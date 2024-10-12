32 brilliant ways to bring the outside in for nature-inspired spaces

It's easier than you think to bring the outside in for nature-inspired spaces that will make you feel right at home. From calming colour schemes to eye-catching materials, there are many ways to celebrate the great outdoors as part of your stylish interiors.

While adding plants or wooden furniture to your rooms is perhaps one of the easiest, most classic ways to freshen up your environment, there are many savvy design tricks that pay tribute to the natural world. Further still, whether the rolling countryside or a tropical island are your inspiration, there are a multitude of interior tricks that nod towards the scenes outside your window.

As you'll see, it's often all in the detail when it comes to the most aesthetically pleasing nature-inspired spaces - from adding focus points to a room to incorporating nifty decorative elements - and weaving in a variety of hues and textures will also lead to the best visual results. Happy nesting...

32 ways to bring the outside in for nature-inspired spaces

1. Glass wall

A glass wall - ideally stretching from floor to ceiling - creates a seamless connection between your indoor and outdoor spaces. It also maximises natural light and offers uninterrupted views, allowing nature to be on full display, which will make your interior feel larger and more open.

2. Plants everywhere

The easiest nature-inspired design trick? House plants instantly add natural elements - including different textures and colours - to your inside space, whichever room you choose to display them in. They create a calm, fresh atmosphere, with some evidence they can also enhance indoor air quality.

3. Wooden surfaces

Wooden surfaces, such a table or cupboard, bring the outside in by evoking a connection to nature. Whether pine or mahogany, the material introduces natural warmth for a sense of comfort and a rustic feel that creates a cosy atmosphere for your indoor environment.

4. Earthy tones

Be inspired by the most natural shades of them all: brown and green. An earthy colour scheme will bring the outside in by nodding to the natural landscape, and by mimicking the hues of soil and foliage - perhaps through walls or fabric - you can create a warm, calming ambience indoors.

5. Natural light

Natural light can create a bright, open feel that mimics the outdoors and will make your space feel more expansive. By reducing your reliance on artificial lighting, possibly through big windows or mirrors, you can create a more inviting environment that reflects the regular rhythms of the sun.

6. Open fire

If your living room has a fireplace, then embrace it. This design feature can instantly create warmth and a relaxed atmosphere reminiscent of outdoor campfires. Further still, you can use the mantlepiece as an extra opportunity to help decorate the space.

7. Straw baskets

Straw baskets, which can come in a range of styles and sizes, bring the outside in by introducing natural, handcrafted elements to rooms. Their organic textures and earthy tones add warmth and a rustic charm to interiors, while also being functional - perhaps as a handy bathroom or bedroom storage solution.

8. Pampas grass

Want to mix things up a bit? Pampas grass can introduce soft, natural textures to your home. The tall, feathery plumes, which can be displayed in a decorative vase of your choosing, will add height and airiness to any room. Additionally, unlike regular flowers, they will last two to three years.

9. Floral print

For a more feminine, nature-inspired interior aesthetic, you can't go wrong with floral print - whether that's on walls or soft furnishings. They add prettiness, colour and freshness to interior spaces, that evoke the beauty of gardens and natural landscapes. A flower-inspired pattern can be particularly useful in rooms which need softening.

10. Rattan furniture

Rattan furniture incorporates natural, woven textures that emit a relaxed, tropical feel. The style adds warmth and an earthy touch to interiors, creating a connection to nature. What’s more, it is a design look that complements most spaces and can be paired with an array of colours and fabric options.

11. Nature-inspired artwork

An easy nature-inspired upgrade? Add artwork depicting natural elements - like landscapes, plants and wildlife - to your walls. These pieces can add a sense of tranquillity to interiors, by channelling the calming presence of nature and can bring the outside into your indoors in a colourful, creative way.

12. Palm print

For a stylish nature-inspired look, you can't go wrong with a palm print - such as on walls or soft furnishings. The tropical pattern immediately transports you to a relaxed, beach-like atmosphere. On top of this, the bold, vibrant design is a great way to elevate an otherwise bland interior.

13. Sunroom

A sunroom can be a great addition to a home. The enclosed space - which comes filled with large windows - allows in abundant natural light and views of the outdoors. This creates a seamless connection to nature while offering the year-round comfort of being indoors, and you can fill the airy interior space with whatever home comforts you like.

14. Garden decking

While garden decking may be technically outside, it brings the outside in by extending the living space into the outdoors - creating a smooth transition between your interior and exterior areas. What's more, by blending the boundaries, it will encourage you to set foot in nature more frequently.

15. Skylight window

A skylight window allows natural light to pour into a room from above, creating a bright, open atmosphere. It enhances the feeling of spaciousness while offering views of the changing sky - whether sunshine or clouds - allowing you to feel more at one with the flow of nature.

16. Neutral hues

Want a crowd-pleasing colour palette for decorating your space? A neutral colour scheme reflects the soft, natural tones found in the rural world - such as sand, stone and earth. Using shades like beige, taupe and soft greys can create a serene and grounded atmosphere that mimics the simplicity of nature.

17. Wooden floors

Swap carpet for wooden floors to provide natural textures and warm, earthy tones that reflect the outdoors. The natural material adds depth and character to interior spaces, creating a grounded feel, while also enhancing the overall cosiness of a room and blending well with other design elements.

18. Fabric textures

Play around with different fabric textures to reflect the varying surfaces found in nature. Materials such as cotton and wool can add depth, warmth and an organic feel to your interiors, while also adding functional comfort to a space in the form of cushions and throws.

19. Statement plant

Add a statement plant to your space for a bold, nature-inspired design element that will serve as a focal point to your interior space. A large size, interesting shape or splash of colour can add visual interest and a calm mood, while there is some evidence the plant itself can also freshen up the air.

20. Balcony space

If you don't have a garden, then a balcony can help you feel more connected with nature. It extends the living space outdoors, providing a seamless transition between interior and exterior environments - which can also be enhanced by adding various plants and outdoor furniture.

21. Exposed brick

Exposed brick can bring the outside in by evoking the rustic charm of urban landscapes and traditional architecture. Its warm tones and unique texture add depth and character to interior spaces, whether a living room or bedroom, and create an inviting, cosy atmosphere.

22. Hanging plants

Don't just assume plants need to sit on shelves. If you're short on space you can use hanging plants to still bring the outside in by adding vertical greenery that mimics the natural growth of plants in the wild. Cascading, vibrant foliage also creates a fresh, lively atmosphere.

23. Succulents

Always forget to water your plants? Try succulents instead. They can introduce low-maintenance greenery, with unique shapes and textures, into your home environment. Their compact size makes them great for adding a natural element without overwhelming your space.

24. Indoor herbs

For some indoor greenery that's also functional, try growing fresh herbs in your kitchen ready for cooking - nodding towards a traditional countryside garden. They will bring luscious greenery to plain surfaces and will also enhance your indoor environment with their fragrant scent.

25. Table flowers

Arranging fresh flowers on your table is perhaps the easiest way to draw nature into your home. Depending on the bunch you choose, they can add a calming ambience or make a bold statement - with seasonal blooms allowing you to connect with the ever-changing cycle of the outdoors.

26. Bamboo detailing

Bamboo detailing is a stylish way to bring the outside into your space. The light, airy material - when used in furniture - can bring a tropical feel to the home, adding warmth and texture to a room. Further still, it blends well with a variety of colour schemes and fabric textures.

27. Marble

Bringing the outside in can mean experimenting with different hard materials. A marble surface - with its unique, natural pattern - can elevate a space by giving it a more elegant and refined feel. Consider enlisting it for your kitchen countertops or dining table.

28. Hammock

This will, of course, depend on the strength of your ceiling. However, attaching a hammock to your living space can incorporate a laid-back, outdoor vibe into your interior, signalling a holiday feel - as though you are relaxing hanging from a tree while reading a good book.

29. Green colours

For a nature-inspired colour scheme, you can't go wrong with green - which evokes the calming, revitalising hues of plants, trees and landscapes. However, there's plenty of opportunity to mix things up, by using different tones - such as sage or emerald - and enlisting the shade for different textures, including your wall or sofa.

30. Exposed beams

Exposed wooden beams are a great way to literally bring the outside in by showcasing the external structure of a traditional building. Their warm tones and textures add depth and character to interior spaces, creating a cosy, inviting atmosphere.

31. Quirky table

Use a coffee table made from part of a tree trunk as a way to make a clever nature-inspired statement. Its rustic charm adds warmth and character while providing a functional piece of furniture. Further still, if it's the real deal, no one piece will be cut the same.

32. Natural scents

Want to really enhance the feeling of nature in your home? Use candles or diffusers with fresh, natural fragrances - like lavender or berries - to celebrate the scents of the outdoors. What's more, they will create a cosy, inviting atmosphere as though you are relaxing beside a campfire.