Shark's new robot vacuum reveals dirt you've never even seen - it's set a new standard for cleaning

The Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal Robot Vacuum + Mop is packed with more cleaning potential than any floorcare launch I’ve seen this year. It doesn’t just vacuum what’s visible, it actively detects hidden dust, debris, stains, and spills using elite UV technology. Then, the Shark tackles mess with levels of suction and sanitisation that will set the tone for the next generation of cleaning. If you thought your floors were clean already, this might prove otherwise.

Having tested many of the best robot vacuums, I’ve learned that a truly good clean is equal parts satisfying and slightly alarming. There’s always more lurking beneath the surface than you expect. What sets the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal Robot Vacuum + Mop apart is its ability to make the invisible visible. The UV detection highlights particles and mess you’d usually miss, before its multi-stage system lifts and removes them with impressive precision. It’s a feature that taps directly into what I wish I had known before buying a robot vacuum, because once you’ve seen what’s really on your floors, there’s no going back.

Built with all of Shark's signature technology, this is designed to make everyday cleaning feel almost effortless. It’s hands-free, allergy-conscious, and incredibly thorough, combining intelligent mapping with sanitising features that go beyond simple suction. It's perfect for anyone who takes their spring cleaning seriously and likes their home to feel not just tidy but so clean you could eat off the floor.

Article continues below

Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop Launch

(Image credit: Shark)

Specifications RRP: £1,099.99

Dimensions: 46.1 x 36.3 x 44.4 cm (LWH)

Weight: 15.98 kgs

Water capacity: 1.5L

Bin type: bagless, HEPA-filtered

Side brush: 58mm

Battery life: 3 hours

Cleaning temperature: sanitises the mop pad at 85°C water and dries with 80°C air

Guarantee: 2 years

Shark has built a reputation for producing some of the best vacuums on the market, consistently pairing strong suction with genuinely clever, patented technology. The launch of the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop only strengthens and solidifies that position, introducing features that feel innovative rather than just iterative.

On paper, the name alone is packed with promise, but what does the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop actually bring to your cleaning routine in practical terms? More importantly, which of those headline features will you notice day to day?

To find out, I sat down with Shark's product development team and got an early look at the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop in action. From its UV-powered dirt detection to its HydroSonic Mopping and wider smart cleaning system, here’s everything you need to know before it lands on your floors.

(Image credit: Shark)

The first, and most exciting, innovation is the UV light. We’ve become very familiar with lasers and optical sensors on premium vacuums from brands like Dyson and Shark, but using UV to detect hidden dirt is a completely new approach. In practice, it highlights the mess you simply wouldn’t spot on your own, from dried spills to sweat residue, and even less obvious pet accidents. It adds a new layer of visibility to cleaning that's both slightly horrifying and incredibly satisfying.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That insight doesn’t just stay theoretical either. The Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop pairs its UV light with PowerDetect, which is a network of cameras and sensors that actively track where dirt is concentrated around your home. Instead of cleaning on autopilot, it adapts in real time, targeting the areas that need the most attention. This is where the next part of its technology comes into play, turning smart detection into purposeful, efficient cleaning.

(Image credit: Shark)

Once mapped, the vacuum draws on Shark's established floor recognition system (PowerDetect), identifying surface type, debris levels, and obstacles before adjusting suction and movement accordingly using NeuroNav AI. Only after the vacuuming stage is complete does the mopping function engage, which feels like a far more logical and hygienic sequence than running both simultaneously.

The mopping itself uses what Shark calls HyperSonic scrubbing pattern, a cleaning action designed to lift stains and residue far more effectively than a traditional static pad. According to Shark, it’s up to seven times more effective, and from what I saw, the movement is noticeably more dynamic and targeted.

When it’s finished, the robot returns to its dock to clean the mop head and empty the dust compartment into a bagless, allergy-conscious station. The TheraCharged NeverTouch ProBase uses hot water and air to achieve TÜV‑certified sanitization to clean the mop pad and an Anti-Allergen Complete Seal designed to trap allergens when emptying the bin.It’s a level of automation that keeps maintenance surprisingly low for something this advanced.

(Image credit: Shark)

There are also a number of smaller refinements that make a real difference day to day. The Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop can lift itself higher than previous models (NeverStuck Technology), which helps it navigate thresholds and thicker rugs without getting stuck. Its updated algorithms are more precise too, allowing it to move around furniture with greater confidence, avoid skirting boards, and steer clear of cables without tangling. Altogether, it's a thoughtful evolution, not just in features, but in how seamlessly those features fit into real homes.

Alternative robot vacuums we love

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Future)

Robot vacuums are brilliant gadgets to use at home, but you have to invest in the right ones. I have a buying guide for my favourites, but if you want to do a quick shop around, here are the three alternatives to this one:

(Image credit: Shark)

I've seen this running both in Shark's offices and have been testing a unit in my home and can confirm that it's everything you didn't realise you need in a robot vacuum. The UV light is a combination of appalling and satisfying,

"Consumers using robot vacuums frequently expressed uncertainty about their cleaning results," explained James Kitto, SVP for EMEA at SharkNinja. "Responding to this feedback, we engineered the PowerDetect UV Reveal to uncover unseen dirt and show exactly what's been cleaned, giving users clear assurance that their floors are truly clean, not just seemingly so."

(Image credit: Shark)

The Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop is setting a new standard for what your smart gadgets and cleaning technology can do around your home. We've already been blown away with Shark's BlastBoss and now the UV Reveal Robot is cleaning-up in floorcare. Whatever could be next?