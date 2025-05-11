I've never been excited about a doormat before, but Ruggable just changed my mind

Having just moved into a new flat, I'm on a mission to infuse my space with personality, without the hassle of hammering nails into walls or ripping up carpets. It’s a challenge, but I think I've finally found my secret weapon: Ruggable.

I’ve been a Ruggable enthusiast for years. The brand strikes a perfect balance between embracing bold, on-trend rug designs and offering timeless classics. Their collaborations are equally impressive — the Royals' choice, Sanderson, anyone? So, when I heard about their new summer collection, my interest was instantly piqued. But what I didn’t expect was how quickly I’d become completely obsessed with their doormats.

There are three standout designs I simply have to share. Not only are they an effortless way to bring a touch of summer style to your home, but they’re also perfectly aligned with the nautical trends dominating the high street this season. If you're looking to introduce chic, seasonal style right at your doorstep, the answers are at the tips of your toes.

About Ruggable's The Great British Garden Party Collection

Of course, the doormats aren't the only parts of Ruggable's summer collection that I've been admitting. The new designs, all available as runners, area rugs, and doormats, capture different elements of the season. They've taken inspiration from the English Countryside, a Scandinavian Lakeside, and a Moroccan café.

Speaking on the Summer collection, Ruggable’s Senior Marketing Director, Charlotte Ford said; “With hopefully warmer days upon us, we wanted to put out a range of new designs that would not only be perfect for summer, but let the sunshine into your home all year round with expressive, vibrant colour at the heart of it. But, as ever, we wanted to bring our durable versatility, allowing customers to embrace their style without forgoing practicality - whatever the weather brings us.”

My favourites from Ruggable's The Great British Garden Party Collection

I should add a disclaimer before I introduce you to these special doormats. I grew up by the sea, so coastal style has a special place in my heart. However, judging by the reaction of all my urban friends, this kind of style captures all that free spirited freshness that the coast is awash with anyway.

I think nautical doormats are a perfect way to introduce a touch of coastal charm without overwhelming your space. I love how they effortlessly capture that breezy, seaside feel, creating an instant sense of calm and relaxation the moment you step inside.

The subtle stripes, rope motifs, or ocean-inspired hues can add a refreshing pop of pattern and texture to an otherwise neutral hallway or porch, making it feel more inviting. Best of all, they work seamlessly with a wide range of décor styles — whether you're embracing a full coastal look with rattan furniture and seashell accents, or you just want a hint of that vacation vibe in an otherwise modern home. Nautical doormats are versatile, stylish, and a subtle reminder of sunny escapes, even on the rainiest of days.

Ruggable Lobster Doormat | Ruggable £139 at Ruggable UK My favourite doormat of all time, this lobster is iconic. You get the stripes, the distinctive silhouette, and the bright colours. These all culminate in a doormat that just makes me smile, I can't help it. Ruggable Tin Fish Doormat | Ruggable £139 at Ruggable UK This gives me the exact same feeling that I get when I'm stood in an Italian deli. You know when the shelves are packed with beautiful tins and jars that are oh-so-giftable? Well, now that feeling is on a doormat. Ruggable On the Vine Doormat | Ruggable £139 at Ruggable UK I know tomatoes aren't nautical — here's your chance to skip the trend if you want to — but beside the other two, it somehow feels it. The rich colours would look perfect with the earthy tones of a more nature-inspired home.

These are, of course, just a snippet of what's on offer in Ruggable's new collection. I've picked out three of my favourite rugs, but I could have filled the page with my favourites. They're all so gorgeous.

Ruggable Cosette Stripe Ivory & Indigo Rug | Ruggable £99 at Ruggable UK This rug combines the coastal colour palette perfectly. Off white, navy blue, and slate blue make for a classic contrast, offset with an accented red stripe. This looks stunning as a runner or as a big area rug. It's a classic choice, but with a twist. Ruggable Outdoor Rosalee Red Multicolour Rug | Ruggable £169 at Ruggable UK Ready for outdoor or indoor use, the Rosalee is one of my favourite rugs of all time. It's inspired by Indian chintz prints, making use of bold contrasts between the cream background and the pinks, yellows, blues, and corals. Ruggable Fiore Natural Blue Re-Jute Rug | Ruggable £179 at Ruggable UK Named after the Italian word for flower, this re-jute rug is a beautiful, textural piece to have in homes that favour earthiness. The weave is all crafted from recycled materials, using the old to fortify the stunning new collection.

If you can't tell, I really love this whole collection. If I could afford another house to fill with rugs, I would have done it yesterday just to get my hands on these. I've seen my fair share of Ruggable collections over the years, but this has to be their best yet. And, if anyone I know is reading this, I really love those doormats. And I also really love surprise presents.