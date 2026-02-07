Your love horoscope for 2026 – astrologer Penny Thornton reveals what’s in store for every star sign

The start of a new year is a fantastic time to reflect on your relationships, and ask yourself what you genuinely want from connection. Is it deeper commitment, emotional freedom or a redefinition of love itself? With the astrological climate of 2026 favouring honesty over illusion, encouraging relationships that are rooted in mutual respect, clear communication, and shared growth, now is the time to ask.

And if you need some guidance, astrologer Penny Thornton is here to reveal the 2026 romantic forecast for every star sign...

Aries

Love requires caution. Someone you meet may not be who they claim to be and promises made in the heat of passion will prove worthless. Unless an established relationship has had its day, be careful not to jump out of the frying pan and into the fire. The Full Moons of 2 April and 26 September bring situations to a head. It’s the right time to set the seal on a love match or to say goodbye.

Your heart's desire: Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Taurus

On 26 April, Uranus leaves your sign and with it goes a pattern of instability. The past seven years may have seen acrimonious break-ups and attractions that lasted five minutes, but that trend is fading. In its place will come a greater sense of order and you should attract new partners who are stable and consistent. Likewise, long-standing relationships should benefit from calmer conditions and a greater sense of togetherness.

Your heart's desire: Taurus, Scorpio, Cancer

Gemini

The Full Moons of 31 May and 24 November could prove pivotal to a relationship’s future. May is the time to make the ties that bind and November the moment to break them. Should you meet someone new around these times, consider this person to be an important part of your destiny. Finding your tribe is also a trend, and a love story could begin through a group you join or at a work-related event.

Your heart's desire: Aries, Sagittarius, Pisces

Cancer

This is a stable year for Cancerians. No great ups, no serious downs. Jupiter is a protective influence – it may prevent you getting in too deep with the wrong person or alert you to act when someone you should be with is beginning to lose interest. If you’re single, the first half of the year is the best time to find love. If you’re planning to tie the knot, early June is recommended.

Your heart's desire: Capricorn, Virgo, Taurus

Leo

Events on or near 14 February and 12 August are for the memory book. While some Leos will fall head over heels for someone, others will be taking a love relationship to the next level. Nevertheless, for a few Leos, a relationship will end suddenly and in ways you couldn’t have predicted. While you have no power over other people’s actions, remember you do have control over what you do.

Your heart's desire: Aquarius, Gemini, Libra

Virgo

There are two main trends to look out for. First is the reappearance of an old flame or possibly marriage to someone you knew many years ago. Second is events in a partner’s life – or someone close to you – that impact a relationship. You’ll need to be creative with your thinking here because it could be someone’s interference in your relationship that changes it. Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.

Your heart's desire: Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio

Libra

With Saturn and Neptune established in the area of relationships from February, your love life veers from the sublime to the ridiculous! A new love interest could come in the form of a mentor or inspirational figure. While this person may help you become who you always wanted to be, there’s a danger that you’ll lose friends and loved ones in the process. One of 2026’s lessons is that not everyone is who you think they are.

Your heart's desire: Aries, Sagittarius, Taurus

Scorpio

Those of you born in 1981/1982 are most likely to fall deliriously in love, and also be the most vulnerable to break-ups and playing away from home. With this in mind, be prepared for the earth to move on or near 20 February and 11 August. You may find a new love through a colleague or in the workplace. And there is a trend for finding partners who will take you where you want to go in life.

Your heart's desire: Taurus, Capricorn, Leo

Sagittarius

Good things happen on foreign soil, as do surprises, and this could well apply to new love interests. Meeting a new partner away from your homeland or one who hails from a different culture is a trend, as is moving to a new place to be with a loved one. Indeed, distance is part of your love story in 2026. As for the best time to meet, mingle and marry: late April through to mid-May.

Your heart's desire: Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

Capricorn

Relationships of all kinds improve, and new marriages and mergers should prosper. From July, there’ll be an even stronger emphasis on togetherness and intimacy. Indeed, if ever there was a time to put yourself out there, it is 2026. Venus will be helping speed the course of love from mid-May to mid-June, and the period around 9 June is perfect for finding love and making a long-term commitment.

Your heart's desire: Cancer, Aquarius, Pisces

Aquarius

Venus will be in your sign from 17 January through to 10 February, setting the stage for romance. Someone you met over Christmas or on holiday could turn out to be the real thing. Nevertheless, this same period and that of early-to-mid August is one when relationships can collapse. Some Aquarians could date a well-known person, others someone of power and influence. Either way, be aware that a narcissist could lurk beneath the charm.

Your heart's desire: Leo, Aries, Sagittarius

Pisces

This is a big year for love and marriage with the eclipses of March and September presiding over the biggest developments. A love affair that began in the autumn of last year could reach a crossroads; likewise, events in late February have a completion date in August. You may also experience a strong sense that you are meant to be with a certain person or that you are dealing with past-life issues. Karma in one form or another is a big part of 2026.

Your heart's desire: Virgo, Capricorn, Taurus

