get my hands on one first. I'll be fuming if they sell out.