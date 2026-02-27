Nadiya Hussain's story is a reminder of how unpredictable life is - but how resilient we can all be
In this month's Editor's Letter, Hannah Fernando reflects on our latest cover star's resilience and newfound confidence
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Cover star Nadiya Hussain’s bubbly personality is undoubtedly infectious. Every time that I’m lucky enough to catch up with her, her warmth and gratitude for life is patently clear. This time, it’s no different. I met up with her during her cover shot and interview for our latest issue. Her trademark smile is etched across her face, and her enthusiasm for life is palpable. But, something’s different.
Nadiya, as her interview attests, is entering a different phase of her life, and she’s unashamedly enjoying it. Stepping away from TV work and a world that she has had over a decade of success in, Nadiya is embracing some big changes. Her story is a gentle reminder of how unpredictable things can be, but how resilient we, as humans, can also be.
From being diagnosed with fibromyalgia and an autoimmune disease to carving out a very different career, Nadiya is re-evaluating life and what she really wants from it. ‘Now, I’m stepping into who I want to be… Ultimately, all I want is the best out of myself, and if that means changing and doing things I’m afraid of, I’ll do it,’ admits Nadiya.
Venturing beyond what feels safe is never simple, but when life gives you lemons, it’s our ability to make lemonade that perhaps defines us.
Read a preview here - the full story is in our April issue, in shops now.
Hannah Fernando
woman&home editor
Ps…
This year, we are celebrating 100 years of woman&home! Join us at an Editor’s Lunch, either in London or Manchester, for a fun afternoon with the editorial team, plus some very special guests, including Fern Britton! I hope to see you there – here's how to book tickets.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Also in our latest issue, you'll also find...
- Our spectacular Easter food special, packed with beautifully styled spring recipes, generous seasonal classics, and jaw-dropping desserts, plus our ultimate Easter egg and hot cross bun taste test. It is a true feast for the eyes and the table.
- Love, intimacy, and second chances, as a relationship expert reveals how to fall back in love when long-term partnerships reach a crossroads, alongside honest advice on reigniting your sex life.
- Can we ever have enough bags and shoes? They’re the easiest ways to refresh your wardrobe as we head into spring. Check out our fashion special, from structured arm candy to trophy trainers and fabulous flats, plus brilliant female-founded brands and clever ways to style baggy trousers.
You can read Nadiya's full interview in the April 2026 issue of woman&home magazine, on shelves from Thursday 26 February. Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.
Hannah is Group Editor of woman&home as well as Group Celebrity Director across Future’s women’s lifestyle portfolio. Hannah has over 20 years experience in the magazine industry. She presents a podcast, Bingewatch, and regularly appears on television, including BBC, GMB, This Morning, Sky News, Channel 5 and CNN. She often guests on mainstream radio shows including Radio 5 Live. She has written a number of books and spent many years maintaining relations with agents and talent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.