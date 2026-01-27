As Nigella prepares to take on Bake Off, quiz yourself on the iconic kitchen goddess

She's set to replace Prue Leith in the Bake Off tent this year - but how much do you know about her?

Caitlin Elliott's avatar
By
published
in News
Quiz of the Day - Nigella Lawson
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the news that Nigella Lawson is set to replace Prue Leith as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, we're already counting down the days until the new series begins this autumn.

Whether you're devastated to see Prue depart or ready for Nigella's debut, quiz yourself on the cooking legend, her life, and her career.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.