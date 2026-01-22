As Prue Leith quits, take our Great British Bake Off quiz
Are you a Great British Bake Off superfan? Test your knowledge
After nine years serving as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, Prue Leith announced this week that she won't be returning to the iconic tent for another series.
We're sad to see Prue say goodbye to Bake Off - but can't wait for her replacement to be confirmed, as rumours swirl that Nigella Lawson could take her place.
With all the Bake Off talk, we're already ready for the next set of contestants to hit our screens for the ultimate dose of cosy watching. The show won't be returning to Channel 4 until the autumn, though, so why not quiz yourself instead?
Take our GBBO quiz and see how much you can remember about the star bakers, judges, hosts and showstoppers of the past.
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
