Need an energy boost this summer? Try this expert checklist

We’re well and truly into a gorgeous (albeit changeable) summer now, with lovely long days allowing us time to fit in the necessary, but also squeeze in the luxuries.

Working on our bodies (inside and out) is often viewed by some as a bit of a chore, but we know it’s actually a privilege. It’s a choice, and choices give us freedom. If we’re going to make the most of whatever the weather has in store for us, we need to start now, and by the time autumn arrives, you’ll be in such a good groove, you won’t look back.

So let’s get ready. First, some basics. You need to focus on nourishing your body and soul – recharging your physical and mental batteries in the best way possible. There may be things you have to do less of and others you’ve never tried, but which become an integral part of your day. Keep an open mind, and follow these rules:

1. ATTITUDE

Embrace it or dump it, your choice. Give yourself a month to feel different. What an opportunity! Decide which side of the fence you’re standing on.

2. MOVE

This is vital. Decide on a day and time, and diarise it. Decide what you like doing and plan it. Walking, swimming, Pilates, weight training – whatever you choose, do it with bells on.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. GET CREATIVE

Alongside that, try something new to you. Has someone been begging you to join them in their cold water swim? Then try it. Just once. It’s a great way of giving the mind a fresh break from routine. Read a book, a different book. Maybe a self-help book, a biography or even poetry. Something that takes you somewhere you’ve never been.

4. BREAK A HABIT

Spend a few minutes assessing your usual routine and identify something you think needs changing, something that is holding you back. Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can change until it is faced (how profound of me!).

5. HYDRATE

The body is 60% water and fluid intake is essential for regulating body temperature, healthy digestion and electrolyte balance. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Top up with water all day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. FOOD

Food can give you energy or take it away. Say Sally eats 1,500 calories a day made up of refined sugars, white carbs and ultra-processed shop-bought rubbish. If she has never eaten any differently, she will think lethargy, fatigue and irritability are what life is about.

However, if Sally had an epiphany and swapped a minimum of 75% of that for foods from natural sources – like fresh fish, chicken, eggs, cheese, complex carbohydrates, plenty of fibre, plants, beans, fruit, veg (shall I go on?) – then Sally’s friends and family won’t quite know what to make of her. She will be ON FIRE.

Check out our ideas for spicing up salads and high-protein foods to keep you fuller for longer.

7. SLEEP

Sort yourself out with seven to nine hours per night. You can deal with the snorers, the dodgy mattress and the late-night TV viewing, but crying babies are more difficult, I agree. Quality sleep affects hormones, mood and decisions, so don’t let it fall off your summer energy list [you could even consider adopting a siesta].