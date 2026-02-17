Shark just announced a new hair tool - and it promises ultra-smooth strands in minutes (even when wet)

Set to rival tools like the Dyson Airstrait, Shark's latest innovation removes the need for a hair dryer in your smooth styling routine.

Introducing Shark's SilkiPro Straight, the innovative tool that promises to transform wet hair into silky-straight lengths in minutes, no hair dryer or tool swapping required.

Combining the capabilities of a hair dryer and a ceramic straightener into one sleek, hard-working tool, Shark's latest launch might just have you retiring even your best straighteners, multi-stylers and dryers for good. Not only does this new tool dry and smooth your strands simultaneously, but it also features adaptive heat flow technology for 'no-heat-damage' styling and comes equipped with three interchangeable comb attachments to deliver silky, professional-looking results, hence its name. All, we might add, for a fraction of the price of some of its competitors. Oh, and did we mention it's suitable for all hair types?

Everything to know about Shark's new Air Straightener

Joining the ranks of popular tools like the FlexStyle, Shark's SilkiPro is the brand's first free-standing air straightener. It's set to be quite the problem-solver for those who want to reduce frizz and achieve smooth, glossy styles without the heat damage that often comes hand-in-hand with traditional straightening irons.

Launching on March 4th, 2026 and retailing at £249, this wet-to-dry air styler features built-in HeatSense Ceramic plates, RapidDry Technology and high-velocity airflow. It also comes with three comb attachments (for adaptive styling) and our beauty team was treated to a first look at both of its chic colourways, as well as all the intel on how it works.

On the left is a close-up of the Shark SilkiPro Air Straightener in purple, along with a comb attachment and the travel case, followed by two pictures of Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire holding the pink iteration of the device at different angles.

(Image credit: Future/Shark)

Much like with how there's a debate between the Shark Hair Dryer vs Dyson Supersonic, this new air straightener indeed looks set to rival the Dyson Airstrait as it too eradicates the need for multiple tools to create shiny and smooth hairstyles.

The device offers three modes: Pre-Dry, which is ideal for 100% wet hair and should be used with the Wide-Tooth Comb to rough-dry roots and stretch thick, long, textured, curly or coily hair. Then there's Wet Mode (best for 70% dry hair), which can be used with either Gentle or Precision combs, to smooth and add shine. The Dry Mode is suitable for completely dried hair, and again straightens and delivers ultra-glossy styles with either the Gentle or Precision comb attachments.

All in all, it looks set to be a very versatile and time-saving device, without breaking the bank as it costs under £250, which is a standard price for just one techy hair tool, but in this case, you're getting two.

Best air-powered hair straighteners

We've still got a few weeks until the Shark tool hits the market, however there are plenty of other air-powered hair straighteners available to shop – from the likes of Dyson, ghd and Bellissima.

