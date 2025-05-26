Swimming is the full-body exercise 'ideal' for weight loss - here's why, with 4 workouts to try

Luckily, if you are looking to lose weight with a simple and sustainable exercise, we have good news for you. Swimming might be low-impact, but it burns calories and delivers a full-body workout.

"A swimming workout can be an ideal addition to a well-rounded exercise routine that includes a combination of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and flexibility work," says Amanda Place, an award-winning personal trainer, coach, and founder of Sculptrition. "But, as with any exercise program, it's essential to maintain consistency, gradually increase the intensity and complement your workouts with a balanced diet to achieve sustainable weight loss."

How many calories swimming burns will be different for everyone, as calorie burn is linked to several personal factors, such as age, body composition, and weight. We've spoken to the experts to find out why swimming is such a great tool for healthy weight loss, the best workouts, and tips to get started.

Is swimming good for weight loss?

Yes, swimming burns calories, helps strengthen muscles, and improves mobility. Together, it makes swimming one of the best workouts for weight loss, helping to get you into a calorie deficit, boost your metabolism, and aid movement in daily life.

Much like running for weight loss, you can swim in interval sessions (periods of heavier work combined with lighter laps) or slower and for longer to reap the benefits.

Women are particularly set up for the latter, says Emma Kuwertz-Norman, the national swim manager at Nuffield Health. "We have natural advantages that support endurance and stroke efficiency," she says. "For example, thanks to slightly higher body fat percentages, we have better buoyancy and float more easily, which helps reduce drag and conserve energy. We also tend to adapt well to controlled breathing rhythms, helping them maintain steady pacing over longer swims."

Longer swims and interval training are useful workouts for burning calories and getting stronger. With more muscle strength comes a faster metabolism. A faster metabolism helps burn more calories when resting, so swimming is good for weight loss, even out of the pool.

Kuwertz-Norman recommends combining your swims with other exercises, like Pilates for swimmers or strength training, to see more progress. "Bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, and push-ups build endurance and strength in key areas like the legs, core, and shoulders, which is essential for maintaining efficient and powerful strokes. Incorporating resistance work with dumbbells or resistance bands can further help muscle strength," she says.

Disclaimer There is so much more to swimming than weight loss, and not everyone wants or needs to lose weight. However, it's also a fine goal to have. Doing it sustainably and with an exercise you enjoy is the best way forward, alongside dietary and lifestyle changes.

Swimming workouts for weight loss

Interval swimming

Much like in running, swimming intervals involve periods of faster swimming with lighter lengths. Mixing this moderate intensity exercise with higher intensity can help burn more calories.

Nuala Muir-Cochrane, a swim coach and the swimming product development manager at David Lloyd Clubs, recommends the following workout:

4 lengths freestyle at a moderate pace

2 lengths at high intensity

1 length easy recovery

Repeat for the duration of your session

2. Fast laps

4 lengths freestyle with 15-second rest between each length

8 lengths of another stroke, such as backstroke or front crawl

Try to complete these 8 lengths in less than 5 minutes

4 lengths freestyle with 15-second rest between each length

Repeat the cycle

3. Weighted swimming

If you're a confident swimmer, you can try incorporating some weighted exercises between lengths with aqua dumbbells. Pick one of the other workouts from this list, or swim lengths, taking a 20-second break between each one at least, and include some shoulder presses, bicep curls, squats, and lunges in your workout.

The added weight will make the movements harder underwater, forcing the body to work harder. This burns more calories and fires up the muscles.

4. Low-intensity swimming

Low-intensity steady state (LISS) cardio is another great way to burn calories swimming. You'll need to stay in your zone 2 heart rate range, which is 60 to 70% of your maximum heart rate (220 minus your age) for the benefits.

To keep an eye on this, it's useful to have a waterproof fitness tracker that offers live readouts of your heart rate during workouts.

To benefit from LISS, aim for three to five sessions a week, of at least 150 minutes.

Tips for losing weight with swimming

Improve your technique: "Engage your core by pulling your belly button towards your spine. It helps stabilise your body and keeps your stroke efficient," says Kuwertz-Norman. "Most swimmers also benefit from improving their 'catch' - the moment your hand enters the water and begins to pull. Many people waste energy here, but with better technique, you get more propulsion with less effort."

"Engage your core by pulling your belly button towards your spine. It helps stabilise your body and keeps your stroke efficient," says Kuwertz-Norman. "Most swimmers also benefit from improving their 'catch' - the moment your hand enters the water and begins to pull. Many people waste energy here, but with better technique, you get more propulsion with less effort." Avoid exercise burnout : "If your goal is to lose weight or improve your performance in the water, it’s not about swimming for longer - it’s about swimming smarter," she says. "Interval training is one of the most efficient ways to challenge your cardiovascular system while avoiding burnout."

"If your goal is to lose weight or improve your performance in the water, it’s not about swimming for longer - it’s about swimming smarter," she says. "Interval training is one of the most efficient ways to challenge your cardiovascular system while avoiding burnout." Aim for consistency, not perfection: While many people enjoy swimming every day, it's a lofty goal. "Swimming itself is relatively kind to the body, but the effort involved in the routine - travel, showering, hair care - can be a barrier. Even three to four solid swim sessions a week can yield significant physical and mental benefits," she says.

How often should you go swimming to lose weight?

Three to five times a week is ideal if you're looking to go swimming to lose weight, says Muir-Cochrane. "Consistency is key," she notes. "Swimming at least three days a week can help create a calorie deficit and build endurance."

These sessions don't have to be long ones, though, she adds. "Start with 30 minutes if you're a beginner and build up to an hour as your stamina improves."

The NHS recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week, which breaks down to five 30-minute swim sessions. "Even shorter swims of around 20 minutes have been shown to support brain function, reduce anxiety, and boost overall wellbeing," notes Kuwertz-Norman.

"Swimming engages both the body and mind, so each session can feel like a reset, not just a workout," she says.

Is swimming better than running for weight loss?

Running is another good way to build muscle, burn calories, and help maintain a healthy metabolism. However, it's higher impact than swimming. It's harder on joints like knees, hips, and ankles, unlike swimming.

According to Harvard research, general swimming burns more calories per 30 minutes (for a 70kg person) compared to running (at 5mph).

Ultimately, the better exercise of the two will be the one you enjoy the most. If you prefer running over swimming, ditch the goggles and head outdoors. You're more likely to stay consistent with an exercise you enjoy.

A note on swimming for weight loss

Calorie burning and weight loss are just one benefit of swimming, and for most people, won't be the only advantage of going for a dip.

If you are looking to maintain a healthy weight in the long term, it's important to keep up your exercise routine. To do that, you'll want to do exercise you truly enjoy and reap the other benefits of swimming.

These include: