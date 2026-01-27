As Nigella prepares to take on Bake Off, quiz yourself on the iconic kitchen goddess

Following the news that Nigella Lawson is set to replace Prue Leith as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, we're already counting down the days until the new series begins this autumn.

Whether you're devastated to see Prue depart or ready for Nigella's debut, quiz yourself on the cooking legend, her life, and her career.

Can you get 10/10?

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.