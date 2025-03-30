Are radios having a revival? The trend you'll want to tune in to

It's safe to say that we are in the midst of a radio renaissance. Everyone from interior designers to celebrities are turning off their TVs, putting down their phones and tuning in to these retro devices. It's time to work out why.

I don't know what it was, but back in October, something compelled me to buy a radio. Naturally, I opted for the classic Robert's style — the same one I remember by grandma owning when I was little — and then, as if by magic, I started seeing them everywhere. My friends had them, all my family bought them, and everyone started talking about them too. So, what's going on with this radio revival? And should you be getting involved in this interior trend?

I've been speaking to technology experts and radio brands to find out more about this radio renaissance. People are enjoying the nostalgic aesthetic of radios, paired with the easy background noise. They eliminate all of the Spotify stress over which playlist you can select and which are the best podcasts. I've found myself texting my loved ones when I know we're listening to the same programme. It's safe to say these are making a more than quiet, confident comeback.

The best radios you can buy

(Image credit: Future)

If you, like me, are in the market for a radio, these are the three that I would recommend. Whilst I bought the Roberts for nostalgia, the Ruark Audio was a hit in my home when I loaned it from Ruark. The Philips is a brilliant buy, especially with the Amazon Spring Sale live right now.

Retro Roberts Revival Istream 3l £179.10 at Amazon UK Roberts offers this radio in just about every colour you could think of, but I settled on duck egg blue for my final purchase. It's a classic style with modern Bluetooth features integrated. Luxury RUARK AUDIO Ruark Audio R1s £299 at Amazon UK This iconic radio is a best-seller. I've admired it in celebrity homes and in my own home too. It's simple, stylish, and connects up to the internet and your phone. Affordable Philips Audio Philips Audio R5505/10 £53.79 at Amazon UK This comes complete with bluetooth capabilities, a kitchen timer, and the option to plug it in to your mains or to use batteries. It's perfect if you're shopping on a budget.

Are radios making us more connected?

(Image credit: Future)

It's rare that I find peace and quiet these days, if it's not the background noise of Netflix, it's the buzz of the TV, the chime of a WhatsApp, ping of my laptop — the list goes on. Whilst I am grateful for all of these ways to connect, there has been an abundance of studies suggesting that they're actually making us feel a lot more lonely in a digital world and that's why I think so many people are reaching for the radio.

If you're a regular listener of a radio show, you'll know just how personal these feel. People write in, call in, interact, and create inside jokes with their host. At this point, I'm pretty sure Alexander Armstrong is getting an invite to my wedding. And I know I'm not alone.

There’s something about radio that fosters a feeling of closeness and familiarity. Alan O'Rourke, founder of Ruark Audio, reminded me of the legendary Sir Terry Wogan's quote, when he once said, “Television contracts the imagination and radio expands it.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alan O'Rourke Social Links Navigation Founder of Ruark Audio Alan O'Rourke is the founder of Ruark Audio, a renowned British company known for its high-quality audio products. With a background in industrial design and a passion for sound, O'Rourke combined his expertise in design and engineering to create innovative, stylish, and acoustically superior audio systems. Under his leadership, Ruark Audio has become synonymous with premium sound and design excellence, gaining recognition in the audio industry and among audiophiles.

Alan continued, "The great thing about radio is that it’s great company and you can enjoy it whilst working or going about day to day chores. Modern radio also offers a range of stations to suit everyone and with an internet connected SmartRadio you can also listen to Podcasts and shows you may have missed."

And let’s be honest, in a world full of curated content, there’s something refreshingly unpredictable about the radio. You’re not having to sift through endless options on Spotify or pick the perfect podcast. Instead, you’re letting the radio station do the work for you—no decisions needed.

Are radios a style choice?

(Image credit: Future)

I've seen a lot of nostalgia popping up across interior design recently. Whether it's the Habitat X Scion Outdoor Furniture Collection with its wavy lines and retro prints or KitchenAids Butter Yellow Colour of the year, so it makes total sense that people are reaching for their radios.

The beauty of modern design is that there's something for everyone. My Roberts radio could have been pulled out of the 1960s, but Ruark's modern box with its wooden accents looks sleek and stylish. And you can take it one step further with Smart Radios that look like they've come straight out of the future. This versatility in design is proof that radios are as much a piece of home décor as they are a source of entertainment.

Are radios just more convenient?

(Image credit: Future)

If you're anything like me, you'll have sunk hours into looking for the best Kindle book deals, what's on Netflix, and pages for the best podcasts. Finding the perfect series can be a chore, so when you want to cut the cord on scrolling, a radio is the perfect solution.

Alan O'Rourke, founder of Ruark Audio, says, "for people of a certain demographic, radio listening has always been popular, but now many radios offer wireless streaming such as Bluetooth alongside DAB and FM reception, so as well as enjoying your daily dose of Ken Bruce or suchlike you can also stream your own music directly from your phone." This means you're guaranteed wither a new, fresh section on a show or one of your old favourites streamed straight from your phone.

One of the most exciting features of modern radios is sound quality. No more tinny, crackly audio. Today’s radios, especially the high-end models, offer rich, clear sound that can fill your entire space. Many people recommend checking customer reviews to ensure your new radio has the best sound quality. After all, there’s nothing worse than spending hours listening to something that doesn’t sound as good as you imagined.

FAQs

Where should I put a radio?

Placement matters—especially when it comes to sound. For the best listening experience, Alan O'Rourke, founder of Ruark Audio, recommends that you "place your radio on a solid surface like a desk, kitchen counter, or bedside table. Ideally, you want the radio’s back a few inches away from the wall to avoid unwanted sound reverberations. Keep your radio out of alcoves or tight spaces, as this can distort the sound and take away from the clarity."

Once it’s in the right spot, you’re ready to experience a full spectrum of sound, whether you’re enjoying your morning coffee, tackling chores, or winding down after a long day.

I think of my radio as both a form of entertainment, but also as my home speaker too. The Roberts' and Ruark radios both have incredible sound quality, so they make useful additions to any home that's more often than not overflowing with sound.

What should I look for in a radio?

I sent this question straight over to the expert, Alan O'Rourke, founder of Ruark Audio, and he said "If customers are looking to purchase a new radio, we would recommend that they buy one that has internet connectivity, meaning one that you can link with your wireless router. These are usually referred to as SmartRadio’s and they provide access to radio station world-wide with many offering higher quality sound than you will receive via DAB or FM. Internet connectivity also means that many of these radios will also provide access to streaming services such as Spotify Connect, offering a complete one box music solution. Most importantly make sure that you listen or check customer reviews about sound quality before you buy. A great sounding radio is one that you will enjoy all day long, whereas cheaper radios tend to have a thin and scratchy sound that can be tiresome over time."

I've derived a bit of a radio routine and find myself rushing home for women's hour and planning my day to make sure I catch my favourite shows. I'd forgot the simple, yet fulfilling comforts that a radio has to offer. There are no overwhelming screens and streaming options, just my simple, retro box, full of interviews and discussions.

I don't often issue call to actions, but I can't resist standing on my soap (or in this case radio) box to espouse all the benefits for them. It’s time to turn off the TV, unplug from the digital chaos, and let the radio take over. Whether you’re cooking, cleaning, or just relaxing, radio will expand your imagination and provide the perfect soundtrack to your day.