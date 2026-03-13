What is sleepmaxxing? A sleep expert explains when the method is helpful –and when it's not
Sleepmaxxing can be helpful, but there are aspects to be cautious about
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If you've heard of 'sleepmaxxing' on social media, you might be wondering what it actually is, and whether it can help you get a better night's sleep.
Sleepmaxxing is the modern term for the trend to "maximise" sleep quality – it is rooted in good intentions, but a top doctor has warned us to be cautious. Some sleep tips are better than others, so we'll be breaking down what sleepmaxxing is, when it's helpful, and when it isn't.
New data from Argos.co.uk reveals that 79% of Brits are missing the recommended eight hours, which has led to more and more of us searching for ways to improve our sleep. Beyond investing in one of the best mattresses or best pillows, what can actually help? Is sleepmaxxing the answer?Article continues below
What is sleepmaxxing? Why is it trending?
Sleepmaxxing is a term that started circulating on social media back in 2024, but it's been gaining traction ever since.
Dr. Talal Khan of Khan Longevity explains that sleepmaxxing refers to "trying to optimise sleep with routines, gadgets, supplements and sleep hacks."
From regulating our circadian rhythm to having the perfect sleep set-up, to taking magnesium at just the right time, sleepmaxxing tips are wide-ranging. But, Dr. Khan warns, they can sometimes place unrealistic pressures on sleep.
"The useful part is taking sleep seriously," he says. "The problem starts when trends outrun the science."
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Is sleepmaxxing helpful?
The intention behind sleepmaxxing - i.e, getting better sleep - is definitely helpful. Sleep is incredibly important for our health, supporting processes like emotional regulation, immunity, and cardiovascular health.
"If sleepmaxxing means a consistent sleep schedule, a darker room, less late-night screen time and getting checked for insomnia or sleep apnea, then that's smart," Dr. Khan says. "But if it means mouth taping, overusing supplements, or obsessing over tracker scores, I would be cautious." Essentially Sleepmaxxing is helpful when it sticks to evidence-based tips over trend-led ideas.
As Dr. Khan says, certain things - like less screen time before bed, and waking up at a similar time every day - have been shown to help with sleep. But newer trends - like mouth tape, or tracking biological markers via fitness devices - won't be necessary for everyone.
But the desire for better sleep is positive. What really works, according to the experts?
Top tips for improving sleep: expert tips on surroundings & routines
First up, it's important to create a calming environment. As part of this, it's recommended to reduce visual clutter in favour of a calming bedroom set-up. You can declutter a bedroom in a day, and try removing items from your bedroom to double its size, too – it's much easier to wind down in an environment that doesn't feel chaotic or overstimulating.
Your bed set-up should also be something you look forward to getting into at the end of each day. A comfortable mattress and pillows are non-negotiable, but things like the best mattress toppers and the best electric blankets (for a cosy and inviting feel) can help.
Whether you want to fall asleep in just three minutes or you're tired from waking up in the middle of the night, Dr. Khan outlines the following advice to aid a blissful night's sleep:
- Keep to a consistent wake-up time
- Get light (artificial or natural) in the morning
- Stay physically active throughout the day
- Keep the bedroom cool, dark and quiet
- Choose breathable, comforting bedding
- Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and screens close to bedtime
Sleep aid essentials
For a little bit of luxury
Any bedding that you look forward to getting into makes for a better night's sleep, but I think The White Company bedding takes the cake. It's such a treat, and I love the Ennis Stripe collection for warm, neutral bedrooms.
For whole body comfort
The Simba Hybrid is one of the most popular mattresses on the market, and having tried it myself, I can vouch for why. Made with graphite-infused Simbatex® foam to keep you cool, it's super cushiony and designed with better sleep in mind.
For resting your head
This pillow holds the top spot in our buying guide to the best pillows on the markets. You can adjust the fill to suit your preference, and it's made from wool, one of the most effective natural materials for regulating temperature.
For the ultimate shut-eye
Alongside your silk pillowcase, this 19 momme silk eye mask will work wonders for your rest. Naturally smooth and gentle, silk keeps the light out of your eyes, whilst keeping moisture in your skin. If you want brighter eyes in the morning, this is key for beauty sleep.
For every sense
When you're off to sleep, you will want to set the tone for all your senses. This soothing blend of light oils uses notes of lavender, jasmine, vetiver and eucalyptus, which naturally relaxes your mind and body. Spritz a mist over your pillow before snuggling up.
For style and comfort
M&S' pyjama collection has been the talk of woman&home for months. With natural cotton and modal fibres, they're as chic as they are comfortable and cooling. Our Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr has them in her top eight pairs of PJs for stylish sleeping.
Lastly, it's important to remember that trying to fall asleep can sometimes be the surest way to stay awake. Instead, just allow your body to rest and sleep will be more likely to come to you. "If sleep trouble lasts more than a few weeks, get evaluated," Dr. Khan advises.
Katie is an experienced digital journalist specialising in interiors and lifestyle. She started writing for Ideal Home in the spring of 2022, and since then has explored many topics related to home life, including design trends and DIYs. She started as part of the e-commerce team with a focus on shopping content, before moving on to the news team to explore all the latest happenings in the world of interiors. She's also written for Real Homes, Livingetc, Gardeningetc, and Homes & Gardens.
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