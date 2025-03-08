William Morris is having a style revival - interior designers reveal the two special women behind it

It's a tale as old as time. Back in the 1950s, women didn't have the same rights to work, earn, and make important business decisions. There were, of course, exceptions such as Jane Austen and Charlotte Bronte, but it's rare to dust off a new woman to admire from that era. Luckily for you, I've found two special ladies to celebrate.

Morris & Co's iconic prints sit in Liberty's, Buckingham Palace, and Fortnum & Mason as quintessentially, elegantly British. Whilst the creative face and founder of the brand, William, is attributed to most of the prints, if you take a look at some of the newer, popular prints on offer at Ruggable, Habitat, and Piglet In Bed , you'll see it's the work of his talented daughter, May Morris and her contemporary Mary Newill.

These women flew under the radar and, whilst they were formally recognised in their lifetimes, some of my favourite homes brands are putting them front and centre of bedroom style inspiration. If I loved Morris & Co before, you can bet I feel extra proud to boast that my best bed sheets and towel collections have a feminist story behind them.

Charlotte Ford, Marketing Director and interiors expert at Ruggable, says "we’ve used these designs to combine whimsical heritage prints with soft, springtime colour hues to create a fresh balance of traditional and modern rug trends. The assortment of designs capture the beauty of an enchanted English countryside garden and cottage kitchen, transforming any space into a playful haven of warmth and vibrancy."

Morris & Co X Ruggable Collaboration

(Image credit: Ruggable)

Ruggable's collaboration with Morris & Co has reintroduced William Morris' iconic patterns to a new generation of aspiring interior design. The heritage patterns and and delicate designs seem to be popping up in the most modern homes alongside trendy sofas and rugs.

The beautiful story behind the collaboration is how Ruggable has bought more women into the rug market, both as designers and consumers. By blending heritage designs with practical, machine-washable innovation, Ruggable has made classic British craftsmanship more accessible to modern homes. The face behind those designs? One Mary Newill, a key figure in the Birmingham School of Art between 1892 and 1919.

Morris & Co. Newill Ivory & Blue Rug | Ruggable From £129 at Ruggable The Newill rug is inspired by Mary Newill's youthful embroidery. She was a friend of William Morris' daughter, May Morris when the ladies attended Birmingham School of Art. The style has proven popular for its cosy, cheerful array of florals and fauna - perfect for adding warmth to the room. Morris & Co. Strawberry Thief Sage & Rose Rug | Ruggable From £129 at Ruggable I love Strawberry Thief for a big, bold rug to put in larger rooms. The organic design contests greens, floral pinks, and soft corals, striking the perfect balance of on-trend-earthiness with timeless elegance. If you look carefully, you'll see thrushes stealing fruit from the Morris Kitchen Garden. Morris & Co. Pure Willow Boughs Natural Rug | Ruggable From £129 at Ruggable I try not to have favourites, but this iconic willow design is irresistible. I love the natural blend of neutral hues, when applied to simple wines and intertwining leaves, you end up with a beautifully sophisticated rug. It looks even better as a runner.

Charlotte Ford, Marketing Director and interiors expert at Ruggable, explains how the latest collection was inspired by nature, celebrating the beauty of the outdoors with floral motifs and soft, spring-centred hues.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Combining floral fun, geometric charm, and an abundance of tradition, the whimsical designs of the new collection bring you heritage design inspired by nature, reimagined for modern life,” she says. One of the standout pieces, the ‘Newill Ivory & Blue’ rug, pays homage to the intricate embroidery work of Mary Newill, a key female figure in the Birmingham School of Art.

Featuring delicate birds, blooming florals, and a detailed border, this design nods to the artistic influence of women in the Arts and Crafts movement. “It’s all in the delightful details!” Ford adds. “Across the collection, you’ll see nature-inspired prints, including vintage botanical designs, vibrant flora and fauna, and fresh seasonal fruits in an array of pastel hues to lean into modern-day palettes.” With this collection, Ruggable not only honours the legacy of Morris & Co. but also continues to celebrate the influence of women in design—past and present.

Morris & Co X Piglet In Bed collaboration

(Image credit: Piglet In Bed)

Piglet In Bed is famous for their cosy, luxury linen and their collaboration with Morris & Co has resulted in three of the brand's heritage prints being brought to life in Piglet In Bed's sleepwear and accessory range. These prints are the work of by May Morris, daughter of William Morris. With climbing stems and clusters of elegant blooms, each piece offers a luxury classic touch to your everyday bedroom accessories.

Jessica Hanley, founder of Piglet In Bed said "it's always such a treat when we get to work with brands that we admire so much. We knew that we aligned with Morris & Co on a number of principles, including quality and sustainability, so we were overjoyed when they agreed to a collaboration."

Bringing May Morris' prints to life has been special for the whole team. Amy Deane-Boyd, Lead Designer at Morris & Co says "this is the first time that we've been able to see this design of May's on clothes and it just works. Lots of her embroidery went on bedding and the likes but I love bringing her naive whimsical style to the dressing gown, for example."

Soft Sage Honeysuckle Linen Women’s Pyjama Shorts Set £119 at Piglet In Bed I have the Honeysuckle hair scrunchie, which is Amy Deane Boyd's favourite from the Morris & Co's collaboration. So far, it's proven to be the best-selling style of all three thanks to the delicate, easy-to-style design, which is why I think the matching PJs are a must-have. River Wandle Middlemore Linen Robe £129 at Piglet In Bed This whimsical pattern features a fantastical scene of finely drawn animals and insects. The cuffs and trims of the new Morris & Co. linen robe enhance the characterful charm that makes this the kind of robe you won't want to take off. Ernest White Middlemore Linen Sleep Mask £12 at Piglet In Bed All of the PIglet in Bed X Morris & Co collaboration is crafted from European linen. It's soft, breathable, and beautiful to wear. Any offcuts from the PJs and robes get turned into these giftable sleep masks. Some fabrics are too beautiful to waste.

(Image credit: Piglet In Bed)

William Morris and furniture collaboration

(Image credit: Flood Studio)

I was already wrapped up in the William Morris revival, but this bed was the moment I knew it had truly taken over. Button & Sprung, known for their sumptuously comfortable mattresses, introduced me to their Rose bed frame—expertly upholstered in a William Morris print. Originally intended as a one-off bespoke piece, it quickly became the talk of the showroom, turning so many heads that it’s now something of a cult favourite.

If you’re dreaming of that cosy, layered cottagecore look, you can order your very own bed swathed in Morris & Co. fabric—an instant way to bring heritage charm into your bedroom. And if full-on print feels a little bold, there are plenty of ways to nod to the trend thanks to the Habitat X Morris & Co collaboration (see what I mean? Everyone wants a piece of Morris & Co). Think bedspreads, sheets, and soft furnishings that let you layer up the pattern in a way that feels effortlessly stylish rather than overwhelming. Either way, it’s proof that the Morris & Co. renaissance isn’t just happening—it’s here to stay.

I could shop all the Habitat X Morris & Co collaboration, especially because the price tags are so reasonable. If you want a sneak peek, here are three of my favourite pieces:

Habitat X Morris & Co. Rosehip Hand Towel - Green £10 at Habitat If you want to add a touch of Morris around the home, this hand towel is a beautiful option. The green ad cream colour palette is perfectly on trend and the design is crafted from a 550gsm twisted yarn. That's what I call a luxury towel. Habitat X Morris & Co. Pimpernel Bedding Set - Single £42 at Habitat I love the leafy foliage and delicate tiny pimpernel flowers scattered over this set. It's crafted from pure cotton and, given the Morris & Co prestige, I think you'll be pleasantly surprised by the price tag. New bed sheets, here I come. Habitat X Morris & Co. Willow Boughs Printed Lampshade £20 at Habitat My beloved willow print is back in the Morris & Co X Habitat collection. Add this to your room with the Ruggable Willow Rug for some subtle coordination or to bring some organic styke into your room.

If you're interested in May Morris' legacy, there's a coffee table-style book, May Morris: Arts & Crafts Designer that'll help you to explore more of her her designs, life, and talents. She's a fascinating woman, working with the time to make sure that things are done her way.

I'm really excited to see Morris & Co making a comeback, especially alongside interior trends towards more organic, earthy interior design. From what I've seen, we've got a whole lot more Morris & Co coming our way.