Are siestas good for you? The benefits of a daytime nap explained

While the residents of many Mediterranean countries head for an afternoon nap when the sun is at its hottest, it doesn’t have to be scorching to have a siesta – getting some shut-eye can have many benefits, whatever the weather.

Timed right, a nap could make you more productive for the rest of the day. Here’s what else it can do.

1. Balance your hormones

Sleep is essential for keeping hormone levels steady and maintaining your nervous system – if these are out of whack, it will affect your energy levels.

A nap can restore them to normal levels, says clinical hypnotherapist and psychologist Holly Buckley, who has a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology with Childhood and Youth Studies (BSc Hons) and is currently completing her Masters In Clinical Psychology (MSc).

2. Help your heart

Occasional ‘sleep snacking’ – known to you and me as napping – has been shown to reduce your risk of a heart attack, according to a 2019 study published in the British Medical Journal.

3. Calm anxiety

Sleep deprivation can also lead to an excess of the stress hormone cortisol in our system, but a nap will help release the growth hormone, which is the antidote.

Not only that, but the pressure we put on ourselves to get good sleep can cause anxiety in itself, says Holly, adding, "When having a nap, you are taking that anxiety away."

4. Support the immune system

"Those healing from health conditions will find that napping can help their body to recover," says sleep consultant Rosey Davidson, founder of Just Chill Baby Sleep.

That’s because a lack of sleep can lead to your body struggling to fight off bugs and infections. Sleep supports the proteins and cells of your immune system, and helps keep it strong.

5. Increase happiness levels

A nap can boost levels of the happy hormone serotonin – when this takes a dive, your mood goes down with it.

"But no more than half an hour, otherwise you’ll end up feeling worse," warns Rosey.

How best to siesta

You might feel like falling asleep on a sun lounger, but it’s not the ideal way to enjoy a nap. Here’s how to get the most out of your daytime slumber:

✢ Keep it dark and quiet – Find somewhere with not much light and without distractions.

✢ Add gentle sounds – Some people prefer birdsong or waves to help them drop off. Try the free White Noise Lite app for iOS and Android.

✢ Snack right – Certain foods, including magnesium-rich foods such as bananas, and Brazil nuts, as well as warm milk, can help you drift off.

✢ Set an alarm – Nap for no more than 30 minutes or risk waking up groggy, known as sleep inertia.

✢ Lie down – You are less likely to wake up aching.

✢ Try a slow-build alarm – The gradual increase in volume will wake you more gently, so you feel more relaxed.

✢ Keep it cool – Make sure the room is the optimum temperature for sleep, between 16C and 18C, if possible. Follow our tips for cooling down a room without AC and how to sleep in the heat.