Kate Middleton dismissed William rumour years before it appeared in The Crown - and it highlights their key relationship dynamic

The Princess of Wales is happy to share sweet snippets about her family life but her engagement interview back in 2010 was another level of candidness. She and Prince William sat down with ITV News’s Tom Bradby and spilled the beans on everything from the proposal - "it was very romantic" - to their plans for future children.

Alongside these other big questions, the couple were also asked about the story that Kate once had a picture of her now-husband on her wall. Jumping in, William quipped, "There wasn't just one, there were about 20", prompting Kate to respond, "He wishes!".

Sadly for anyone who’s heard this tale over the years and thought it could be true, the Princess went on to dismiss it pretty quickly. She continued, "No, I had the Levi’s guy on my wall, not a picture of William, sorry," whilst he added, "It was me in Levi’s, honestly".

It just goes to remind us that you can’t believe all you see on TV, as The Crown season 6 included a scene showing a young Kate cutting out pictures of William from magazines. Whilst it was a Levi’s model and not the future King who actually adorned her wall, this moment in the interview showed a key dynamic in their relationship.

Humour was a huge part of their friendship and then their romance, with Prince William revealing that Kate has a "really naughty sense of humour". This "helps" him, as he has a "really dirty sense of humour" and they had a "good laugh" together.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were friends for "over a year" before love blossomed and even to this day they aren’t afraid to tease each other in public and show their funny side. In 2014 during their visit to Australia they went to the Sydney Royal Easter Show where they saw an alpaca being shorn.

"The Prince was interested in the alpaca and as I showed it to them the Princess said he should put it on his head," claimed Lyn Crejan, the farmer showing them around, who said Kate added, "You need it more than me."

Meanwhile, last year the couple’s competitive natures were on show when they were peeling apples at Long Meadow Cider in Northern Ireland. When William spotted his wife was taking more time with the task, he joked, "Do keep up."

Given how much scrutiny and pressure they face as senior royals, it’s no wonder that humour is important to them as a bit of light relief. Prince William’s late grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are another royal couple known for their quips and he spoke about them in Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler.

"My grandfather was incredibly amusing, sometimes not deliberately, sometimes by accident, but we had a lot of laughs and he had a great sense of humour, as did my grandmother as well actually," he said. "But my grandfather was definitely the one who would create quite a few laughs and it was happy times, there was always a warmness, always laughter".

Asked if he could make them laugh too, Prince William admitted that you had to be a little wary of the circumstances.

"Oh yeah, you had to be careful about your timing and who it was about, so you had to pick and choose your moments," he said.