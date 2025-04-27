Ruggable's new launch is the epitome of English elegance – how Sanderson will bring vibrance into your home

If I told you that a rug with a royal stamp of approval existed, you'd be pretty excited, right? What about if I told you that mums and interior designers swear by it too? Well, you better prepare yourself, because the ever-practical Ruggable has teamed up with English heritage brand Sanderson to deliver a charming, whimsical collection like nothing I've seen before.

Yes, you heard me right. Ruggable, the ever-practical, machine-washable rug brand, has teamed up with British heritage brand Sanderson (they have a Royal Warrant too) to bring an iconic archive of botanical prints to life. So, whether you're on the hunt for the best outdoor rugs to elevate your outdoor space or looking to elevate your living room for summer hosting, this collection is perfect.

The whimsical birds, tropical palms, vintage stripes and timeworn florals could have some straight out of my dreams. All the designs are rendered in a dreamy palette of soft pinks, sage greens and breezy blues, and, with the biggest rug trends leaning towards biophilic design and layered textures, this capsule collection feels perfectly of-the-moment. So, if you're a fan of the Ruggable Morris and Co. collaboration, consider this its vibrant, free-spirited sister: the Sanderson collection.

About the Ruggable X Sanderson Collection

(Image credit: Ruggable)

It only takes a second to fall in love with the impressive elegance of the Sanderson X Ruggable collection. The classic Sanderson designs look like they could have come straight out of a stately (or perhaps royal) home, except they're washing machine safe and stain resistant.

Cassandra Leisz, Senior Creative Director at Ruggable, says, "We’re delighted to be partnering with Sanderson on this new collection. Their thoughtful, timeless designs align perfectly with our aim to create universally inspiring rugs for every home.

Bringing colour, depth, and character, the right rug can enhance or transform the aesthetic of any space with minimal effort. Featuring whimsical colours and floral motifs, these styles offer a bold yet sophisticated mood fit for the whole family.”

(Image credit: Ruggable)

The collection centres around two stand-out themes. Southern Charm is a love letter to retro resort style, inspired by Sanderson’s tropical botanicals and the golden-age glamour of Palm Beach. It's perfect for al fresco living.

Meanwhile, Woodland Garden leans into Sanderson’s classic English roots, with romantic, storybook illustrations of woodland creatures and flora. It would look perfectly at home in a cottage, countryside home, or nursery. I think it's time we took a look at what's on offer.

My top picks from the Ruggable X Sanderson Collection

(Image credit: Ruggable)

With 13 styles available across Ruggable’s flatwoven and tufted rug options, this collection captures the essence of Sanderson’s time-honoured aesthetic, reimagined for the modern, busy home.

You can opt for a variety of sizes, ranging from mats and runners to area rugs. The sky is your limit, but if you need one place to start, here are my favourites:

(Image credit: Ruggable)

You don't just have to take my word for it. Interiors expert, Katherine Ormerod, a long-time Ruggable fan, couldn’t be more on board: "I’ve been living with Ruggable rugs for the past three years and they offer so many benefits – especially for families with kids and renters."

"The fact that you can spot-clean them so easily, then chuck them in the washing machine when the cereal crust has just got too much is a total game changer... There is also just such an amazing selection available, so no matter what your décor scheme, you’re going to find a Ruggable rug to tone in beautifully. I’m a total convert."

(Image credit: Ruggable)

And if you weren't already convinced, this adorable press image of a goat on the Ruggable rug is both a testament to its versatility and design (as well as a sign that Ruggable doesn't take itself too seriously).