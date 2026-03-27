Spring health quiz: Test your knowledge on vitamin D, pollen counts and 'leisure sickness'
Take our seasonal quiz for insight into pollen count, sunlight exposure and more - and get ready to make the most out of spring
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Who doesn't love that feeling of spring? Your garden starts to burst to life, you can transform your space with a good spring clean, and you can swap chunky winter boots for the best white trainers as the days get brighter, lighter, and longer.
This Spring, if you want to get the most out of those warmer days and longer evenings, take our seasonal health quiz to find out everything from just how much sun exposure can boost your vitamin D - bringing with it a myriad of benefits - and more.
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.Article continues below
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
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