Great reasons to try wild swimming, from a cold-water convert

Wild swimming has grown in popularity thanks to its much-publicised health benefits. But there's much more to open-water swimming than being a good workout.

Like many others who have taken up wild swimming in later life, my journey towards becoming a cold-water convert started with some curiosity. After reports of a significant endorphin rush and better focus as just some of the benefits of cold-water swimming, I wanted to see what all the fuss was about. Plus, going out into the wild sounded much more fun than the gym. It's safe to say now that I am entirely hooked; wild swimming is a great hobby to enjoy with friends, an instant mood booster, and a fun way to stay fit.

From a cold-water convert, these are 33 convincing reasons to try wild swimming.

33 reasons why you should try wild swimming

The endorphin rush

Firstly it’s that rush of endorphins after getting out of the water that makes wild swimming far such a mood-boosting activity. All exercise is likely to lift our mood, but the shock factor of cold water immersion is said to release happy hormones like serotonin more easily according to health studies.

It’s known to boost dopamine

Happy hormone dopamine is another chemical that’s released by the bod during wile swimming. A study by Charles University found that cold-water immersion can boost dopamine levels by as much as 530% - which means you can expect to feel a huge mood boost.

Eco-therapy

Getting out into the wild in any situation is good for us - whether that means Forest Bathing (or shinrin-yoku as it’s traditionally called in Japan), a countryside ramble, a dip in the lake, or by the coast. Connecting with nature is an integral part of our overall well-being and can be a grounding experience.

The chance to see wildlife up close

If you choose to go wild swimming in a lake, expect to come up close to birds and ducks also enjoying the landscape. For wildlife fans, this is a wonderful experience where you can see animals enjoying their natural habitat and connect with nature.

It builds mental resilience

Sometimes the hardest part of cold-water swimming is actually getting into the water - particularly the part where you have to submerge your chest and shoulders. It can take a certain amount of mental discipline to get in the water - and I’ve found this can be transferred into other areas of life.

It could help ease mental health issues like anxiety and depression

A known mood booster, wild swimming has a lot going for it when it comes to being a tool for helping tackle mental health issues. A study by University College London found that it can be used effectively to treat some cases of depression, though each case is individual to the person.

The WimHof trend

The WimHof method has been a popular health trend over the past decade and involves channelling the power of cold water immersion to benefit the body and mind in the form of ice baths, cold showers and cold-water swimming. Taking a dip in the wild is a way to try the benefits of the WimHof theory for yourself and in my opinion far more exciting than a cold shower.

It’s a great bonding experience

Wild swimming with a friend in the winter months has become my favourite pastime — yes really! It can be nerve-wracking to get in the water at first, but with another person egging you on you’re a lot more likely to succeed. And afterwards, there’s time to relax together in a sauna (if available nearby) or enjoy a warm drink together in a cafe, enjoying that endorphin buzz.

It’s a good way to meet new friends

On that note, braving the water together is a great conversation starter. There are plenty of wild swimming groups and networks across the UK if you want to try the activity as part of a bigger team - and this can be a great way to meet new people.

There’s a real community

As with most team activities, there’s a real community and camaraderie when it comes to wild swimming. It can be quite the challenge, particularly if attempted in the winter months and cheering each other on soon builds connection. Plus there’s plenty of opportunity after the event to enjoy a chat together while warming up after an icy dip.

It’s an age-old cure for ailments

Cold water immersion as a type of therapy for pain dates way back to Ancient Greece and Hippocrates. Originally, ice baths were used to try and ease pain and the doctor documented his experiences about how the 'magic waters' were used for reducing pain, setting the foundations for hypnotherapy.

It could boost the immune system

Now it’s difficult to make this claim with full backing, as there are so many variables when it comes to scientific reporting on the topic. However one school of thought is that the shock of cold-water therapy can boost the immune system.

It may help boost your metabolism

A study by Charles University discovered that cold-water therapy could help to increase your metabolism by as much as 350%. This is good news for your metabolic rate, meaning you’ll burn more calories when stationary, helping to maintain overall fitness.

It raises your internal temperature

Another study by NUTRIM in the Netherlands revealed that cold water produces a state called cold-induced thermogenesis, where your body is actively using more energy to try and bring up your internal temperature to protect you from the cold and, therefore, works harder, meaning it’s good news for boosting your work out.

It’s a full body work out

Nobody should underestimate wild swimming - it's an intense workout! Particularly if you're wearing boots, gloves, a wetsuit and a wooly hat. The added weight will ensure you work harder during the workout, while the cold temperature adds an extra challenge.

Wild swimming is a brilliant sleep aid

Maybe it’s the change in temperature, maybe it’s getting more Vitamin D, maybe it’s the intensive exercise - but the night after a cold water swimming session I always sleep like a baby. Exercise is well known to help us fall asleep more naturally, but adding in more time outside and exposure to cold temperatures and it’s a powerful tool for better sleep indeed - at least in my experience.

It’s a screen-free way to unwind

Now, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying a movie marathon or settling down with a new series. But it’s an unfortunate truth that all that screen time - particularly as we’re so dependent on our phones - is bad for our health. Wild swimming is a way to step outside the phone zone and relax and unwind with no media involved.

It’s also a way to connect with your own thoughts

Swimming is a serene activity and if you’re trying it alone, it can be a way to connect with your inner thoughts and have some much needed ‘me time’. Use an outdoor swim to feel more grounded and centre your thoughts - I always feel much more metal clarity after a dip.

It aids creativity

Like anything that relaxes the mind - walking in nature, a sauna session, crafting, a sound bath to name a few of my favourites - cold water swimming can help boost creativity and refresh your mind. Writer’s block? Try a swim in the wild. Struggling with a concept for a new project? A quick cold-water dip could help. You get the idea.

Sea swimming has added benefits

Want to really ramp up your cold-water swimming session? Do it in the sea. While lakes and ponds are beautiful, the wild landscape that comes with sea swimming is a real tonic and comes with some extra health benefits. Saltwater immersion can help our skin and overall health as the sea is rich in minerals such as magnesium, sodium, calcium, chloride and sulphate.

It’s a good excuse to invest in some fun new gear

Now hear me out on this one. While neoprene socks and gloves might not sound like the most covetable items, there are also some fun ways to jazz up your wild swimming wardrobe. Try a patterned dry robe to add some fun to the activity, or a bobble hat to keep out the chill.

You’ll have bragging rights at dinner parties

Immersing yourself in cold water in the winter months is no mean feat - and people tend to be impressed by stories of swimming in the wild, particularly in the dead of winter (if you can stand it, wetsuit advised). It’s a great conversation starter.

It’s a self confidence boost

Swimming in the wild can help boost your self-confidence by overcoming a challenge. While this may sound like a small thing, acts of bravery like this can really affect confidence and encourage endurance and self-belief. Not to mention it’s also a powerful act of self care to take some time to connect with nature - and yourself.

Wild swimming retreats sound like a lot of fun

While I’ve never actually been on a wild swimming retreat, the idea of winter swims, hearty lunches and quiet candlelit evenings sounds like an escape we call all get on board with. Look out for swimming-themed wellness retreats at your favourite countryside destinations - it’s also an activity that pairs particularly well with yoga.

It’s being a bit of a daredevil (without jumping out of a plane)

I’m somewhat of an adrenaline junkie, but not so much that bungee jumping or skydiving has ever been on my radar - more a mid-sized rollercoaster or scary film as a benchmark. But wild swimming ticks the ‘thrills’ box while still being a very accessible thing to build into your weekly routine. A little bit of adrenaline is good for us, after all…

It’s a way to practice mindfulness

Wild swimming is a great group activity, but when carried out alone, it can be a powerful way to practice mindfulness. Try focusing on your senses and what you can see, smell and hear around you to truly be in the moment - this is a lot easier when you have such beautiful surroundings.

And that could mean a date with your other half, too! Taking up a new hobby can be an enriching experience and doing something many deem unusual (particularly during cold spells) opens up interesting topics around the benefits and how it makes you feel. Plus it’s something you can eventually try together.

It could take you to new places and landscapes

Finding out where the best wild swimming spots are - whether that’s seaside destinations, lakes, ponds, or even waterfalls - can be an exciting research project. Make a date with friends and get out and explore some of the most beautiful places in the UK in the name of wild swimming.

Cold water swimming and sauna is a winning combination

More and more people are seeing the benefits of cold water immersion followed by the warmth of a sauna. This extreme change in temperature is said to have calming effects on the body and boost mood. While facilities with plunge pools and saunas may be popping up in cities - we’d argue nothing beats the real thing in the wild, and many lakes and ponds have saunas to enjoy on-site.

It’s very affordable

Like a swim at your local leisure centre, a dip in a lake or public pond shouldn’t set you back too much. I’ve found prices range from about £5 - £10 for a full hour in the water and they’ll provide any necessary equipment such as floats. Of course, a dip in the sea is usually free! Just make sure you’re taking safety precautions if there isn’t a lifeguard on board.

It’s a good way to support local parks, lakes and ponds

The money raised from wild swimming sessions will often go back into the upkeep of the lake and surrounding area, as well as paying staff. So it’s nice to know your fee is helping nature thrive, while you’re enjoying a wellness-boosting swim.

It teaches discipline

Getting into cold water isn’t easy - but it does get easier with time. For me, cold water swimming is a lesson in trusting the process and building mental and physical strength. It can be tempting to stay wrapped up in bed when it’s cold outside, but you’ll never regret a swim session once it’s done.

It gives you the feeling you can take on anything

If you start your day with a dip in the wild, it’s likely nothing will be able to phase you! Not only will you have a sense of achievement, but you’ll also feel better focused and mentally prepared for the day.