Fern Britton has recently opened up about the "brutal" nature of her four children leaving home and the empty nest they left behind.

Now, she's offered a look at the most memorable good and bad times throughout her life during a candid interview, and shared the "worst" moment from being married.

The 68-year-old was married to TV executive Clive Jones from 1988-1998. She later married celebrity chef Phil Vickery after meeting on the set of Ready Steady Cook - the couple married in 2000 before announcing their separation in 2020.

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The statement announcing their split read: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children."

Fern shares twin sons Jack and Harry, 31, and daughter Grace, 28, with Clive Jones, and daughter Winnie, 23, with Phil Vickery.

However, it appears some of of the memorable bad days from her time being married loom large for the presenter. When asked by The Telegraph to reveal the "worst" thing about marriage, her response is quite visceral.

"That moment when you hear the key in the lock and your heart sinks because things haven’t been going well," she says, adding that she'd hear the key and wonder, "What’s the mood? What’s the temperature?"