Nigella Lawson set for Bake Off role, but unearthed quote reveals how she’d really fare on the show

After nine series as Bake Off host, 86-year-old Prue Leith is stepping down from judging duties, and Nigella Lawson could be picking up the baton.

Prue joined the beloved baking series when it made the move from BBC to Channel 4, replacing original co-host Mary Berry, who chose not to follow the show to its new home.

Referencing her age in the statement announcing her departure, Prue says, "Now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!)"

"There’s so much I’d like to do – not least spend summers enjoying my garden. Whoever joins the team, I’m sure they’ll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it."

It seems the favourite to join Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding is national baking treasure Nigella Lawson.

According to The Sun, a source says of the 66-year-old, "Contract discussions are in the final stages and, all being well, Nigella will be heating up the famous tent soon."

The source adds, "Nigella’s recognised worldwide. She's got the cheeky banter down to a tee, with all her work laden with the fun innuendos and naughty patter that are synonymous with Bake Off."

However, an unearthed quote from Nigella from 2015 reveals just how she feels she'd fare on the long-running baking competition.

While you might suspect Nigella would confidently believe she would make a perfect judge, and absolutely ace the series as a contestant, she actually thinks the requirements to do well on the show would be too much for her.

According to OK, Nigella said, "People know how limited my skills are. I wouldn’t get on to Bake Off, it’s too complicated.

"I like baking in a homespun kind of way – if I make cookies, I don’t expect them to all look the same. I’m not being modest, I’m a home cook."

However, while she remains modest about her talents, we're sure she could take the show by storm as a contestant, and her skills as a judge speak for themselves.

Having appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia and as a main judge on My Kitchen Rules, she will no doubt slot straight in to perfectly fill the gap left by Prue should she take over from her.

While rumours are flying about Nigella joining Bake Off, her position on the show is yet to be confirmed. A spokesperson from the series says, “The new judge will be announced in due course."

Makers Love Productions, who are behind the show, have spoken at their sadness at Prue's departure while we wait with bated breath for her replacement to be announced.

They say, "From her genuine expertise and encouragement of the bakers to her ability to drop innocent innuendos, Prue will always have a piece of Bake Off’s heart."