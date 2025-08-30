Dr Amir Khan reveals 5 headache symptoms you should never ignore, even if you don't think they're 'serious'

If you're not keen on going to the doctors and try to avoid booking an appointment whenever possible, you're far from the only one. While pain is a red flag that something's wrong, many of us will try any other solution - from trying to sleep better to lowering our cortisol levels - before visiting a doctor.

But that needs to change. According to a survey by Wellbeing of Women, 4 in 10 women say pain causes sleep issues, and almost a quarter say pain has contributed to feelings of depression, with 39% saying it's meant they feel less able to exercise.

While the survey examined all types of pain, when it comes to looking after and improving our brain health with age, keeping an eye on headaches comes top of the list.

"Most headaches are tension-type headaches, migraines, or even caused by simple dehydration or lack of sleep," says Dr Amir Khan, a GP and woman&home's resident GP. "But there are times when I would definitely want to see you with a headache to rule out a more serious cause."

Headache symptoms to watch out for

1. New headaches

If you normally get through your week without having a headache but suddenly you're having one every few days, it's time to see your doctor, says Dr Khan, and especially if it's a painful one.

"I'd want to see anyone about a new onset severe headache that feels like you've been hit over the head with something," he tells us. "We call this a thunderclap headache. It gets very intense within five minutes of coming on."

Migraines and other types of headache can be a sign of high cortisol levels from a stressful week, but thunderclap headaches are different.

While it may not be anything to worry about, he says, "it could be a bleed within the linings of the brain or signs of raised pressure in your head, and we'd need an urgent scan to rule this out."

2. Headaches with other symptoms

While your headache may not feel too bad, if it comes with any of the following symptoms, make an appointment with your doctor.

Fever

Altered consciousness

Seizures

Neck stiffness

Photophobia (adversion to light)

Rash

Double vision

Dizziness

"It could be an infection of the lining of the brain, and occasionally a stroke can present with a headache with double vision or dizzy spells," he says.

3. Headaches that get worse in certain postures

Watch out for headaches that feel more intense when you're sitting, standing, or lying down versus other positions.

"This could mean the fluid that maintains the pressure in your head and spinal cord is having trouble draining through the system, leading to increased pressure in the head," says Dr Khan.

4. Headaches when immunosuppressed

It's particularly important to keep an eye on your headaches if you are immunosuppressed - so that includes people with a past history of certain cancers, such as lung, breast, or melanoma.

"I would think about whether this headache is an infection. If you have a weakened immune system, you are at an increased risk," the doctor explains, and it's "occasionally" a sign that cancers have progressed to the brain.

"I would always scan those patients," he says.

5. Headaches in over 50s

Just as it's important for women over 50 to look out for menopause symptoms like insomnia and muscle loss, it's important to watch out for headaches, as it could be a serious sign of something else going on.

As Dr Amir Khan explains, "I would also investigate a new headache in anyone over 50 as they’re more prone to things like temporal arteritis (inflammation and hardening of the blood vessels of the scalp) or other serious causes of headaches, such as brain cancers."

With this in mind, however, it's important to remember that you should visit your doctor if you're ever unsure about your health.

"If you have any persistent features or are worried or particularly affected by your headaches, please see a healthcare professional," says the doctor. "Remember it's far more likely to be something benign but let us make that decision."