Smeg has turned the humble kettle into a nostalgic style statement - why every home needs one

Smeg's 50s Style Retro Kettle is bringing back the charm to our kitchens. It will quickly establish a spot at the heart of your kitchen — and it will do it with style too.

Growing up, we always had a whistling kettle at home. However, we also had a very busy house and an AGA, so we melted the whistle too many times to keep replacing it. Nonetheless, whistling kettles have always held a special place in my heart and, as evidenced by the immense popularity of Meghan Markle's whistling kettle and her homely kitchen accessories, I'm not the only one. If you're thinking of bringing one into your kitchen, can I recommend you check out Smeg's Whistling Kettle?

Everyone knows that Smeg makes the most beautiful nostalgic kitchen appliances, whether that's their pastel stand mixer or stylish blender, there's no end to what they offer. So, of course, it makes sense that they've transformed the humble kettle from a kitchen essential into a style icon. Alongside the revival of retro radios at home, you can add some more nostalgia to your kitchen by way of how you make your tea and coffee. It's a dream come true.

Everything you need to know about Smeg's Whistling Kettle

(Image credit: Smeg)

Priced at £119.95 and available on Smeg UK’s website, Smeg's Whistling Kettle not only gets the job done but does so with flair. It’s designed to sit pretty on your hob or gas cooker, and once the water reaches a boil, you’ll hear that familiar whistle. I love the simple style that takes coffee and tea back to its simple roots. You can't go wrong.

It's available in eight rich and glossy shades, from vintage cream to bold red and pastel pink. I'll get the practicalities in, as well as all the pretty extras that you need to know about.

(Image credit: Smeg)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dimensions 277x243x mm Weight Black, cream, white, green, blue, pink, red, stainless steel Materials Stainless steel, chrome, silicone Capacity 2.3 litres

When describing the launch of their kettle, Smeg says "we designed this to sit at the heart of the home. The kettle can be placed on any hob or cooker and, upon boiling, a familiar and comforting single tone whistling sound signals the hot water is ready – no plug-in required – ideal for the traditionalists amongst us."

They've made sure that the kettle is crafted from premium enamelled stainless steel with luxurious chrome and cool touch silicone handle. It's a stunning design statement.

More whistling kettles that you'll love

(Image credit: Smeg)

Classic Aga Stainless Steel Whistling Kettle £99 at agacookshop.co.uk Remember the kettle I mentioned that comes straight from my childhood? This is it and you can buy it in a whole range of classic colours. Luxurious Viking Viking Stainless Steel Kettle £95.46 at Amazon UK This is the very kettle that features in With Love, Meghan. So, if you're wondering what the Duchess of Sussex uses for her tea and coffee, here you go. Affordable La Cafetiere 1.3l Whistling Kettle £17 at Dunelm Putting these in a line-up, you might not spot that this is a fraction of the price. It comes with all the style and simplicity of the other two. I love it.

(Image credit: Smeg)

At this point, I don't need much encouragement to invest in more Smeg for my kitchen. One you start, it's a slippery (but very stylish) slope. I've only read good things about the kettle and, quite frankly, my coffee station needed a style boost.