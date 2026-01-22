As Prue Leith quits, take our Great British Bake Off quiz

Are you a Great British Bake Off superfan? Test your knowledge

Photo from the Great British Bake Off showing Prue Leith, Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding and Paul Hollywood overlaid with a woman&amp;home Quiz of the Day logo
After nine years serving as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, Prue Leith announced this week that she won't be returning to the iconic tent for another series.

We're sad to see Prue say goodbye to Bake Off - but can't wait for her replacement to be confirmed, as rumours swirl that Nigella Lawson could take her place.

