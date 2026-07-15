Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins has been married to her husband, businessman Mark Herbert, for 18 years. The couple share a daughter, 11-year-old Ella Rose.

The couple married after dating for five years, and remaining happy and strong within their union for a total of 23 years must take a lot of work - and Charlotte has offered rare insight into the "rules" she swears by to keep their marriage strong.

According to The Mirror, Charlotte uses "conflict management" to maintain a strong partnership. "You’ve got to treat each other with respect, be each other’s best friends," she shares, saying that she "rarely has disagreements" with her husband.

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Charlotte continues, "When you know you’re in it for the long haul, you want to make it work. It’s best to talk about things as soon as possible," wisely suggesting that when couples "bottle everything up," their feelings can come out "in a massive blow-up."

Continuing to share another rule for her marriage, Charlotte continues, "Doing small things that show you care is also important. Sometimes couples can slip into bad habits, or even how they treat each other."