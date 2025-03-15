5 things you should remove from your bedroom to create space and serenity, say professional organisers

One of my favourite parts of my day is when it's time to retreat into my bedroom and settle in for a good night's sleep. As such, I need my bedroom to be a calm, restful, and quiet space, so that it can send a signal to my brain that it's time to relax.

You probably want the same from your bedroom, but the reality can sometimes feel quite different. Knowing how to declutter a bedroom is the first step in creating this peaceful sanctuary, and the decluttering process is made a whole lot easier when you know which things to remove from your bedroom.

Because there are some things that many of us are probably storing in our bedroom that simply don't need to be there. And removing these can make the world of difference to the space, helping us to arrange the bedroom into that calming oasis we all crave..

5 things to remove from your bedroom now

When it comes to bedroom layout rules interior designers swear by, they usually recommend getting rid of unnecessary items, especially for bedrooms on the smaller side. And the same goes for professional home organisers, who see a lot of common items being stored in bedrooms that just don't need to be there.

So just like there are things to remove from your living room to create space, the same goes for the bedroom too. We asked home organisers to share which things to remove from the bedroom to instantly free up space and create a better sleep environment.

Making more space in the bedroom is one of our favourite spring cleaning tips too. Once you've removed non-essential items from the bedroom, it's the perfect time to grab the vacuum and clear away the cobwebs, just in time for spring.

1. Unused furniture

(Image credit: Future)

"When it comes to making your bedroom feel bigger, the key is removing excess furniture," says Shannon Murphy, professional organiser and founder of Simpl Living Co. "Do you have a chair that’s become a place for dirty clothes rather than a place to sit? If it’s never used for its intended use, consider removing it to open up the space."

Space in the bedroom is precious, and unused furniture should be the first thing to go. Furniture takes up the most space after all, so only hardworking pieces deserve a place in the boudoir. Obviously, the bed is a non-negotiable, and there will be other items that belong in your bedroom too. But chances are, there will be at least one piece of furniture that doesn't need to be there.

Less furniture in the bedroom also means less items sitting there and collecting dust. Next time you come to dust the bedroom, it's going to be much easier.

Shannon Murphy Social Links Navigation Professional Organiser Shannon Murphy is the founder of Simpl Living Co., an accredited professional organiser specialising in minimalism. Based in West Sussex, she helps individuals, families, and businesses declutter their spaces, simplify their lives, and create more mindful, intentional environments. With a passion for reducing overwhelm and promoting sustainable living.

2. Laundry

(Image credit: Arighi Bianchi)

Not everyone is lucky enough to have a laundry room, but what is key is that we don't keep our laundry in the bedroom. It's one of the common laundry mistakes that will instantly make your bedroom feel more cluttered and chaotic - not the calming oasis we want for our sleep set-up.

"Piles of laundry (clean or dirty) create visual clutter, making the space feel messy and overwhelming," says professional organiser Elizabeth Wickes, founder of The Lifestyle Organiser. "Seeing laundry constantly reminds you of unfinished tasks, preventing your bedroom from being a place of rest and relaxation."

If you can, remove your laundry hamper from the bedroom altogether and keep it in a bathroom, spare room, or utility area instead. This simple switch will free up a lot of space, both physically and mentally.

3. Excess bedding and cushions

(Image credit: Future | Dominic Blackmore)

Layering textures on the bed can definitely help to make a bedroom feel cosy, but an excess of cushions and throws can take up a lot of space. And if you're anything like me, these probably spend more time on the floor than on the bed anyway - some mornings are just too much of a rush to start layering these into an aesthetic bed set-up.

"Too many throws, cushions, or spare duvets crammed into the room can make it feel overcrowded," pro organiser Rebecca Crayford agrees. "Keep only what you use regularly and neatly store the rest."

Storing spare bedding in plain sight is also a common small bedroom storage mistake to avoid. Instead, keep it hidden (spacious cupboards or under-the-bed storage work well), and your bedroom will instantly feel more open.

Rebecca Crayford Social Links Navigation Home organiser Rebecca Crayford is the founder of RCLM, a lifestyle management business helping busy, midlife women reclaim their time by decluttering, getting organised, and putting simple systems in place to make daily life run more smoothly.

4. Technology

(Image credit: Future)

We all know that technology and sleep don't go hand in hand. Minimising screen time before bed is probably the number one tip offered by sleep experts if we want to sleep better.

So, if your bedroom is currently housing a TV, the pros recommend moving this elsewhere - to improve your sleep quality, sure, but to create more space in the bedroom as well.

"If possible, move screens out of the bedroom or at least keep them hidden when not in use," Rebecca advises. "Whether it's a TV, laptop, phone or cables - it all creates visual clutter."

TVs in particular can take up a lot of space, so taking this out is probably the easiest way to make your bedroom feel bigger. And if your current bedtime routine involves falling asleep with the telly on, trust me, I get it - but you can make the transition. I now read every night instead, which not only helps have a deeper, more restful sleep, but means I've got a less cluttered bedroom now too.

5. Storage baskets on the floor

(Image credit: Arighi Bianchi)

We all love a storage basket - they're the best way to house random items that don't warrant a designated place - but when stored in the bedroom, they can often end up adding to the clutter rather than taking away from it.

That's because storage baskets are usually left on the floor, which in a bedroom, needs to be kept as clear as possible. A free-flowing floor space creates a sense of spaciousness, which storage baskets (no matter how pretty) are going to block.

Opt for hidden storage solutions wherever possible instead. "An ottoman bed is one of the best hidden storage solutions, perfect for storing bedding, out-of-season clothing, or even memory boxes for easy access," organiser Shannon suggests.

If you are due a bed upgrade, do consider a bed with built-in storage. It will make organising a small bedroom ten times easier.

FAQs

How can I keep my bedroom clutter free?

A clutter-free bedroom is essential to create a peaceful haven to crawl into at the end of a busy day. The first thing you can do is check off the list of things to remove from your bedroom - if you've got unused furniture, laundry, excess bedding, technology or storage baskets, take these out first. This will instantly free up heaps of space and get you closer to a calming, clutter-free room.

Professional organiser Rebecca recommends finding a home for every item in the bedroom if you're looking to reduce clutter. "When items don’t have a designated place, they end up as clutter. Use bedside organisers or drawer dividers to keep essentials tidy." Implement daily habits to keep your space clean and tidy.

Try to only store what you need in the bedroom. Take stock of everything that's currently in there and ask yourself - if I moved this somewhere else, would I miss it?

Bedside tables are a key area to keep clutter-free. Being right next to the bed, we don't want there to be loads of different items on top of these, so try to be as selective as possible. A bedside light, book, space for water, and perhaps a sunrise clock (or a traditional alarm clock for that matter), are all you really need.

Top tip: "Try to keep your wardrobes and drawers to one wall if possible," Sarah McCann, print and product expert at Voyage Maison suggests. "When looking to maximise space, reducing the number of surfaces on display can really help a room feel larger. If you do have free standing furniture, placing them in line will help to increase floor space and leave you with a more luxurious finish."