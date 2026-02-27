Nadiya Hussain's story is a reminder of how unpredictable life is - but how resilient we can all be

Cover star Nadiya Hussain’s bubbly personality is undoubtedly infectious. Every time that I’m lucky enough to catch up with her, her warmth and gratitude for life is patently clear. This time, it’s no different. I met up with her during her cover shot and interview for our latest issue. Her trademark smile is etched across her face, and her enthusiasm for life is palpable. But, something’s different.

Nadiya, as her interview attests, is entering a different phase of her life, and she’s unashamedly enjoying it. Stepping away from TV work and a world that she has had over a decade of success in, Nadiya is embracing some big changes. Her story is a gentle reminder of how unpredictable things can be, but how resilient we, as humans, can also be.

From being diagnosed with fibromyalgia and an autoimmune disease to carving out a very different career, Nadiya is re-evaluating life and what she really wants from it. ‘Now, I’m stepping into who I want to be… Ultimately, all I want is the best out of myself, and if that means changing and doing things I’m afraid of, I’ll do it,’ admits Nadiya.

Venturing beyond what feels safe is never simple, but when life gives you lemons, it’s our ability to make lemonade that perhaps defines us.



Read a preview here - the full story is in our April issue, in shops now.

Hannah Fernando

woman&home editor

Ps…

This year, we are celebrating 100 years of woman&home! Join us at an Editor’s Lunch, either in London or Manchester, for a fun afternoon with the editorial team, plus some very special guests, including Fern Britton! I hope to see you there – here's how to book tickets.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also in our latest issue, you'll also find...

Our spectacular Easter food special, packed with beautifully styled spring recipes, generous seasonal classics, and jaw-dropping desserts, plus our ultimate Easter egg and hot cross bun taste test. It is a true feast for the eyes and the table.

packed with beautifully styled spring recipes, generous seasonal classics, and jaw-dropping desserts, plus our ultimate Easter egg and hot cross bun taste test. It is a true feast for the eyes and the table. Love, intimacy, and second chances, as a relationship expert reveals how to fall back in love when long-term partnerships reach a crossroads, alongside honest advice on reigniting your sex life.

as a relationship expert reveals how to fall back in love when long-term partnerships reach a crossroads, alongside honest advice on reigniting your sex life. Can we ever have enough bags and shoes? They’re the easiest ways to refresh your wardrobe as we head into spring. Check out our fashion special, from structured arm candy to trophy trainers and fabulous flats, plus brilliant female-founded brands and clever ways to style baggy trousers.