Spring health quiz: Test your knowledge on vitamin D, pollen counts and 'leisure sickness'

Who doesn't love that feeling of spring? Your garden starts to burst to life, you can transform your space with a good spring clean, and you can swap chunky winter boots for the best white trainers as the days get brighter, lighter, and longer.

This Spring, if you want to get the most out of those warmer days and longer evenings, take our seasonal health quiz to find out everything from just how much sun exposure can boost your vitamin D - bringing with it a myriad of benefits - and more.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

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