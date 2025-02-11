Dr Amir Khan's warm broccoli and walnut recipe proves salads aren't just for summer - here's how to make it

Whether you eat your lunch at home or take on the task of meal prepping for the week, it can be difficult to maintain an exciting roster of recipes. In the summer, many of us stick to salads and convert to soups in the winter, but that doesn't have to be the case - as Dr Amir Khan has proven.

Packed with foods to lift your mood, rich in omega-3 for longevity, and delicious enough to add to your own recipe book, the salad is one of many the NHS GP and bestselling author has shared on Instagram.

"This hot broccoli is the perfect antidote to cold winter days and will be sure to warm your cockles and your tastebuds," he said in an Instagram reel. "Trust me, it's so good, it's so easy, perfect for after work or on the weekend, full of salady, green, dark leafy goodness."

Dressed in a comfortable Oodie, he goes on to "wax lyrical" about omega-3s - "you need them in your body!" - and the other benefits of the warm salad's ingredients, which includes broccoli, mushrooms, halloumi or tofu, chickpeas, walnuts, and various spices.

Halloumi (or tofu) and chickpeas are just some of the protein-rich foods that can help keep you full and maintain muscle mass (especially in perimenopause). Broccoli and mushrooms are two foods to maintain your immune system this winter, and walnuts, as the doctor notes, are packed full of omega-3.

Looking to recreate this delicious hot salad for yourself? Here's how to make it.

How to make Dr Amir Khan's broccoli and walnut salad

Ingredients

Block (about 225g) of halloumi - or tofu, if you're vegan

Tin of drained chickpeas

Olive oil

1 tsp paprika powder

1 tsp hot chipotle powder

2 packets of tenderstem broccoli (or regular broccoli heads)

Packet of sliced mushrooms

3 garlic cloves

2 handfuls of walnuts

Honey

Chilli

Salt

Method

Slice up your halloumi or tofu

Drain the chickpeas and add them to a bowl with the halloumi or tofu

Cover with a "generous dollop" of olive oil, then add the paprika powder and hot chipotle powder, and stir well

Add all the ingredients into your air fryer for 12 minutes at 200 degrees

(if you don't have an air fryer, "just pop it in a hot frying pan and cook until crispy, around 8 mins", the doctor says)

Then heat some olive oil in a pan

Add a "generous amount" of tenderstem broccoli" and allow them to cook for two to three minutes

Add a packet of sliced mushrooms and three cloves of garlic, sliced thinly

Stir well and cook for 3 to 4 minutes

Once all your ingredients are ready, combine them in a bowl

Take 2 handfuls of walnuts ("you know I love them") and crumble them over the top of the mixture

Add a "generous" amount of honey and an "optional" sliced chilli, seasoning with salt to taste

In the past, Dr Khan has shared other recipes - including ones for broccoli, garlic, and hummus toast and crispy potato salad - and shared information on popular nutrition topics like ultra-processed foods and healthy alternatives to common foods.

After the NHS GP and bestselling author shared the recipe with his almost 600,000 followers, the video was flooded with positive comments.

"When are you bringing out a cookbook? Love all your recipes ❤️," wrote one.

"I didn't know you could cook chickpeas in the air fryer," commented one.

"I love all your tips thanks to you I’m eating more healthily, I’ve never eaten so many blueberries in my life and I stocked up on walnuts yesterday too," another wrote.