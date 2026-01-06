A £400 hair dryer vs a £40 hair dryer: what’s the difference, really?

Before 2016, I’m not sure many people would have described a hair dryer as a luxury item. It was just an everyday essential as unexciting as a toothbrush.

Then, Dyson launched the Supersonic, and, suddenly, a hair dryer could cost more than £250. It wasn’t enough for the best hair dryers to just dry your hair anymore – now there were advanced features that made this previously mundane electrical appliance feel shiny and new. Want a tool that’s hushed enough that it won’t wake your entire family when you have to be up early? There’s a quiet hair dryer for that. Engineered airflow for faster drying time? Roger that. Intelligent heat control to keep damage to a minimum? Absolutely.

There’s no denying that all of these are brilliant features, many of which you’ll find on the Dyson Supersonic, but as with all things beauty, it does pay to be a little cynical. How much of the price tag of a premium hair dryer is genuinely down to the technology, and how much is hiked up due to marketing and perception?

A £400 hair dryer vs a £40 hair dryer - what’s the difference?

With prices creeping up across the board, I asked three hairdressers to lay out the differences between high-end hair dryers and budget ones to help you weigh up whether a fancier model is really worth the investment. Read on for their verdict…

Budget pick BaByliss Denim Luxe 2200 Hair dryer Check Amazon With prices rising and rising, it was a challenge to find a hair dryer that came in under £40 – so I was thrilled to find this one. It’s a really brilliant tool for a budget price, with three heat and two airflow settings, a cool shot function, and a slim nozzle for precision styling. It also comes with a three-year guarantee, which impressed us too. Luxury pick Dyson Supersonic Nural™ Hair dryer Check Amazon A step up from the original Supersonic, the Nural is small but mighty as Dyson’s lightest and most powerful styler to date. It has been expertly engineered to dry your hair in record time without damage. It also adapts the heat flow to protect your scalp and reduce flakes and shedding, with five styling attachments included in the box.

How does the design differ?

I'm not being shallow when I say that I want a hair dryer to look good. Appearances matter when you’re paying upwards of £300. Looks aside, it’s also worth paying attention to the materials your hair dryer is made from and how much it weighs.

“High-end dryers are built with intention,” says pro stylist and salon owner Samantha Cusick. “They’re lighter, quieter, and balanced, so you’re not doing a wrist workout every morning. A cheaper dryer often feels clunky, whereas a good one feels like it belongs in your hand. When you’re blow-drying regularly, that matters.”

Celebrity colourist and salon owner James Lear agrees. “Budget dryers are usually built with cheaper plastics, heavier bodies, and less ergonomic handles, so after 10-15 minutes of drying, your wrist feels it. The airflow often isn’t concentrated, so you end up doing twice the work and holding the dryer for twice as long, to smooth the hair.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The attachments that come with the hair dryer will also vary depending on price. With higher-end hair dryers, James explains that “attachments often magnetise on and off”, which makes “the styling flow effortless” and stops you from having to risk burning your fingers when they fall off halfway through.

Some very budget dryers may not even come with any attachments beyond a basic nozzle – fine for a travel hair dryer, but not for everyday. That’s only a problem if you need a smoothing nozzle or a diffuser, which will be the case if you’re in the market for the best hair dryer for curly hair.

Beauty Editor Jess was impressed with the performance of the BaByliss Denim Luxe 2200 Hair Dryer for the price (Image credit: Future / Jess Beech)

What features do you typically get?

Beyond how a hair dryer looks and feels, with a luxury model, you’ll be paying extra for more advanced settings and technology.

Motor: “The motor is where the price really shows itself,” says Cusick. “A cheaper dryer often has a simple motor that pushes air inconsistently. A premium dryer uses a high-power motor that moves hair consistently and dries it faster with less heat exposure. Faster dry time means healthier hair as you’re not cooking the cuticle.” Premium motors are also quieter than budget ones and, “the motor is often placed differently, such as in the handle, for better weight distribution, which makes styling easier and more precise,” explains James.

“The motor is where the price really shows itself,” says Cusick. “A cheaper dryer often has a simple motor that pushes air inconsistently. A premium dryer uses a high-power motor that moves hair consistently and dries it faster with less heat exposure. Faster dry time means healthier hair as you’re not cooking the cuticle.” Premium motors are also quieter than budget ones and, “the motor is often placed differently, such as in the handle, for better weight distribution, which makes styling easier and more precise,” explains James. Heat control: A dryer might be advertised as reaching a particular temperature, but if it doesn’t have the tech to back it up, that heat might not be consistent. It could be colder or hotter, which can damage the hair. “Intelligent heat regulation checks the temperature dozens of times per second,” advises James. “No hotspots, no accidental damage.” The best hair dryers for fine hair will all have temperature control to ensure gentle styling.

A dryer might be advertised as reaching a particular temperature, but if it doesn’t have the tech to back it up, that heat might not be consistent. It could be colder or hotter, which can damage the hair. “Intelligent heat regulation checks the temperature dozens of times per second,” advises James. “No hotspots, no accidental damage.” The best hair dryers for fine hair will all have temperature control to ensure gentle styling. Air flow: “Engineered airflow is key to smoother, faster styling,” says pro hairdresser and salon owner Jordanna Cobella. “If the airflow is turbulent, it roughens the cuticle and causes frizz,” adds James. On a fancier dryer, the airflow is “targeted, controlled, and consistent, meaning smoother results with fewer passes. They are also engineered to change the airflow pattern without reducing power, which is essential for styling.”

“Engineered airflow is key to smoother, faster styling,” says pro hairdresser and salon owner Jordanna Cobella. “If the airflow is turbulent, it roughens the cuticle and causes frizz,” adds James. On a fancier dryer, the airflow is “targeted, controlled, and consistent, meaning smoother results with fewer passes. They are also engineered to change the airflow pattern without reducing power, which is essential for styling.” Ionic technology: "Ionic technology works by replacing the positive ions that form when hair is overheated, coloured or over-processed with negative ones. “Premium dryers often generate controlled negative ions that smooth the cuticle and remove static,” James adds. “This creates shinier, sleeker hair in less time.”

"Ionic technology works by replacing the positive ions that form when hair is overheated, coloured or over-processed with negative ones. “Premium dryers often generate controlled negative ions that smooth the cuticle and remove static,” James adds. “This creates shinier, sleeker hair in less time.” Settings: “A £40 hair dryer will normally have two speeds and a few heat options which may hit an inconsistent temperature,” explains Jordanna. “Whereas a £400 hair dryer will have multiple precise heat and speed settings, stable airflow and a cool shot that actually works.” The cool shot might sound like a minor feature among this list, but actually, it’s really key to setting your style in place, so it does need to be really cold rather than just lukewarm."

“A £40 hair dryer will normally have two speeds and a few heat options which may hit an inconsistent temperature,” explains Jordanna. “Whereas a £400 hair dryer will have multiple precise heat and speed settings, stable airflow and a cool shot that actually works.” The cool shot might sound like a minor feature among this list, but actually, it’s really key to setting your style in place, so it does need to be really cold rather than just lukewarm." Longevity: "When it comes to cost efficiency in the long run, the saying ‘buy cheap, buy twice’ often applies to hair dryers. “A £40 dryer might last you a year or two and will dry your hair, while a £400 one is designed to be a tool you keep for five to ten years, delivering consistent, salon-level performance every single day,” says James. Pricier tools often come with a more generous warranty, too, with Dyson and Shark both offering two years."

Proof that premium tools really do go the distance, Beauty Editor Jess' original Dyson Supersonic is still going strong after seven years. As you can see – it's been well-loved! (Image credit: Future / Jess Beech)

£400 hair dryer vs a £40 hair dryer: Which is best?

I think it’s fair to say that a premium hair dryer has plenty of features that justify the higher cost. They’re lighter, more ergonomic, dry hair faster, and minimise damage. They also last longer, with a better warranty period.

That’s not to say that you need to splash the cash to get the job done. There is certainly a time and a place for a more affordable hair dryer. If you rarely blow-dry your hair, or only use it for a quick zhoosh rather than an involved blow-dry, then you’re unlikely to feel the benefit of an upgrade. Just make sure you’re using one of the best heat protection sprays to minimise the potential for damage.