The most influential rug trends of 2025: 5 key styles to instantly refresh your space

Rugs are the perfect addition to any room, instantly adding comfort and a touch of character no matter the design. This year's rug trends have a style to suit all tastes, from rustic materials for minimalists to bold colours for maximalists.

Whether you're looking for ways to add personality to your home or make your living room look expensive on a budget, rugs are always a great place to start. Thanks to their affordability, they also provide a perfect opportunity to experiment with the latest interior trends.

Unlike following the latest sofa trends, rugs are a much more accessible investment. They can also be easily moved around the house when redecorating is underway. With that in mind, here are the top five rug trends of 2025.

Biggest rug trends of 2025

When it comes to choosing the right rug there are a lot of variables to consider and getting it right is all-important. That's why we recommend doing your research and shopping around, you never know what style you might fall in love with.

You might not follow all the latest interior trends, but they can offer some much-needed inspiration when buying investment pieces for your home.

1. Bold colours

Buffalo Plaid Red & White Rug at Ruggable (Image credit: Ruggable)

As we've seen with the armchair trends this year, there's been a clear movement towards more vivid, expressive colours in the home. If you're into surrounding yourself with dopamine decor, this is certainly the trend for you.

"2025 sees a gentle shift towards introducing bold colours to interiors - from flashes of rich red, and intense jade green to calming coral," says Jodie Hatton, design manager at heritage flooring brand Brintons. "These shades are joined by electric cobalt and warming mustard yellow, creating floors that command attention."

She explains that this is more than just a design choice, opting for bold colours reflects our collective desire for spaces that radiate personality and spark joy.

"Create visual harmony by balancing these dramatic floor pieces with serene, neutral walls and clean-lined furniture. For the more adventurous, layer complementary bold accents throughout the space. Incorporate natural-coloured materials such as rattan, wood and linen to temper the intensity of these vivid tones," continues Jodie.

Jodie Hatton Social Links Navigation Design Manager at Brintons Jodie is a textile designer with over 10 years of experience in bespoke design with a focus on high-end interior projects. She is the Design Manager at Brintons, purveyors of designer carpets.

Bold red plaid Buffalo Plaid Red & White Rug View at Ruggable RRP: £139 | Looking to add a pop of colour to your space? This red plaid rug measuring 90 by 150cm is ideal without fully committing to just one bold colour and thanks to ruggables washable designs you can enjoy this in even your busiest room.

2. Statement patterns

V&A Calisia Talwin Light Blue Floral Rug by Brintons (Image credit: Brintons)

It's not just colours that are making their way back into our homes, but patterns too. Aside from dominating the wallpaper trends of this year, patterns are making their way onto our floors too.

"2025 marks a defining shift in rug design, as graphic patterns emerge triumphant over traditional textured and distressed styles. Look for precisely executed geometric shapes, linear designs, and stylised florals that bring a playful edge to any space," says Jodie.

She explains that these patterns appeal to both minimalists and maximalists. They offer versatile solutions that elevate interiors while maintaining a sophisticated appeal.

When styling this in your home, Jodie recommends, "For maximum impact, let these graphic statements shine against a backdrop of understated furniture. Alternatively, embrace the art of pattern mixing - pair your graphic rug with complementary designs for a curated, collected-over-time aesthetic that exudes personality.”

Brinton's design V&A Calisia Talwin Light Blue Floral Rug View at Land of Rugs RRP: £787.50 | If you're looking to make an impact in your home then using a graphic patterned rug is an easy and effective way of doing it. This design by Brintons packs a punch but is still sophisticated thanks to the flowing florals. This design measures 120 by 180cm.

3. Natural maximalism

Matthew Williamson Twilight Forest Midnight Rug at Ruggable (Image credit: Ruggable)

If you're into interiors, then you've probably heard of maximalist decor. It's not going anywhere anytime soon, and rugs are the ideal way to give it a try in your home.

"For 2025, we’re seeing the strong pull towards maximalist trends continue, particularly those that tell an interesting story and take inspiration from unexpected, outside-the-home sources," says Charlotte Ford, senior marketing director at Ruggable UK.

"Nature-inspired maximalism calls forth lush botanical prints with fantastical, nature-inspired motifs. The more dramatic, the better. This trend creates an immersive environment that centres the beauty of the natural world through mossy greens, marbled blues, and patterns on patterns," she adds.

Brooding dark hues Matthew Williamson Twilight Forest Midnight Rug View at Ruggable RRP: £339 | With a bold pattern and a jewel-toned blue this 150 by 215 cm rug will immediately become the focal point of any space. You can opt for either a flatwoven or tufted finish depending on where you want to place the rug.

4. Warm earth tones

Brown Bridget Oriental Rug at Next (Image credit: Next)

Opting for more natural earth tones in your home is a great way of bringing the outside indoors and creating a nature-inspired space. Earthy hues are also ideal if you're looking to keep your space calm and relaxing, which is why decorating with brown has never been more popular.

Jodie says, "Earth-inspired warmth dominates the 2025 palette, with a sophisticated array of tones taking centre stage. Think rich beige foundations layered with burnt orange sunsets, aged terracotta, wine-deep reds, and sumptuous chocolate browns."

She continues, "These grounding hues find their perfect partners in nature's greens - from calming olive to fresh sage and moss - creating spaces that feel both timeless and of the moment."

Traditional print Brown Bridget Oriental Rug View at Next RRP: £130 | This 120 by 170cm rug has all our favourite earth tones and is the perfect balance of statement without being overwhelming. Made of soft chenille and recycled polyester, it is comfortable and suitable for high-traffic areas in your home.

5. Colour blocking

Pantone Peach Fuzz Flux Ombre Rug (Image credit: Ruggable)

In the same way, we're seeing colour drenching continuing to be big in the interior colour trends, using a block-coloured rug to make a statement is gaining popularity.

"Palettes are shifting towards bright and joyful colour combinations that add instant vibrance and energy to any room," says Anna Jones, an interior expert at Furn. "Take orange paired with pink, for example, or yellow contrasted with blue - these striking combinations instantly alter how a room feels by creating a fresh and lively atmosphere."

Anna explains that a block-coloured rug can act as a sort of anchor within a space as it works to pull the whole room's decor together. Because of this, she says you can treat the furnishing as the hero piece.

Uplifting colour Pantone Peach Fuzz Flux Ombre Rug, 120x185 View at Ruggable RRP: £249 | Created with Pantones 2024 colour of the year this rug is guaranteed to liven up your home. Thanks to its ombre design, the block colouring has more dimension making it easier to style with lighter furniture.

FAQs

What rug never goes out of style and suits any space?

Making a home look expensive when you're on a budget can feel like an impossible challenge, especially when you want to buy things of high quality. To make the process easier and a lot more cost-effective you may want to opt for a design or style that transcends the yearly interior trends.

"Rugs will always be a staple in homes, yet one absolute classic that will stand the test of this is a classic Persian style rug," says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy's trends expert. "This beloved beauty has been a feature in homes for decades if not centuries and you can see why. Its effortless pose and elegance lends itself to any space."

"No matter your style they always manage to fit, whether that be dark academia, minimalism, maximalism or dopamine-core you just can’t go wrong. I love to add a long Persian-style rug to a hallway to add intrigue to a typically empty space," she adds.

Alternatively, she recommends using a Persian rug paired with other designs to make a collage carpet effect. Dayna explains that this is a great way of leaning into the maximalism look without losing that timeless sophistication.

With so many home furnishing trends making a comeback as well as brand new ones popping up, it can be hard to pick the right one for your home. That's why we recommend prioritising your taste and your home's pre-existing style. The rug has to complement your home, your home shouldn't have to complement the rug.