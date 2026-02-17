Introducing Shark's SilkiPro Straight, the innovative tool that promises to transform wet hair into silky-straight lengths in minutes, no hair dryer or tool swapping required.

Combining the capabilities of a hair dryer and a ceramic straightener into one sleek, hard-working tool, Shark's latest launch might just have you retiring even your best straighteners, multi-stylers and dryers for good. Not only does this new tool dry and smooth your strands simultaneously, but it also features adaptive heat flow technology for 'no-heat-damage' styling and comes equipped with three interchangeable comb attachments to deliver silky, professional-looking results, hence its name. All, we might add, for a fraction of the price of some of its competitors. Oh, and did we mention it's suitable for all hair types?

So, if you love a sleek and glossy hair look, but want more from your straighteners, perhaps not needing to dry your hair completely first with one of the best hair dryers or else risk frazzled strands? Allow us to introduce you to the latest addition to Shark Beauty's hair tool family...

Everything to know about Shark's new Air Straightener

Joining the ranks of popular tools like the FlexStyle, Shark's SilkiPro is the brand's first free-standing air straightener. It's set to be quite the problem-solver for those who want to reduce frizz and achieve smooth, glossy styles without the heat damage that often comes hand-in-hand with traditional straightening irons.

Launching on March 4th, 2026 and retailing at £249, this wet-to-dry air styler features built-in HeatSense Ceramic plates, RapidDry Technology and high-velocity airflow. It also comes with three comb attachments (for adaptive styling) and our beauty team was treated to a first look at both of its chic colourways, as well as all the intel on how it works.

(Image credit: Future/Shark)

Much like with how there's a debate between the Shark Hair Dryer vs Dyson Supersonic, this new air straightener indeed looks set to rival the Dyson Airstrait as it too eradicates the need for multiple tools to create shiny and smooth hairstyles.

The device offers three modes: Pre-Dry, which is ideal for 100% wet hair and should be used with the Wide-Tooth Comb to rough-dry roots and stretch thick, long, textured, curly or coily hair. Then there's Wet Mode (best for 70% dry hair), which can be used with either Gentle or Precision combs, to smooth and add shine. The Dry Mode is suitable for completely dried hair, and again straightens and delivers ultra-glossy styles with either the Gentle or Precision comb attachments.

All in all, it looks set to be a very versatile and time-saving device, without breaking the bank as it costs under £250, which is a standard price for just one techy hair tool, but in this case, you're getting two.

