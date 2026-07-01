Helen Skelton is a ray of sunshine on our televisions, lighting up screens with her down-to-earth and adventurous spirit.

However, behind the sunny demeanour, Helen has experienced some of the most challenging years of her life. In 2022, her husband of eight years left her and their three children - she was totally blindsided.

The presenter says she "didn't see it coming," and found the very public nature of rugby player Richie Myler suddenly walking out of her and their family a "humiliating" experience.

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She was 39, and left to be a single mum to Ernie, Louis and Elsie, who were aged six, five and eleven months at the time.

She would later recall feeling "middle-aged, dumped, depressed," in her 2023 memoir, My Stride: Lessons Learned Through Life and Adventure.

In conversation with The Times, Helen reflects on how she felt when her marriage came to an end. "It felt humiliating to me because of where I’m from," she says, adding, "I didn’t enjoy walking down the street and people knowing stuff about my past."

While she accepts it "comes with the territory" of being famous, she was also worried about protecting her family. "I live in a tiny community, my dad goes to the golf club and he’s asked about whatever’s being said about me," she explains.

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With heartbreaking honesty, she shares, "People often say they didn’t see it coming, but that was me." Shortly after leaving Helen, Richie announced he was in a relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of Andrew Thirkill who was president of the Leeds Rhinos rugby club where he played.

Shortly after that, while Helen was a contestant on Strictly, Richie announced Stephanie was expecting a baby.

(Image credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Helen had agreed to take part in Strictly during such an emotionally turbulent time in her life for it to act as a distraction from her feelings.

While news of Richie's new child would have been another challenge to face, Helen got to experience a moment of 'revenge' on the show that acted as a perfect way to help her move forwards.

When it was decided that Helen would perform to Mein Herr from Cabaret, the choreographer had told her there would be a moment during the dance she could say her own "f*** you" to her former husband.

While strutting around the dance floor, Helen got to mouth the words "You're better off without me" to the camera - one of Sally Bowles's supremely famous lines from one of the show's most iconic anthems.

The audience and judges were completely enamoured, and Helen says the dance and that moment said everything she couldn't. "I wanted to have my own narrative," she says, adding, "I was sick of the patronising looks."

Of course, when a high-profile relationship comes to an end, the public can often get very invested about when a celebrity will find a new partner.

This is no different for Helen, who has been plagued by rumours she's romantically involved with her Morning Live co-host, Gethin Jones. After months of speculation, she's finally ready to put these rumours to bed.

"It’s wild. I’ve had my best friend congratulate me on our engagement," she says, continuing, "We’re not [together]. We work together; he’s one of my best friends."

And no, she's not on any of the dating apps either, and "couldn’t think of anything worse." Helen concludes with humour, "My dad keeps saying I’m on Tinder when he means Vinted."