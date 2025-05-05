Think you're a grilling goddess? Wait until you see the latest Le Creuset launch

The Le Creuset BBQ collection feels like a natural evolution for the brand — so much so that I was surprised it didn’t already exist. Known for its iconic cast iron cookware and cult following among kitchen aficionados, Le Creuset has long dominated the stove. But now, in celebration of its 100th anniversary, the brand is stepping outside with a range designed for grilling enthusiasts and alfresco chefs alike.

As part of their centenary celebrations, Le Creuset has gone all out: from gold leaf colourways and a designer coffee table book to the launch of picnicware. Now, with impeccable timing, they’re expanding into outdoor cooking with their BBQ Collection. Made to withstand temperatures up to 450°C and usable straight out of the box — no seasoning required — the BBQ collection blends rugged performance with unmistakable Le Creuset style. “We’ve taken a century’s worth of knowledge and our expertise on Cast Iron and poured it into this new collection,” says Marianna Spiliotopoulos, Head of Marketing at Le Creuset. Fittingly, their first colour, Volcanic, was inspired by flames.

So, is Le Creuset worth it? For those who value durability, design, and a little culinary theatre, this new outdoor range might just seal the deal. Unlike other cast iron pieces, these are lighter-weight and the generous handles make them easy to hold too. So, whether you're planning a backyard barbecue or packing for a weekend of camping, these pieces promise to elevate your cooking — wherever you light the fire.

What’s in the BBQ Outdoor Collection—and why you’ll want it

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

It would likely be easier for me to describe what isn't in the Le Creuset BBQ Outdoor Collection. It covers all the classic cast iron heirloom heroes, from the round skillet (£139) through to the rectangular griddle (£199) and round pizza pan (£199(.. There’s also a beautifully made set of stainless steel tools—including tongs, turner, fork, and basting brush—all rust-resistant and bundled in a handy carry bag (£115).

As someone who has spent the past few months testing out pizza ovens, the round skillet is a particularly exciting addition to the collection. It opens up a world of possibilities, not just on your barbecue, but also in your pizza oven, on your grill, and when you're cooking on the fire.

Le Creuset’s cast iron doesn’t just look good—it's built to last a lifetime. With no seasoning required, a lighter-weight design, oversized handles, and easy clean-up, this is barbecuing made stylish and simple. Here are my three favourite pieces from the collection:

Cast Iron BBQ Outdoor Round Skillet £139 at Le Creuset Perfect for searing steaks, charring veg, or flipping pancakes for a next-level barbecue brunch, the skillet is tough to beat. This is the one I have in my shopping bag, next I'll be saving for the pizza pan too Set of 4 Stainless Steel Bbq Tools and Carry Bag £115 at Le Creuset Whether this is your first time taking command of the grill or your tools are looking a little tired, this easy upgrade covers all your basting, flipping, and grilling needs. The tools are sold separately too, if you just need one. Cast Iron Bbq Outdoor Rectangular Griddle £199 at Le Creuset Thoughtfully designed oversized handles make this easy to lift and manoeuvre, even when you’re dealing with high flames. And for those packing light, everything nests neatly for effortless storage. I'd pair this with the square grill too

Looking for alternatives? ProCook’s got you covered

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

If you’re after barbecue-ready kit at a more accessible price point, ProCook has a great selection of options. Their Cast Iron Griddle (£39) is a standout—versatile, easy to clean, and ideal for searing meat or vegetables over the grill. Like Le Creuset, their enamelled Cast Iron Casseroles work well indoors and out, offering similar multi-use convenience.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ProCook also offers a wide range of BBQ accessories, including durable stainless steel tools and classic wooden chopping boards, that echo the practicality of Le Creuset’s collection—without the higher price tag. While you won’t get the same iconic colour palette or 450°C heat resistance, ProCook’s outdoor range still delivers solid performance for summer gatherings.

Cast Iron Skillet Pan 26cm Matte Black £31.20 at ProCook Ltd I love Le Creuset's Skillet, so I was keen to find a stylish alternative. With ProCook's neat design, you have a generous handle that'll be useful for helping to move your pan to sit in the perfect spot. Reversible Cast Iron Griddle 46cm X 26cm £31.20 at ProCook Ltd If you're entertaining and in need of something to batch cook on, this is perfect. You can lie long joints of meat, fish, and rows upon rows of veg along the sleek face of ProCook's rectangular griddle. Cast Iron Square Griddle 26x26cm Matte Black £23.20 at ProCook Ltd Compact and yet simultaneously spacious, this is a great option if you want to cook pancakes, bacon, and cheese at the same time. It's easy to sit on a stovetop or flames and comes with generous handles on each side.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Whether you're investing in heirloom cookware or starting your barbecue kit from scratch, now’s the time to get prepped—because nothing says summer like good food, grilled to perfection. And Le Creuset just stepped up the outdoor dining game.