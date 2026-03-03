How to see the Blood Moon today - and what Spring's first full moon means

Today, March 3, people around the world might feel they’re witnessing some biblical omen as the moon turns blood red. But fear not, it’s just the stunning display of Spring’s first full moon coinciding with a rare total lunar eclipse. This occurrence creates a Blood Moon.

During a lunar eclipse, the Earth moves directly between the Sun and Moon, which causes a shadow to be cast across the Moon's surface. During this, the Moon can appear to be a rusty red colour, from which the Blood Moon gets its name.

How to see the Blood Moon in the UK

Sadly for those in the UK, it's unlikely the blood moon will be visible. The Worm Moon Blood Moon will reach peak fullness at 11:37 GMT on Tuesday, March 3, making it harder to see in the UK.

It’s expected to be seen better in the likes of East Asia, Australia and North and South America. But don’t lose all hope. The full Worm Moon is still expected to be visible later in the day, between 5:40 - 5:50pm.

Why is the full moon called a Worm Moon?

The first full moon of the spring season is called the Worm Moon. It gets its name from March signalling the arrival of the spring months, with the return of earthworms and other animals awakening from hibernation.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the name comes from March “signalling the beginning of spring, when earthworms start to appear in the soil”.

Full moons take their names from the Almanac and their names were chosen to help mark the changing seasons and note significant timely events.

For example, February’s full moon was called the Snow Moon, named because of the heavy snowfall and cold snap that often happens during the month in the Northern Hemisphere.

When's the next Blood Moon?

If you don't get optimal viewing conditions for today's Blood Moon, people in the UK will get another chance in summer.

The next Blood Moon visible from the UK this year will take place on August 28. During this, it's thought that around 96% of the moon's surface will be covered by the Earth's shadow. After that, the next total lunar eclipse and Blood Moon won't be until 2028.

As for the next full moon, we'll get one not too long after the Worm Moon. April's full moon is called the Pink Moon and will be visible in the skies on April 1, and this is followed by the Flower Moon on May 1.